Treasury's Mnuchin sees positive U.S. growth as China talks loom
09/09/2019 | 08:45am EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said he did not see the threat of a recession as the Trump administration seeks to revive trade negotiations with China, adding that he expected a positive year ahead for the U.S. economy.
Speaking on Fox Business Network, Mnuchin said U.S. officials still aimed to "get a good deal" with Beijing as talks prepare to get under way in coming weeks.
