Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Date of First Annual Meeting of Stockholders

05/08/2020 | 05:04pm EDT

Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (“Treehouse”), a privately-held real estate investment trust that owns a net leased portfolio of cannabis-related real estate, announced today that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, with a record date of April 30, 2020 for purposes of determining stockholders entitled to notice of, to attend, and to vote on the matters presented at the 2020 Annual Meeting. Treehouse will be sending a Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement to its stockholders of record.

About Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.

Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is one of the largest internally managed REITs in the United States serving the real estate needs of state-licensed operators in the regulated adult-use and medical-use cannabis industry. Treehouse invests in and owns retail cannabis dispensaries and specialized industrial cannabis cultivation and production facilities that are leased, primarily on a triple-net basis, to qualified, state-licensed operators of regulated cannabis businesses. For more information visit www.TreehouseREIT.com to learn more.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words like “may,” “will,” “likely,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “future,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “goal,” “seek,” “estimate,” “project,” “continue” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, changes in the condition of the U.S. economy and, in particular, the U.S. real estate market, as well as any impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release, and except as otherwise required by federal securities law, we do not have any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.


