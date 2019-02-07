Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. : Announces Completion of Real Estate Acquisitions

Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (“Treehouse” or the
“Company”) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of five
properties for a total purchase price of approximately $54.7 million.
“We are excited to announce the first set of transactions for Treehouse.
The acquisition of these properties underscores the Company’s long-term
business plan to acquire, own, and manage specialized cannabis-use
retail and industrial facilities that are net leased to experienced,
state-licensed operators,” said Brian Kabot, Stable Road Capital Chief
Investment Officer and Treehouse Board Member.
Below is a list of properties included in the sale:
-
Retail storefront located on Lincoln Blvd in Venice, California;
-
Retail storefront located on Robertson Blvd, the closest dispensary to
Beverly Hills, California;
-
Retail storefront located in Santa Ana, California;
-
Retail storefront located in Syracuse, New York;
-
A 45,000 square foot cultivation and production facility located in
Sparks, Nevada.
ABOUT TREEHOUSE:
Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust,
Inc. is a newly-organized, externally managed real estate investment
company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of
specialized retail and industrial properties leased to experienced,
state-licensed operators for their regulated adult-use and medical-use
cannabis facilities. Treehouse will initially be externally managed and
advised by an affiliate of MedMen Enterprises Inc. Visit http://www.TreehouseREIT.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains
“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor
provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by words like “may,”
“will,” “likely,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “future,” “plan,”
“believe,” “intend,” “goal,” “seek,” “estimate,” “project,” “continue”
and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither
historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are
based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions
regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies,
projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future
conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future,
they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in
circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are
outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these
forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our
actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those
indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others,
changes in the condition of the U.S. economy and, in particular, the
U.S. real estate market.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made
only as of the date of this release, and except as otherwise required by
federal securities law, we do not have any obligation to publicly update
or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or
circumstances.
