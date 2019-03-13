Trend Radar Study 2019: The New Power of the Consumer – Why Shoppers Love Product Ratings

Ratings are an increasingly important evaluation tool for almost every
kind of purchase. Worldwide, 71 percent of consumers consider product
ratings to be “important” or “very important”. In the U.S. this figure
is 74 percent and 71 percent in Canada. Furthermore, ratings are the
third most important criterion in buying decisions after product
features and price, and even more significant than brand. This was the
finding of the recent Trend Radar 2019 – The Rating Economy*
study by the global strategy and marketing consultancy Simon-Kucher &
Partners.
Product ratings are the new standard: More product ratings or better
ratings?
Almost half of those surveyed said they regularly read reviews before
making a purchase. One third of participants usually leave their own
ratings of products purchased, while the majority of consumers (76
percent) have rated a product at least once. Also, two thirds of highly
dissatisfied customers leave a rating, but 75 percent of consumers are
also motivated to submit a rating when particularly satisfied with a
product.
With the substantial role of product ratings in the path to purchase,
and its position relative to product features, price, expert reviews --
and of even greater consideration than brand -- it is critical for
companies to generate higher volumes of quality ratings.
“Our study indicates a simple rating process is the third most
significant factor in motivating consumers to leave a review,” explains
Ricardo Rubi, Simon-Kucher & Partners New York City-based Partner
specializing in consumer and retail sales, marketing and pricing
strategy. “Companies can increase ratings volumes by making it easier
for customers to rate their purchases – by removing complicated log-in
processes or not asking too many detailed questions. However, to obtain
higher quality ratings companies must invest in delivering customer
service, be strategic about the timing of when to ask for ratings, and
use brand-tracking studies to understand what motivates ratings in their
category.”
Perception of better quality and transparency leads to higher
customer satisfaction
Fifty-one percent of survey participants believe they receive greater
value with their purchase because of product ratings. “They feel better
informed, make fewer bad purchases, and say they receive better quality
products,” Rubi emphasizes. The rating economy gives customers more
insights on a product’s value before they reach the point of purchase.
With ratings, they gain more influence by quickly sharing their
experiences with other potential buyers, thus determining which products
and companies succeed. “With product ratings, the balance of power is
shifting toward the customer, as they are less reliant on marketing
promises and advertising messages from providers,” notes Rubi.
The rating economy: Do companies need to rethink their traditional
marketing strategies?
The ability to directly compare products quickly and easily between
different providers is making customers more likely to switch; as a
result ratings are eroding brand and company loyalty. One in three
survey participants stated they had switched to a different brand due to
the product having a better rating. In many cases, customer reviews have
overtaken brand in importance as a buying criterion. “Notably, people
under the age of 40 living in urban areas have less attachment to
particular brands, finding shopper recommendations to be more credible
than marketing messages and using ratings to identify the products that
best fit their needs,” says Rubi. “This makes positively-rated products
more valuable for the company and should motivate providers to
continually improve the quality of their products.”
Companies can also benefit from the rating economy since 20 percent of
consumers report they would buy more when products are rated highly, and
15 percent would select more expensive products. 19 percent expressed a
willingness to pay more for products with higher ratings. This presents
an enormous opportunity for companies, and not only because the
increased transparency means providers with high-value products are more
clearly differentiated from those with low-value products. “Providers
will have to carefully consider how to motivate their customers to
submit more ratings. For example, how can companies design online shops
to make the product rating process as seamless as possible?” asks Rubi.
“Eventually, every provider will need to develop a strategy for product
ratings.”
Consumer electronics and tourism lead the way with ratings
Ratings aren’t given the same level of importance in every industry.
Overall, the role of product reviews is most significant for consumer
electronics (60 percent of consumers worldwide refer to ratings before
making their purchase decision; in the U.S. and Canada this figure is 63
percent), and travel and hospitality (worldwide: 60 percent; U.S. and
Canada: 59 percent). “In other industries, particularly insurance,
automotive, and construction, ratings are seen as having little
influence in purchase decisions,” Rubi adds. “Although the rating trend
is still in its infancy, we fully expect to see it develop further in
the future.”
*About the study: The Trend Radar is a global study conducted
by Simon-Kucher & Partners for the first time in 2019. Focusing on the
topic “Rating Economy 2019,” approximately 6,400 consumers in 23
countries worldwide were asked about their rating behavior in February
2019. The sample included 768 participants from the U.S. and 213 from
Canada.
Simon-Kucher & Partners, strategy & marketing consultants: Simon-Kucher
& Partners is a global consulting firm specializing in TopLine Power®
with a focus on strategy, marketing, pricing, and sales. We help our
clients achieve growth and profit targets by applying practical,
evidence-based strategies. Simon-Kucher & Partners is regarded as the
world’s leading pricing advisor and thought leader. The firm has
1,300 employees in 38 offices worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005515/en/