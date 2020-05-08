Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Date of First Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (“Treehouse”), a privately-held real estate investment trust that owns a net leased portfolio of cannabis-related real estate, announced today that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, with a record date of April 30, 2020 for purposes of determining stockholders entitled to notice of, to attend, and to vote on the matters presented at the 2020 Annual Meeting. Treehouse will be sending a Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement to its stockholders of record.

About Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.

Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is one of the largest internally managed REITs in the United States serving the real estate needs of state-licensed operators in the regulated adult-use and medical-use cannabis industry. Treehouse invests in and owns retail cannabis dispensaries and specialized industrial cannabis cultivation and production facilities that are leased, primarily on a triple-net basis, to qualified, state-licensed operators of regulated cannabis businesses. For more information visit www.TreehouseREIT.com to learn more.

