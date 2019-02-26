Treasurys Strengthen After Powell Remarks

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government-bond prices rose Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that the central bank is assessing the path of economic growth as it pauses raising interest rates.

The yield on the benchmark Treasury 10-year note recently fell to 2.643%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.673% Monday.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, declined after Mr. Powell said officials are studying the impact on the U.S. economy of slower global growth and financial-market turbulence.

Weaker global economic momentum and financial conditions that are less supportive of growth, together with "muted" inflation pressures, "warranted taking a patient approach with regard to future policy changes," Mr. Powell said in testimony prepared for delivery to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.

At their meeting in December, Fed officials had forecast two interest-rate increases this year after raising rates four times last year, most recently in December. As markets became increasingly volatile at the end of the year, policy makers reconsidered their approach and have since signaled further increases are on hold.

Fed policy makers' adoption of a more patient approach to achieving their goal of realigning monetary more closely with precrisis norms has coincided with signs that growth is decelerating in the U.S., Europe and China.

"We're increasingly getting mixed data on the growth front globally," said Edward Al-Hussainy, a government bond strategist at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. While a rate increase is unlikely at this point, continued growth of the U.S. economy later in the year may make one more likely, he said.

Yields have remained within about 0.25 percentage points of their year-to-date low of 2.557% as economic growth has remained steady while showing few signs of returning to the rapid pace of acceleration investors observed last year.

Fed funds futures, which investors use to bet on the direction of central bank interest-rate policy, show a 2% probability that officials will raise rates this year compared with an 18% likelihood that they will lower them by year-end. That compares with a 30% probability of an increase and a 4% chance of a reduction one month ago, according to CME Group data.

