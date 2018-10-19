Log in
Treliant Congratulates Mary Frances Monroe on Her Appointment to the Institute of International Finance

10/19/2018

Treliant congratulates our Senior Advisor Mary Frances Monroe on her appointment to the Institute of International Finance (IIF), as Senior Advisor and Insurance Lead of its Regulatory Affairs Department.

“Mary Frances is assuming a leadership role at a time of rapid change and evolution in the insurance industry,” said Treliant CEO Susanna K. Tisa. “She has been a trusted advisor to Treliant’s clients in matters of regulation, innovation, and risk, and I congratulate her on the opportunity to provide such meaningful support to the IIF’s membership.”

“Mary Frances has been an important contributor at Treliant,” added Treliant Chairman Andy Sandler. “We look forward to our colleagues in the insurance industry getting the full benefit of her outstanding capabilities and judgment.”

About Treliant

Treliant provides financial services companies and consumer-oriented businesses across the globe with trusted advisory services and specialized, high-quality business solutions. We are banking practitioners, business operators, and risk and compliance experts. We know first-hand the regulatory compliance challenges and business operations issues that our clients face.

We focus on our client’s most pressing concerns including risk management, regulatory compliance, global financial crimes, mortgage operations, financial markets conduct, fair and responsible banking, litigation support, cybersecurity, and wealth management. We serve banks and thrifts, mortgage and specialty finance companies, RegTechs and FinTechs, alternative financial services companies, securities and investment firms (including broker-dealers), credit unions, insurance companies, and we often partner with law firms. Treliant is headquartered in Washington, DC with offices in New York and Dallas. For more information, visit www.treliant.com.


© Business Wire 2018
