Treasurys Maintain Recent Gains, Sending Note of Caution

By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government-bond yields traded at the bottom of their recent range on Friday despite another rally in stocks, underscoring the two markets' growing divide over the economic outlook.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was 0.610%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 0.609% Thursday.

Yields, which rise when bond prices fall, climbed late Thursday after the end of U.S. trading, with the 10-year yield reaching as high as 0.691%. That move was consistent with a rally in global stocks, as investors reacted to speculation about possible coronavirus treatments and comments from the White House that some states with few coronavirus cases could soon start lifting restrictions on social and business activity.

Prices of Treasurys and stocks often move in opposite directions as investors shift money back and forth between risky and safe assets depending on their impression of the economy.

Yields, though, gradually came down overnight even as stocks remained strong. That extended a recent trend that has stirred debate over whether stock investors are missing a signal from the bond market.

The 10-year yield, which tends to rise and fall with investors' expectations for economic growth and inflation, remains above its record-low close of 0.501% set on March 9. But it has declined from around 0.75% earlier this week.

Understanding the message being sent by bonds is complicated by the Federal Reserve's continuing purchases of Treasurys, which analysts say are likely pushing down yields.

Still, the recent drop in yields is one indication that stock investors are "way too optimistic about this recovery" given that Treasurys tend to lead other markets, said Kevin Giddis, chief fixed-income strategist at Raymond James.

Corporate bonds, meanwhile, were on track to extend recent gains on Friday, opening the door for more companies to issue new debt.

Demonstrating how much the corporate-bond market has recovered in just the past week, Ford Motor Co. was set to issue three-year, five-year and 10-year bonds on Friday. As recently as April 8, the car company's bonds due in 2031 were yielding around 13%, having been downgraded to below investment grade by two out of the three major ratings firms. The next day, however, the Fed said it would buy so-called fallen-angel bonds that only recently lost their investment-grade status, sparking a furious rally in corporate bonds, generally, and Ford bonds, in particular.

The movie-theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. was also planning to sell $500 million of new secured notes Friday in an effort to bolster its liquidity after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close all of its theaters last month. Lenders to the company recently hired restructuring advisers, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com