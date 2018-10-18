Log in
Treasurys Rebound as Italy Fears Resurface

10/18/2018 | 10:49pm CEST

By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government-bond prices reversed early declines Thursday as mounting concerns about a budget standoff between Italy and the European Union helped spur a flight to safer assets.

After climbing as high as 3.216% in the morning, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note settled at 3.175%, compared with 3.178% Wednesday.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, started sliding in the late morning along with stocks amid reports that EU officials would take a tough stance with the new populist Italian government for proposing a budget that is out of step with EU fiscal rules.

Seeking safe places to put their money, traders bought Treasurys and German bonds while selling Italian bonds, pushing the yield on Italy's 10-year bond to 3.686% from 3.544% Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.

Investors care about the situation in Italy because of the immediate threat it poses to Europe's fourth-largest economy, as well as the long-term questions it raises about the political viability of the eurozone.

Neither party of Italy's governing coalition advocates leaving the euro. But each contains euroskeptics and has in the past called for a referendum on returning to Italy's former currency, the lira.

Before their midsession reversal, Treasury yields had been creeping back toward the multiyear highs they had reached two weeks ago.

While recent volatility in the U.S. stock market has sparked some demand for Treasurys, investors and analysts say there are still large forces pushing up yields. Those include a run of strong U.S. economic data, which has heightened the risk of rising inflation and made it more likely that the Federal Reserve will keep raising short-term interest rates.

The market currently is caught "between a tough-talking Fed and a lot going on internationally," said Ray Remy, head of fixed-income trading in New York at Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc.

Minutes of the Fed's Sept. 25-26 meeting released Wednesday showed "a number" of officials believed they would need to raise the federal-funds rate higher than their long-run target of 2.75%-3% "to reduce the risk of a sustained overshooting" of inflation or "significant financial imbalances."

Overall, it seems the Fed is moving "full steam ahead" with rate increases every quarter "until something breaks," said Tom Graff, who manages bond portfolios at Brown Advisory.

--Daniel Kruger contributed to this article.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

