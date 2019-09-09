Log in
Treasury's Mnuchin sees positive U.S. growth as China talks loom

09/09/2019 | 08:45am EDT
The G7 Finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Chantilly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said he did not see the threat of a recession as the Trump administration seeks to revive trade negotiations with China, adding that he expected a positive year ahead for the U.S. economy.

Speaking on Fox Business Network, Mnuchin said U.S. officials still aimed to "get a good deal" with Beijing as talks prepare to get under way in coming weeks.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Lawder; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

