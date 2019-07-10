Log in
Trends re-defining Healthcare Quality | Infiniti Research Reveals the Four Key Trends That Healthcare Providers Must Keep an eye out for Improving Quality

07/10/2019

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent article on the 4 trends to keep an eye on for improving healthcare quality. In this article, experts at Infiniti Research provides insights on healthcare quality trends that will help providers improve patient experience and risk management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005645/en/

Healthcare quality trends 2019 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Healthcare quality trends 2019 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Quality and safety are paramount for the survival of healthcare companies. The gradual shift to patient-centric healthcare and the rising market competition is making it imperative for providers to ensure healthcare quality. While new medical technologies and scientific advancement will boost quality improvement in healthcare, experts at Infiniti Research believe that innovation in activities will act as primary drivers in the future of healthcare.

Request a free proposal to know how our solutions for the healthcare industry can help providers improve healthcare quality and ensure enhanced patient satisfaction.

Healthcare quality trends 2019

Leveraging healthcare data

Today, data is the foundation of meaningful healthcare quality improvement initiatives. Providers have realized that the data collected and used plays a significant role in quality assurance in healthcare. So, top healthcare companies are giving greater importance to collect meaningful patient data and turning them into actionable insights to improve healthcare quality.

Quality and safety in healthcare are now going mainstream, especially after increased patient awareness due to the advent of technology. Are you facing difficulties in ensuring enhanced patient experience through improved healthcare quality? Get in touch with our experts to know how our solutions can help you overcome such challenges.

Augmented reality training

Augmented reality is playing a particularly powerful in the healthcare sector. It has powerful use cases in medical training. It can help healthcare professionals to see diagnosis and procedures right in front of them, enabling them to learn new skills and expand their knowledge.

Personalization of patient experience

The availability of healthcare and patient data gives healthcare providers the ability to personalize care delivery and patient experience. Healthcare providers will soon be able to create a complete personalized care plan for each patient. Clinics will be able to use data to see what a patient prefers such as if they like being seen in person or remotely, their health history, and any potential health issues rather than treating every patient in the same manner.

Request for more information for more insights on our solutions for companies in the healthcare industry.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


