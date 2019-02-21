Log in
Treasurys Pull Back After Recent Gains

02/21/2019 | 11:45am EST

By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government bonds pulled back Thursday as optimism about U.S.-China trade talks helped depress demand from investors.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was 2.693%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.652% Wednesday.

Yields, which rise when bond prices fall, ticked up near the start of Asian trading following reports that U.S. and China negotiators were making progress toward a deal that would end their monthslong tariff battle.

Yields continued to drift higher in early U.S. trading even as new economic data turned out to be weaker-than-expected and U.S. stocks opened lower -- developments that often increase demand for Treasurys.

Investors and traders attributed the move in part to a reversal of recent gains, which had pushed yields early Wednesday to the bottom of their recent trading range.

Among Thursday's lackluster data releases, a report from the Commerce Department showed orders for durable goods rose 1.2% in December. That was below the 1.5% gain anticipated by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. An underlying business-investment gauge, new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, also declined 0.7% from November -- the second consecutive month of declines.

Still, most recent data has suggested that the U.S. economy remains in expansion mode. That, and a Federal Reserve that has paused interest-rate increases as it looks for higher inflation, makes it "very hard for Treasury yields to break much lower from here," said Zhiwei Ren, portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management Inc.

Expectations that the Fed won't raise, and could even lower, rates this year has mixed implications for Treasurys, analysts say. It generally should keep yields low on short-term bonds. But it could also lead to somewhat higher longer-term yields if it results in faster inflation, which is a major threat to longer-term Treasurys, because it erodes the purchasing power of their fixed payments.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

