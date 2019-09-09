Log in
Trek Bicycles Chooses TransPerfect's GlobalLink Technology to Drive International Growth

09/09/2019 | 10:16am EDT

TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that Trek Bicycles has selected and implemented GlobalLink® technology to manage its multilingual content and automate key processes in the translation workflow for their global websites.

Trek is a world leader in the design and manufacture of bicycles and cycling technology. Their products are preferred by consumers in all market segments, from recreational and family riders all the way up to top-level competitive cyclists and world-tour teams. Based in Waterloo, Wisconsin, Trek currently distributes in 85 countries with the largest non-US markets being Japan, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Trek chose TransPerfect’s GlobalLink translation management technology for its robust functionality and its ability to seamlessly integrate into their existing Hybris platform. This integration allows them to feed all product and editorial content into their B2B and B2C websites. With GlobalLink, Trek has been able to cut their overall time to market approximately in half.

Emma Goessling, Localization Manager at Trek, commented, “Managing the translation process before GlobalLink was a manual, painful process. With the implementation of GlobalLink, our project managers are actually able to focus on project management instead of administrative work. GlobalLink has taken the guesswork out of our translation process.”

GlobalLink is a modular set of tools specifically designed to manage the complex demands of creating, deploying, and maintaining multilingual content. It drastically reduces the time, effort, and money required throughout the localization process. Over 5,000 of the world’s leading organizations currently use GlobalLink solutions to enable them to reach audiences in multiple languages and drive maximum return on investment in markets abroad.

“TransPerfect has been a vital partner in Trek’s effort to globalize our brand and our message. All of the content that we create here, we want to make sure that customers across the globe have access to that,” said Eric Bjorling, Director of Brand Marketing and Public Relations for Trek. “Our success internationally is going to fuel the future of this company; we believe we will be more successful because of our partnership with TransPerfect.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, “We’re proud to be a part of Trek’s international growth initiatives and to play a role in helping them to promote wellness, fitness, and active outdoor lifestyles with consumers around the world.”

Click here to watch a video about the Trek and TransPerfect partnership.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.


© Business Wire 2019
