Treasurys Hold Recent Gains

By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government bonds held firm Friday, reflecting continued demand for safer assets among investors concerned about the possibility of a slow recovery from a deep economic contraction.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was 0.602%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 0.613% Thursday and 0.655% last Friday.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, are poised for their eighth decline out of the past 10 weeks -- a sign that appetite for Treasurys remains consistent even as investors have begun to warm to riskier assets and the Federal Reserve has started to slow down the pace of its bond purchases.

The central bank this week has been buying an average of $15 billion of Treasurys a day. That is down from $30 billion a day last week and $75 billion a day at the start of the month. The 10-year yield, however, has still come down from 0.691% at the end of March.

"As the Fed backs away, evidence suggests that there is another buyer out there," said Thomas Simons, senior vice president and money-market economist in the fixed income group at Jefferies LLC.

There is, he added, "global demand for a safe-haven asset" as some investors prepare for what they fear could be a prolonged economic crisis.

Treasury yields have also moved lower despite signs that the Treasury Department is eager to ramp up the size of its medium and longer-term bond sales. The agency needs to fund a budget deficit that is rapidly expanding as Congress spends trillions of dollars to help individuals and businesses weather the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, Treasury has leaned heavily toward issuing short-term bills with maturities of one year or less. But it also took the rare step this month of increasing the size of longer-term debt auctions in between quarterly refunding statements, when it would typically signal such changes.

On Thursday, Treasury announced it would sell $42 billion of two-year notes next week, along with $43 billion of five-year notes and $35 billion of seven-year notes. That represented $2 billion increases to the two-and-five year note auctions and a $3 billion increase to the seven-year note auction.

