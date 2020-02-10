Trefoil Therapeutics : Appoints Thomas M. Tremblay, RN BSN, Vice President, Clinical Development

Experienced executive to lead corneal disease clinical program for TTHX1114

Trefoil Therapeutics today announced the appointment of Thomas M. Tremblay, RN, BSN to the newly created position of Vice President, Clinical Development. He brings to Trefoil more than 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical development across a variety of therapeutic areas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005266/en/

Thomas M. Tremblay, RN BSN, Vice President Clinical Development, Trefoil Therapeutics (Photo: Business Wire)

“Thomas has a wealth of experience and a successful track record in clinical development that spans implementation and oversight of Phase 1 through Phase 3 programs, strategic clinical development, safety monitoring, and clinical operations, as well as clinical program and hands-on clinical trial management,” said David Eveleth, PhD, Trefoil’s, CEO. “He will play a key role in advancing our innovative engineered FGF-1, TTHX1114, into clinical trials to treat corneal diseases. We expect our first product, an intracameral injectable form of TTHX1114, to enter human trials in 2020 for the treatment of corneal endothelial dystrophies.”

Thomas has served at a wide range of primarily small and mid-size companies in senior clinical operations roles during his career, including, Apexigen, KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, and Onyx Pharmaceuticals, and most recently at Hallux Inc. Earlier in his career, he served at Genentech and Titan Pharmaceuticals. Thomas is also currently an adjunct faculty member at San Francisco State University’s College of Extended Learning, Clinical Trials Design and Management Certificate Program, where he teaches classes in Clinical Trials Monitoring, GCP Compliance Audits and FDA Inspections.

About Trefoil Therapeutics:

Trefoil Therapeutics is a private biotechnology company focused on leveraging its engineered fibroblast growth factor-1 protein (eFGF-1) technology platform to develop first-in-class pharmacologic treatments for serious corneal endothelial diseases and epithelial disorders. Trefoil’s lead compound TTHX1114 is an engineered from of FGF-1 designed to reverse vision loss by stimulating cell proliferation and migration. In mid-2019 Trefoil completed a Series A financing of $28M to support the initiation of clinical trials with two TTHX1114-based products in two corneal disease indications. The first trial, with an intracameral injectable for corneal endothelial dystrophies, is expected to begin in 2020. The technology underlying Trefoil’s platform is licensed from Florida State University. For more information, visit www.trefoiltherapeutics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005266/en/