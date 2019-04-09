TrendMiner Introduces New Capabilities and Extended Integration with PI System at OSIsoft PI World 2019

HOUSTON, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrendMiner NV, a Software AG company and provider of the leading self-service predictive analytics software, announced today that they will be previewing the latest functionalities coming in their 2019.R2 release at OSIsoft PI World 2019, taking place April 8-12 in San Francisco. The 2019.R2 release will be the company’s second software update of the year which again demonstrates their commitment to further equip and empower subject matter experts, such as process engineers and control room operators, to make data-driven decisions.



Next Level Self-service Advanced Analytics

TrendMiner allows model-free advanced analytics of sensor generated time-series data, and PI World attendees will gain a sneak peak of some of the latest enhancements to their software that will arrive mid-April in the 2019.R2 release. One of the previews will include a demonstration of their brand new platform, DashHub. With DashHub, process behavior on specific KPIs can be monitored and trends of key sensor data can be viewed in a quick and convenient way; enabling fast root cause finding and action taking when issues or losses occur.

Contextualization of Time-Series Data

The recently introduced ContextHub , sister hub to TrendMiner's TrendHub and brand new DashHub, is a platform specifically created to house information critical to making sense of time-series data. It is a comprehensive repository, powerful search engine and intuitive collaboration platform for context items that can be neatly aligned to assets, processes and events. This platform can be configured to organizational requirements so that the context itself becomes a powerful new dataset that can be both visualized and analyzed side by side with your time series data. Integrated with DashHub, context can now be used as a real time monitor for process issues and failures.

“Context data can be anything ranging from simple comments and observations, laboratory and quality data from a LIMS system, maintenance work orders from ERP, historical OEE information, or anything that lives in a database somewhere. TrendMiner is committed to supporting our customers in developing the data models and integrations needed through our parent company, Software AG. Software AG has extensive expertise in business integrations with the high valued WebMethods platform. The demonstrations we will be giving at PI World are just a small glimpse into the possibilities of bringing all your plant critical information into one place for analytics.”

Nick Petrosyan, TrendMiner Data Analytics Engineer

TrendMiner Cloud Services for Advanced Analytics

In addition to TrendMiner’s new software updates, integration capabilities with long time partner, OSIsoft, are expanding also. OSIsoft has developed a set of Cloud Services to support an easier and closer integration between their customers and partners (such as TrendMiner) for delivering applications that require real-time capture, processing, and sharing of very large numbers of asset and operational data. TrendMiner's high performing, highly scalable analytics engine is a perfect fit to the OSIsoft Cloud Services environment. Engineers and operators can now use their software in the cloud to easily identify trends in their production processes to optimize both efficiency and quality.

"TrendMiner supports various deployment options, including on-premise, private and public cloud. With support for OSIsoft Cloud Services we enable process industry to use a fully cloud based solution for self-service advanced analytics. This perfectly aligns with our philosophy "Freedom as a Service". Being part of the Software AG family we are looking forward to tighten our relationship with OSIsoft to accelerate the digital transformation of our mutual customers."

Thomas Dhollander, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at TrendMiner

Showcasing at OSIsoft PI-World 2018

PI World attendees can meet TrendMiner at booth #4 throughout the event where the platform is demonstrated. Visitors can also use of the platform themselves and experience the value of TrendMiner’s advanced self-service analytics. Additionally, TrendMiner customer Deepwater Subsea will be participating in the Upstream Oil & Gas Best Practices Panel on Wed, April 9 at 4pm.

Learn more about TrendMiner software and the benefits they offer on their website TrendMiner software .

About TrendMiner

TrendMiner, a Software AG company, delivers Discovery, Diagnostic and Predictive Analytics software for the process industry. TrendMiner software is based on a high-performance analytics engine for process data captured in time series. Through an intuitive web-based client, process engineers and operators can easily search for trends themselves using pattern recognition and machine learning technologies. The TrendMiner plug and play software adds value immediately after deployment, eliminating expensive investments in big data infrastructure and long implementation projects.

TrendMiner software can improve efficiency and quality, reduce waste and energy consumption, and optimize production performance across divisions. As a Software AG company, TrendMiner offers contractual stability, a larger development team, wider product perspective and increased integration options. TrendMiner's global headquarters are located in Belgium, with offices in the U.S., Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain."

About OSIsoft, LLC

OSIsoft is dedicated to helping people transform their world through data. OSIsoft makes the PI System, one of the world's most widely-used technologies for IIoT. The PI System captures data from sensors, manufacturing equipment and other devices and transforms it into rich, real-time insights that engineers, executives and partners can use to reduce costs, dramatically improve overall productivity or create new services. Some of the world's largest organizations, including more than 1,000 leading utilities, 95 percent of the largest oil and gas companies and more than 65 percent of the Fortune 500 industrial companies, rely on the PI System to manage their businesses. For more, please visit http://www.osisoft.com .

Media Contact

Dawn Fontaine

Ripple Effect Communications

dawn@rippleeffectpr.com

508-353-3777