Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities and Addiction Policy Forum Receive NIH HEAL Grant

07/25/2019 | 01:58pm EDT

Washington, DC, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has announced that it will award multiple grants to form the Justice Community Opioid Innovation Network (JCOIN) to support research on quality addiction treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD) in criminal justice settings nationwide.

Under the administrative leadership of George Mason University, Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities (TASC) and the Addiction Policy Forum (APF) will lead the team charged with stakeholder engagement and research dissemination.

JCOIN is part of the NIH HEAL (Helping to End Addiction Long-term) Initiative, an aggressive, trans-agency effort to speed scientific solutions to stem the national opioid public health crisis.

"When it comes to bringing addiction recovery research into practice for the justice system, there's never been an effort of this magnitude," said Pam Rodriguez, president of TASC. "We'll be working with a broad network of partners across the country to help ensure that criminal justice practices are informed by the latest research findings, and that findings are translated in ways that are accessible to practitioners. At the same time, we will work to ensure that people and communities affected by the opioid epidemic and by the justice system are heard when it comes to shaping research priorities."

JCOIN will address gaps in OUD treatment and related services in a wide range of criminal justice settings, including jails, courts, policing and diversion, reentry, and probation and parole.

“We are honored to join this distinguished and dedicated group to help improve opioid addiction treatment in criminal justice systems,” said Jessica Hulsey, president of the Addiction Policy Forum. “Translating and disseminating the latest research to stakeholders throughout the criminal justice system will have an enormous impact for not only key stakeholders, but also patients and families affected by addiction.”

Grantees will study and disseminate information on evidence-based medications, behavioral interventions, digital therapeutics, and comprehensive patient-centered treatments in 15 states and Puerto Rico.

Learn more about the Justice Community Opioid Innovation Network.

###

About Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities (TASC): TASC is a national leader in connecting justice systems with treatment interventions for substance use disorders. Bringing together partners in research, policy, and practice, TASC develops collaborative solutions to facilitate access to treatment and recovery for people at all points in the justice system, from pre-arrest to community reentry.

For more information on TASC, please visit: www.tasc.org.

About Addiction Policy Forum: Addiction Policy Forum is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our national headquarters are located in Washington, DC, with resources and services in every state.

For more information on the Addiction Policy Forum, please visit: www.addictionpolicy.org.

Casey Elliott
Addiction Policy Forum
3128605353
celliott@addictionpolicy.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
