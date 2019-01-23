Treliant Appoints Mark Westmoreland as Managing Director, in Growing FinTech and Compliance Service Areas

Treliant has promoted Mark Westmoreland to Managing Director. Mark co-leads Treliant’s Regulatory Compliance and Risk service area, and he founded and leads the firm’s Financial Technology (FinTech) service area. He is a highly experienced regulatory compliance executive, having worked in the field for over 15 years.

At Treliant, Mark has counseled, and led numerous long-term compliance engagements, for many national and regional banks. He has also helped a number of FinTech institutions build compliance programs from the ground up. Mark’s experience and thought leadership have helped clients address every aspect of bank and bank partner compliance management programs including strategic design, monitoring and testing, complaint management programs, and consent order remediation projects.

Prior to joining Treliant, Mark was a practicing attorney and served as in-house counsel at Capital One and JPMorgan Chase, where he developed expertise in credit cards, student loans, and closed-end installment loans. This includes deep subject matter expertise in the Fair Credit Reporting Act and fair lending data usage and governance.

“Failure to understand and comply with regulatory expectations is a significant risk in today’s business environment—one that is most effectively managed through a strong, transparent compliance risk management program,” said Treliant Senior Managing Director Kathryn S. Reimann. “At Treliant, Mark has helped our clients in all segments of the financial services industry perform confidently despite changing rules and expectations.”

“Treliant teams embody the firm’s deep knowledge of and experience with all aspects of compliance, tailored to meet companies’ specific needs in areas such as FinTech,” Westmoreland said. “I’ve been privileged to lead many of these teams, and I look forward to new and deeper strategic engagements in tackling our clients’ regulatory challenges.”

