Treliant Appoints Mark Westmoreland as Managing Director, in Growing FinTech and Compliance Service Areas

Treliant has promoted Mark Westmoreland to Managing Director. Mark
co-leads Treliant’s Regulatory Compliance and Risk service area, and he
founded and leads the firm’s Financial Technology (FinTech) service
area. He is a highly experienced regulatory compliance executive, having
worked in the field for over 15 years.
At Treliant, Mark has counseled, and led numerous long-term compliance
engagements, for many national and regional banks. He has also helped a
number of FinTech institutions build compliance programs from the ground
up. Mark’s experience and thought leadership have helped clients address
every aspect of bank and bank partner compliance management programs
including strategic design, monitoring and testing, complaint management
programs, and consent order remediation projects.
Prior to joining Treliant, Mark was a practicing attorney and served as
in-house counsel at Capital One and JPMorgan Chase, where he developed
expertise in credit cards, student loans, and closed-end installment
loans. This includes deep subject matter expertise in the Fair Credit
Reporting Act and fair lending data usage and governance.
“Failure to understand and comply with regulatory expectations is a
significant risk in today’s business environment—one that is most
effectively managed through a strong, transparent compliance risk
management program,” said Treliant Senior Managing Director Kathryn S.
Reimann. “At Treliant, Mark has helped our clients in all segments of
the financial services industry perform confidently despite changing
rules and expectations.”
“Treliant teams embody the firm’s deep knowledge of and experience with
all aspects of compliance, tailored to meet companies’ specific needs in
areas such as FinTech,” Westmoreland said. “I’ve been privileged to lead
many of these teams, and I look forward to new and deeper strategic
engagements in tackling our clients’ regulatory challenges.”
About Treliant
Treliant provides financial services companies, consumer-oriented
businesses, and non-financial services companies across the globe with
trusted advisory services and specialized, high-quality business
solutions. We are banking practitioners, business operators, and risk
and compliance experts. We know first-hand the regulatory compliance
challenges and business operations issues that our clients face.
We focus on our client’s most pressing concerns including risk
management, regulatory compliance, global financial crimes, mortgage
operations, financial markets conduct, fair and responsible banking,
litigation support, cybersecurity, and wealth management. We serve banks
and thrifts, mortgage and specialty finance companies, RegTechs and
FinTechs, alternative financial services companies, securities and
investment firms (including broker-dealers), credit unions, insurance
companies, and we often partner with law firms. Treliant is
headquartered in Washington, DC with offices in New York and Dallas. For
more information, visit www.treliant.com.
