Treasury's Borrowing to Decline in Quarter

01/28/2019 | 04:45pm EST

By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- The Treasury Department said Monday it expects to issue less debt in the first quarter than it did a year earlier in advance of a key debt limit deadline in early March.

The Treasury said it expects net marketable debt to total $365 billion in the first quarter, compared with $488 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Rising federal budget deficits had boosted the Treasury's borrowing needs in 2018 in the wake of the $1.5 trillion tax cut and a two-year deal to boost government spending by $300 billion. Debt issuance is expected to slow in 2019.

The agency is expected to reduce bill issuance in the weeks leading up to March 1, when the federal borrowing limit will kick in unless Congress votes to suspend the debt ceiling. After March 1, absent a suspension, the Treasury could use "extraordinary measures" to keep paying the government's bills on time, but bill issuance is expected to be volatile throughout the quarter.

The Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington think tank, has estimated the extraordinary measures will last until midsummer, after which lawmakers will need to suspend the borrowing limit again or risk defaulting on payments to government bondholders or federal benefit recipients.

Net marketable borrowing totaled $1.339 trillion in 2018, compared with $546 billion in 2017. That was the highest annual debt issuance since $1.586 trillion in 2010, when the U.S. economy was just making its way out of a recession.

The Treasury will release more details of its financing plans on Wednesday.

Officials said in October they plans to boost total issuance of TIPS -- Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities -- by $20 billion to $30 billion over the course of 2019, with much of the increase focused on a new five-year security. They also said they would likely begin gradual increases in the size of TIPS auctions after the February refunding announcement.

The Treasury also said it expects to borrow $83 billion in the second quarter.

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com

