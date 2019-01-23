Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Treliant Appoints Mark Westmoreland as Managing Director, in Growing FinTech and Compliance Service Areas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 09:42am EST

Treliant has promoted Mark Westmoreland to Managing Director. Mark co-leads Treliant’s Regulatory Compliance and Risk service area, and he founded and leads the firm’s Financial Technology (FinTech) service area. He is a highly experienced regulatory compliance executive, having worked in the field for over 15 years.

At Treliant, Mark has counseled, and led numerous long-term compliance engagements, for many national and regional banks. He has also helped a number of FinTech institutions build compliance programs from the ground up. Mark’s experience and thought leadership have helped clients address every aspect of bank and bank partner compliance management programs including strategic design, monitoring and testing, complaint management programs, and consent order remediation projects.

Prior to joining Treliant, Mark was a practicing attorney and served as in-house counsel at Capital One and JPMorgan Chase, where he developed expertise in credit cards, student loans, and closed-end installment loans. This includes deep subject matter expertise in the Fair Credit Reporting Act and fair lending data usage and governance.

“Failure to understand and comply with regulatory expectations is a significant risk in today’s business environment—one that is most effectively managed through a strong, transparent compliance risk management program,” said Treliant Senior Managing Director Kathryn S. Reimann. “At Treliant, Mark has helped our clients in all segments of the financial services industry perform confidently despite changing rules and expectations.”

“Treliant teams embody the firm’s deep knowledge of and experience with all aspects of compliance, tailored to meet companies’ specific needs in areas such as FinTech,” Westmoreland said. “I’ve been privileged to lead many of these teams, and I look forward to new and deeper strategic engagements in tackling our clients’ regulatory challenges.”

About Treliant

Treliant provides financial services companies, consumer-oriented businesses, and non-financial services companies across the globe with trusted advisory services and specialized, high-quality business solutions. We are banking practitioners, business operators, and risk and compliance experts. We know first-hand the regulatory compliance challenges and business operations issues that our clients face.

We focus on our client’s most pressing concerns including risk management, regulatory compliance, global financial crimes, mortgage operations, financial markets conduct, fair and responsible banking, litigation support, cybersecurity, and wealth management. We serve banks and thrifts, mortgage and specialty finance companies, RegTechs and FinTechs, alternative financial services companies, securities and investment firms (including broker-dealers), credit unions, insurance companies, and we often partner with law firms. Treliant is headquartered in Washington, DC with offices in New York and Dallas. For more information, visit www.treliant.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:55aGIGA METALS : IIROC Trading Halt - GIGA
AQ
09:55aU.S. oil firms tell OPEC their growth will slow
RE
09:54aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Employees provident fund board reference no. cs2-23012019-00039
PU
09:54aALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS : AMOC reports 62% profits decline ending Dec 2018
AQ
09:54aBKI INVESTMENT : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
09:54aMISR HOTELS : NBE, Banque Misr to sell stakes in New Ismailia Co.
AQ
09:54aBKI INVESTMENT : Dividend/Distribution – BKI
PU
09:54aFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Prospectus filed under Rule 424(b)(3)
PU
09:54aMAMISH : Suez Canal hits highest daily record in its history
AQ
09:54aAPPLE : Egypt's PM, Apple CEO discuss investment opportunities in Egypt
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint
5PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : PROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.