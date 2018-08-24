Treliant Appoints Financial Services Executive William J. Vahey as Senior Director, Expanding Mortgage Operations and Compliance Team

Treliant has appointed William (Bill) J. Vahey as a Senior Director of its Mortgage Operations and Compliance service area. Bill brings over 25 years of experience across the range of real estate and mortgage banking operations, including origination, servicing, asset management, securitization, and foreclosure.

Prior to joining Treliant, Bill was a Senior Managing Director at RiskSpan, a boutique advisory firm providing operational and data analytics services to financial services companies. Before that, he was a consultant at BlackRock, tasked with risk advisory and commercial real estate analytics and loss forecasting. He previously served as Director in Wells Fargo’s Special Situations Group, handling workouts, foreclosures, Real Estate Owned (REO) properties, and dispositions within the bank’s syndication portfolio. He also held multiple other leadership roles at Wachovia, including commercial real estate, risk management, servicing, asset management, structured finance lending, and problem loan resolution. He began his career at KPMG, where he was a Senior Manager in the firm’s Mortgage and Asset Finance Practice.

“Our clients manage a complex mix of operational challenges and transactional risks, and there are few that Bill hasn’t dealt with successfully as a bank executive or on behalf of clients,” said Treliant Chief Operating Officer B. Scott Fisher.

“Bill has the strategic, commercial, operational, and compliance know-how to help our clients compete and succeed,” said Treliant Managing Director Stephen C. Rudner. “He will help our firm grow across the spectrum of mortgage market activities.”

About Treliant

Treliant provides financial services companies with trusted advisory services that strengthen compliance, risk management, and business performance. As a firm of leading professionals from industry and government, we assist our clients in navigating changing regulatory agencies and policies while meeting strategic and operational objectives.

We focus on the industry’s most pressing concerns, including consumer compliance, global financial crimes, mortgage operations, financial markets conduct, fair and responsible banking, litigation support, wealth management compliance, and cybersecurity. We serve companies from Main Street to Wall Street and across the globe, often in partnership with premier law firms. Our firm continues to grow in the service of our clients, with headquarters in Washington, DC and offices in New York and Dallas. For more information, visit www.treliant.com.

