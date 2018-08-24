Treliant Appoints Financial Services Executive William J. Vahey as Senior Director, Expanding Mortgage Operations and Compliance Team

Treliant has appointed William (Bill) J. Vahey as a Senior Director of
its Mortgage Operations and Compliance service area. Bill brings over 25
years of experience across the range of real estate and mortgage banking
operations, including origination, servicing, asset management,
securitization, and foreclosure.
Prior to joining Treliant, Bill was a Senior Managing Director at
RiskSpan, a boutique advisory firm providing operational and data
analytics services to financial services companies. Before that, he was
a consultant at BlackRock, tasked with risk advisory and commercial real
estate analytics and loss forecasting. He previously served as Director
in Wells Fargo’s Special Situations Group, handling workouts,
foreclosures, Real Estate Owned (REO) properties, and dispositions
within the bank’s syndication portfolio. He also held multiple other
leadership roles at Wachovia, including commercial real estate, risk
management, servicing, asset management, structured finance lending, and
problem loan resolution. He began his career at KPMG, where he was a
Senior Manager in the firm’s Mortgage and Asset Finance Practice.
“Our clients manage a complex mix of operational challenges and
transactional risks, and there are few that Bill hasn’t dealt with
successfully as a bank executive or on behalf of clients,” said Treliant
Chief Operating Officer B. Scott Fisher.
“Bill has the strategic, commercial, operational, and compliance
know-how to help our clients compete and succeed,” said Treliant
Managing Director Stephen C. Rudner. “He will help our firm grow across
the spectrum of mortgage market activities.”
About Treliant
Treliant provides financial services companies with trusted advisory
services that strengthen compliance, risk management, and business
performance. As a firm of leading professionals from industry and
government, we assist our clients in navigating changing regulatory
agencies and policies while meeting strategic and operational objectives.
We focus on the industry’s most pressing concerns, including consumer
compliance, global financial crimes, mortgage operations, financial
markets conduct, fair and responsible banking, litigation support,
wealth management compliance, and cybersecurity. We serve companies from
Main Street to Wall Street and across the globe, often in partnership
with premier law firms. Our firm continues to grow in the service of our
clients, with headquarters in Washington, DC and offices in New York and
Dallas. For more information, visit www.treliant.com.
