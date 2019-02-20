Treliant : Welcomes Prakash G. Samaga and Ron E. Ziegler to Its Growing Global Financial Crimes Compliance Service Area

Treliant has appointed two senior risk management executives, Prakash G.
Samaga and Ron E. Ziegler, as Engagement Directors in its Global
Financial Crimes Compliance service area. Prakash and Ron both have
extensive experience leading financial crimes compliance operations and
programs at major financial services companies.
Prakash is an accomplished risk and compliance professional with a
20-year track record in financial crimes compliance, risk governance,
information technology, and data analytics. Prior to joining Treliant,
Prakash served as Director – Head of AML Operations at KeyBank, where he
provided strategic direction, leadership, and oversight for all aspects
of AML operations. He has also served as Chief AML Officer at First
Niagara Financial Group, and he has held a number of global management
positions in risk, technology, and strategic consulting at Ernst & Young
and Oracle Financial Services Software Inc.
Ron brings 22 years of financial services experience as a former
financial crimes investigator, auditor, and capital markets trader.
Prior to joining Treliant, Ron held leadership positions at Goldman
Sachs, including Global Head of Forensic Investigations for Global
Compliance; Co-Head of Audit for Fixed Income, Currency, and
Commodities; Global Head of Audit for Product Control; and Co-Audit Lead
for Model Risk Management. Ron also led and contributed to key elements
of the Firmwide Insider Threat Program including analysis, assessment,
and design of program framework. He has also served as Senior Manager in
HSBC’s Audit Group, responsible for evaluating the Global Banking and
Markets control infrastructure, as a Manager in Citigroup’s Fixed Income
Capital Markets Audit Group, and as an Interest Rate Derivatives Trader
at JP Morgan.
“Working in financial crimes compliance is very challenging and requires
a deep understanding of regulatory requirements, data science, and the
tools necessary in order to mitigate both current and evolving risks,”
said Treliant Senior Managing Director Ross Marrazzo. “Prakash and Ron
have managed extensive operations and large programs addressing exactly
the kinds of risks our clients face and they have implemented programs
to help protect the global financial services system from money
laundering and terrorist financing.”
