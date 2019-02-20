Treliant : Welcomes Prakash G. Samaga and Ron E. Ziegler to Its Growing Global Financial Crimes Compliance Service Area

Treliant has appointed two senior risk management executives, Prakash G. Samaga and Ron E. Ziegler, as Engagement Directors in its Global Financial Crimes Compliance service area. Prakash and Ron both have extensive experience leading financial crimes compliance operations and programs at major financial services companies.

Prakash is an accomplished risk and compliance professional with a 20-year track record in financial crimes compliance, risk governance, information technology, and data analytics. Prior to joining Treliant, Prakash served as Director – Head of AML Operations at KeyBank, where he provided strategic direction, leadership, and oversight for all aspects of AML operations. He has also served as Chief AML Officer at First Niagara Financial Group, and he has held a number of global management positions in risk, technology, and strategic consulting at Ernst & Young and Oracle Financial Services Software Inc.

Ron brings 22 years of financial services experience as a former financial crimes investigator, auditor, and capital markets trader. Prior to joining Treliant, Ron held leadership positions at Goldman Sachs, including Global Head of Forensic Investigations for Global Compliance; Co-Head of Audit for Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities; Global Head of Audit for Product Control; and Co-Audit Lead for Model Risk Management. Ron also led and contributed to key elements of the Firmwide Insider Threat Program including analysis, assessment, and design of program framework. He has also served as Senior Manager in HSBC’s Audit Group, responsible for evaluating the Global Banking and Markets control infrastructure, as a Manager in Citigroup’s Fixed Income Capital Markets Audit Group, and as an Interest Rate Derivatives Trader at JP Morgan.

“Working in financial crimes compliance is very challenging and requires a deep understanding of regulatory requirements, data science, and the tools necessary in order to mitigate both current and evolving risks,” said Treliant Senior Managing Director Ross Marrazzo. “Prakash and Ron have managed extensive operations and large programs addressing exactly the kinds of risks our clients face and they have implemented programs to help protect the global financial services system from money laundering and terrorist financing.”

About Treliant

Treliant provides financial services companies, consumer-oriented businesses, and non-financial services companies across the globe with trusted advisory services and specialized, high-quality business solutions. We are banking practitioners, business operators, and risk and compliance experts. We know first-hand the regulatory compliance challenges and business operations issues that our clients face.

We focus on our client’s most pressing concerns including risk management, regulatory compliance, global financial crimes, mortgage operations, financial markets conduct, fair and responsible banking, litigation support, cybersecurity, and wealth management. We serve banks and thrifts, mortgage and specialty finance companies, RegTechs and FinTechs, alternative financial services companies, securities and investment firms (including broker-dealers), credit unions, insurance companies, and we often partner with law firms. Treliant is headquartered in Washington, DC with offices in New York and Dallas. For more information, visit www.treliant.com.

