Treliant Congratulates Mary Frances Monroe on Her Appointment to the Institute of International Finance

Treliant congratulates our Senior Advisor Mary Frances Monroe on her appointment to the Institute of International Finance (IIF), as Senior Advisor and Insurance Lead of its Regulatory Affairs Department.

“Mary Frances is assuming a leadership role at a time of rapid change and evolution in the insurance industry,” said Treliant CEO Susanna K. Tisa. “She has been a trusted advisor to Treliant’s clients in matters of regulation, innovation, and risk, and I congratulate her on the opportunity to provide such meaningful support to the IIF’s membership.”

“Mary Frances has been an important contributor at Treliant,” added Treliant Chairman Andy Sandler. “We look forward to our colleagues in the insurance industry getting the full benefit of her outstanding capabilities and judgment.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181019005528/en/