TreeTown USA : Awarded Patent for New ‘Morning Sun’ Variety of Japanese Blueberry Tree

09/26/2018 | 01:06pm CEST

TreeTown USA has been awarded a patent for a new variety of Japanese Blueberry, ‘Morning Sun’ PP #29,266, that features a strikingly vibrant red-orange flush while reaching heights up to 40 feet as a luxurious shade tree or kept smaller as a sheared and shaped accent plant.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005192/en/

TreeTown USA's new variety of Japanese Blueberry, ‘Morning Sun’ PP #29,266, features a strikingly vibrant red-orange flush while reaching heights up to 40 feet as a luxurious shade tree or kept smaller as a sheared and shaped accent plant. (Photo: Business Wire)

This newest cultivar of Elaeocarpus decipiens, often called a Japanese Blueberry Tree, was selectively chosen for its distinctive attributes as a fast, dense grower. The enhanced dense foliage can easily be maintained to a conical shape for a formal presentation or to provide outstanding screening. This combination makes it a perfect choice as an ornamental evergreen accent tree within the zone 8-10 landscape. At maturity, random leaves will turn vibrant red once again during leaf transition in the fall. Once established, it’s a very hardy and drought-tolerant tree. It makes an excellent street tree but is also suitable for lawn or park tree planting. ‘Morning Sun’ grows well in full sun or partial shade, and prefers well-drained soil and regular water until established.

“TreeTown USA offers landscape professionals and garden retailers regionally appropriate plants that are unique, patented, and exclusive for both residential and commercial uses,” explained Ron Ciaccio, company director of sales for the Southeast region. “Our regionally-focused introductions represent breakthroughs in plant breeding and, as such, reflect our commitment to increase our internal investment in new plant varieties while allowing designers and architects to create signature designs.”

About TreeTown USA

TreeTown USA, founded in 2001, is a privately-owned business headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 18 growing facilities totaling over 6,000 production acres across Texas, Florida, Oregon, and California. With its recent acquisition of a West Coast Division, including Village Nurseries and Hines Growers, the combined company now has a coast-to-coast footprint for its broad mix of high-quality plant material that includes over 5,000 unique plant selections and variations. The company has forged partnerships with respected growers and breeders such as Monrovia, Anthony Tesselaar International, Plant Haven International, Star Roses & Plants, and Sunset Western Gardens Collection. To learn more about TreeTown USA and Village Nurseries, visit the companies’ websites at http://www.treetownusa.com and https://www.villagenurseries.com.


© Business Wire 2018
