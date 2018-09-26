TreeTown USA : Awarded Patent for New ‘Morning Sun’ Variety of Japanese Blueberry Tree

TreeTown USA has been awarded a patent for a new variety of Japanese
Blueberry, ‘Morning Sun’ PP #29,266, that features a strikingly
vibrant red-orange flush while reaching heights up to 40 feet as a
luxurious shade tree or kept smaller as a sheared and shaped accent
plant.
This newest cultivar of Elaeocarpus decipiens, often called a Japanese
Blueberry Tree, was selectively chosen for its distinctive attributes as
a fast, dense grower. The enhanced dense foliage can easily be
maintained to a conical shape for a formal presentation or to provide
outstanding screening. This combination makes it a perfect choice as an
ornamental evergreen accent tree within the zone
8-10 landscape. At maturity, random leaves will turn vibrant red
once again during leaf transition in the fall. Once established, it’s a
very hardy and drought-tolerant tree. It makes an excellent street tree
but is also suitable for lawn or park tree planting. ‘Morning Sun’
grows well in full sun or partial shade, and prefers well-drained soil
and regular water until established.
“TreeTown USA offers landscape professionals and garden retailers
regionally appropriate plants that are unique, patented, and exclusive
for both residential and commercial uses,” explained Ron Ciaccio,
company director of sales for the Southeast region. “Our
regionally-focused introductions represent breakthroughs in plant
breeding and, as such, reflect our commitment to increase our internal
investment in new plant varieties while allowing designers and
architects to create signature designs.”
About TreeTown USA
TreeTown USA, founded in 2001, is a privately-owned business
headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 18 growing facilities totaling
over 6,000 production acres across Texas, Florida, Oregon, and
California. With its recent acquisition of a West Coast Division,
including Village Nurseries and Hines Growers, the combined company now
has a coast-to-coast footprint for its broad mix of high-quality plant
material that includes over 5,000 unique plant selections and
variations. The company has forged partnerships with respected growers
and breeders such as Monrovia,
Anthony
Tesselaar International, Plant
Haven International, Star
Roses & Plants, and Sunset
Western Gardens Collection. To learn more about TreeTown USA and
Village Nurseries, visit the companies’ websites at http://www.treetownusa.com
and https://www.villagenurseries.com.
