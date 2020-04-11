Treasury's Muzinich Wields Wall Street Skills to Fight Economic Crisis

By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- Justin Muzinich joined the Trump administration in 2017 to help shepherd a landmark tax overhaul intended to boost growth. Three years later, he is a key player in the effort to keep the U.S. economy from collapsing.

A former Wall Street banker and one of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's closest advisers, Mr. Muzinich is helping to deploy trillions of dollars in loans to businesses and state and local governments beset by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Muzinich's youth -- he's 42 -- and understated demeanor belie gilt-edged credentials: Harvard Business School, Yale Law School, veteran of two Republican presidential campaigns. People who have worked with him say his keen understanding of financial markets and policy chops come with a collegial, get-things-done style.

"He's not an ideologue, he doesn't have a big ego -- both of those are kind of in short supply sometimes in government," said Glenn Hubbard, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President George W. Bush, who met Mr. Muzinich while working on Mitt Romney's presidential campaign in 2012. "I think that is a factor in his effectiveness."

In recent weeks, Mr. Muzinich, the deputy Treasury secretary, has worked closely with Federal Reserve officials to design three new emergency programs, announced on Thursday, including $500 billion in loans to cash-strapped state and local governments and up to $600 billion to midsize businesses. The programs are the latest salvo in efforts by the Fed and Treasury Department to keep credit flowing, and people working, during a downturn that is expected to exceed the severity of the 2007-09 recession. All told, the Fed's programs represent up to $2.3 trillion in direct lending and purchases of corporate securities.

Congress allocated $454 billion to the Treasury to absorb any losses that the Fed might incur through those programs. In effect, Mr. Muzinich will help manage the Treasury's stake in what amounts to a giant investment fund, advising the secretary on how best to deploy additional credit while protecting taxpayer money.

Mr. Muzinich speaks at least once a day -- either by email, phone call or text -- with Fed officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell and governor Lael Brainard, an Obama appointee who is leading the development of the facilities at the central bank.

"Justin has been great to work with; thoughtful, creative and extremely capable," Mr. Powell said in a statement last Saturday.

Separately, Mr. Muzinich is helping direct up to $46 billion in government loans to airlines, air cargo carriers and companies deemed essential to national security. He is also closely involved in the government's emergency small-business lending program, which got off to a bumpy start earlier this month amid a surge of applications from interested borrowers.

Mr. Muzinich comes well prepared. A native of New York City, he spent most of his career in finance, working for hedge fund EMS Capital and Morgan Stanley before taking over as president of Muzinich & Co., the international investment firm founded by his father.

He took time out from his banking career to work for Mitt Romney's presidential campaign in 2012 and again in 2016 as policy director for former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush's bid for the Republican presidential nomination. He also created and taught a course on credit markets at Columbia Business School, where Mr. Hubbard was the dean until last year.

In 2017, he joined the Treasury Department as a counselor to Mr. Mnuchin after a mutual friend introduced the two men. He commutes between Washington and his home in New York City, where he lives with his wife, Eloise Austin, an infectious-disease specialist at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, and their three young children.

At the Treasury Department, Mr. Muzinich helped advance the administration's controversial tax overhaul through Congress, despite opposition from Democrats, who warned it would add trillions to the national debt.

In March 2018, shortly after the tax law was signed, President Trump nominated Mr. Muzinich to the vacant deputy Treasury secretary position.

"He is a bright and thoughtful leader who will continue to serve our country with integrity," Mr. Bush said in a tweet shortly after Mr. Muzinich's Senate confirmation in December 2018.

His confirmation wasn't entirely smooth. Democrats criticized Mr. Muzinich for defending the administration's position that the 2017 tax cuts would pay for themselves by generating faster economic growth and more revenue -- contrary to the projections of many economists across the political spectrum.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D., Ore.), the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee who opposed Mr. Muzinich's nomination, said the deputy secretary has since reached out to build a working relationship and has committed to help him advance legislation to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

"We have had a number of productive conversations since then," he said, although the Senate hasn't yet voted on the measure.

From negotiating sessions on Capitol Hill to White House meetings with Wall Street CEOs, Mr. Muzinich is often at Mr. Mnuchin's side. He is viewed in the White House and by lawmakers as the secretary's most capable lieutenant.

Because some key jobs remain without Senate-confirmed officials, Mr. Muzinich directly oversees two-thirds of the Treasury's operations -- from management of the $23 trillion federal debt to combating terrorism financing.

Like his boss, Mr. Muzinich worked closely with lawmakers during negotiations on the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package.

When a team of Senate negotiators sought technical advice on how the bill could best help midsize businesses, Mr. Muzinich walked them through the mechanics of the Treasury's Exchange Stabilization Fund, an obscure pot of money that is being replenished to backstop the Fed's lending programs.

"He's got a deep level of understanding of how markets work, economic policy," said Sen. Mike Crapo (R., Idaho), the Senate Banking Committee chairman who worked on the bill with Mr. Muzinich. "He's also one of those people who understands the need to work with Congress and to work through the difficult politics that surround all of these types of issues."

As swaths of the economy remain closed and millions of Americans lose their jobs, Mr. Muzinich's immediate challenge will be ensuring that the Treasury Department gets money out the door as fast as possible to the people who need it most, while guarding against fraud and misuse of funds.

How the funds are allocated will face intense scrutiny, particularly from Democrats, who insisted on a raft of oversight provisions as part of the legislation.

"Treasury will look great or look bad, frankly, just depending on how this is implemented," Mr. Hubbard said. "It is within their power and within their responsibility to implement, and that really is going to fall on Justin and on Secretary Mnuchin."

