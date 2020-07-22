Log in
Tree Top : Fruit+Water™ Pouches – Thirst Quenching, Low Sugar Innovation Parents Have Been Waiting For

07/22/2020 | 03:09pm EDT

Starting this week, consumers can now find Tree Top Fruit+Water pouches for kids in select grocery stores.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722005833/en/

Tree Top Fruit+Water (Photo: Business Wire)

Tree Top Fruit+Water (Photo: Business Wire)

The refreshing and hydrating Fruit+Water pouches are an exciting new addition to the single-serve low-sugar beverage category, brought to you exclusively by Tree Top, Inc. Made with 50% juice, Tree Top Fruit+Water pouches contain more juice than many other drinks in the same category. These “juiced-up water” pouches pack an ingredient list as simple as the name implies, crafted with fruit juice concentrates and water, with natural flavors and Vitamin C. They deliver a real fruit taste kids will enjoy, with 50% less sugar than average 100% juices, no high fructose corn syrup and no artificial colors or flavoring. Nothing artificial.

“Knowing we’re owned by fruit growers, parents trust Tree Top and our quality fruit-based products,” says Brooke Goodrich, Senior Product Manager at Tree Top. “Tree Top Fruit+Water pouches can give parents peace of mind for healthy hydration on the go without the sugar overload. Kids will love the natural fruit sweetness, not to mention the playful package designs!”

Consumers can now find Tree Top Fruit+Water pouches in select WinCo Foods and Albertsons stores. They are offered in four flavors and sold in single-flavor 8-count cartons. Learn more about new Tree Top Fruit+Water, here.

About Tree Top
Tree Top is a grower-owned cooperative owned by nearly 1,000 apple and pear growers. The Cooperative was founded in 1960 in the heart of Washington’s apple country. Tree Top has led the way in premium quality juices and apple sauce. With their fruit expertise and trusted sources of fruit, they now produce the widest array of fruit-based products and solutions for consumers and for most of the world’s leading food and beverage manufacturers.

Tree Top operates seven production facilities near the fruit in Washington, Oregon and California to create healthful fruit products made from simple ingredients to the delight of consumers around the world. To learn more, please visit www.TreeTop.com.


© Business Wire 2020
