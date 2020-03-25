Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Treat with caution - rocketing stocks aren't cause for comfort

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 01:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A trader wears a mask as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the building prepares to close indefinitely due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York

Those pining for a bottom to the gut-wrenching stock market selloff may be disappointed to learn that mega one-day rallies like the historic one witnessed on Tuesday are typically not the start of a durable recovery.

U.S. stocks, that recently entered a bear market - a fall of 20% or more from recent highs - rebounded strongly on Tuesday after U.S. lawmakers said they were close to a deal for an economic rescue package in response to the coronavirus outbreak, injecting optimism to a market grappling with its biggest selloff since the financial crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 11.37%, its largest one-day percentage gain since 1933, while the S&P 500 jumped 9.38% to 2,447.33, its biggest one-day percentage rise since 2008.

All the same, data suggest investors should treat the rally in stocks with caution.

Of the twenty past instances when the S&P rallied 8% or more on a single day, thirteen of them took place when stocks were in the embrace of a bear market.

(Graphic: Bear market euphoria -

)

"These 8% rallies are not necessarily signs of health," said Christopher Murphy, co-head of derivatives at Susquehanna Financial Group.

In a note on Tuesday, Murphy wrote, "It is important to remember that some of the largest one?day rallies in SPX's history took place during bear markets, implying that one day pops are not uncommon in a down market."

Nor are such sharp rallies a herald of better days.

In 2008, for instance, the two biggest gains during the market crash that fall, both in October 2008, were actually followed by five more months of double-digit declines, data showed.

"You can't take this bounce and say that (the market) will turn around next week or the week after," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

A lot will depend on whether monetary and fiscal response can stave off a prolonged downturn, Krosby said.

Going by history, those looking to time the end of the bear market should be more encouraged by days when investors take modest bites at risky assets rather than great big mouthfuls.

In 2009, the bull market was born with a 6.4% up day for the S&P 500. In 2002/2003 the recovery began with 3% up days.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and April Joyner; Additional reporting by Dan Burns; editing by Megan Davies & Shri Navaratnam)

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and April Joyner

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 11.37% 20704.91 Delayed Quote.-34.85%
NASDAQ 100 7.81% 7553.824671 Delayed Quote.-19.91%
NASDAQ COMP. 8.12% 7417.857035 Delayed Quote.-23.33%
S&P 500 9.38% 2447.33 Delayed Quote.-24.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:13aPMA Releases Economic Impact Study Related to House Bill 1100
PU
01:13aSUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES : Develops “Reduced Odor Natural Rubber” Featuring Significantly Less Natural Rubber Odor
PU
01:08aCENTRAL BANK OF BAHAMAS : Deferral of Loan Payments for Borrowers Displaced by COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
01:05aTreat with caution - rocketing stocks aren't cause for comfort
RE
12:50aOil extends gains as optimism over U.S. stimulus lifts global markets
RE
12:45aOil extends gains as optimism over U.S. stimulus lifts global markets
RE
12:41aIndonesia to cut currency market and bourse trading hours
RE
12:38aChina January-February rare earth magnet exports fall 4.2% as virus curbs shipments
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : to cut 3,000 jobs at steel unit by 2026
4BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS QUALITY FUND : BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS QUALITY FUND II : Municipal Closed End Fund Data
5IMMUTEP LIMITED : Immutep Reports Supportive Efficacy Data from the Phase IIb AIPAC Study; Overall Survival Da..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group