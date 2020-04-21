Treasurys Rally as Oil Price Drop Leaves Investors Jittery

By Avantika Chilkoti and Paul J. Davies

Investors flocked to U.S. government bonds Tuesday as a seizure in oil markets sparked fresh jitters and a drive into safe-haven assets.

The yield on 10-year Treasurys dropped to 0.550% from 0.625% Monday, creeping toward March's record closing low at the peak of global market turmoil.

The yield on 30-year debt fell to 1.135% from 1.234% Monday, while the yield on 5-year notes hit an unprecedented intraday low of 0.309%.

"The fact that U.S. 10-year yields are inching back to record closing lows stands in marked contrast to the more confident tone we have seen in equities in recent weeks," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank. "That is an interesting message: who was telling the correct story?"

Oil prices crashed for a second day as the coronavirus pandemic erased demand for energy and storage facilities fill up. The rout has pushed front-month U.S. crude futures below zero, a level that suggests sellers must pay buyers to take barrels of oil off their hands. The turmoil is weighing on currencies of major oil exporters and energy stocks.

The sharp drop in oil prices is weighing on inflation expectations: The five-year, five-year forward U.S. inflation swap -- which calculates the expected pace of price increases over the five-year period that begins five years from now -- fell to about 1.69% Tuesday, from 1.97% a week earlier.

Both oil prices and inflation expectations are driven by perceptions of how the global economy is doing, said Jonas Goltermann, a senior economist in the global markets team at Capital Economics. "The Fed has said it's going to keep rates low for a very long time, so even if things get better they're not going to raise rates and yields can't go up very much."

Some investors remain cautious about taking a view on U.S. rates given the Federal Reserve has scaled back Treasurys purchases in recent sessions, while the government is rolling out a $2 trillion-economic relief plan to limit the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

"I'm not sure we have fully tested that match between government demand and government supply," said James Athey, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

In Europe, investors remained nervous about the prospects for aid coming from across the region for debt-laden countries in the south. The yield on 10-year Greek bonds climbed to 2.343% from 2.143% Monday. Italian bond yields rose to 2.039%, extending their climb from recent days.

Investors are betting that eurozone ministers will fail to agree on a common debt-issuance program at a meeting later this week. Such a program would share the burden of shielding economies across European Union member nations as a global recession looms.

Corporate debt felt further selling pressure Tuesday, particularly in Europe, although changes in the cost of borrowing were relatively muted compared with moves in March.

In the closely watched indexes of credit default swaps, which provide a guide to investor sentiment around corporate debt, the cost of protecting junk bonds against default rose in both Europe and the U.S.

In Europe, the cost jumped by EUR38,000 ($41,283) to EUR545,000 a year to protect EUR10 million of bonds against default for five years on the iTraxx Crossover index, according to IHS Markit.

In the U.S., the cost on the equivalent CDX High Yield index rose $19,000 to $662,000 annually.

