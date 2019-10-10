Trendsetters will hit the sand and get social at Beaches® Resorts' 5th Annual “Social Media on the Sand" Conference

MIAMI, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's digital age, social media is an organic way of marketing a destination, whether you're a micro-influencer or a macro-influencer. Beaches® Resorts is harnessing the power of social media and taking influencer marketing to the next level by hosting 100 elite digital mom influencers at Beaches Turks & Caicos for its 5th Annual "Social Media on the Sand" conference, taking place October 16-20, 2019.

Voted one of BizBash's Most Innovative Meetings of 2018, "Social Media on the Sand" has become the annual "go-to" conference for digital mom influencers looking to improve their craft. The week serves to educate and inspire attendees with strong digital content that fosters genuine connections with their followings.

Attendees will hear from inspirational keynote speakers, interact with top brands and be treated to several surprise and delight moments throughout the week. Things get gram-worthy from the moment you step on resort at the Sun-sational Playground, followed by a number of interactive activities including a branded Beauty & the Beach suite (sponsored by Drybar and IT Cosmetics), a Live Your Best Life Health & Wellness Village, an exclusive Match Ups & Mimosas networking event and a special performance by country music platinum-selling recording artist, Hunter Hayes. Beaches will round out the week with a custom 5 Senses on the Sand Instagram Playground and a farewell party, delectably named Willy Wonka's Splendiferous Fun Factory.

"Each year we look to elevate the experiences at our conference, and this one's getting an extra special touch. To commemorate our fifth year, we're theming experiences around the five senses and can't wait to take attendees on a sensory journey to social media success," said Debbie-Ann White, SVP of Public Relations and Promotions at Unique Vacations, Inc., the sales and marketing arm of Beaches Resorts.

"Social media has had an exponential effect on my business. Our overall brand and social content aims to inspire our followers. Brands that know how to connect with consumers, authentically and consistently, are leading the way in today's market," said Rebecca Minkoff, Co-Founder and Creative Director. "I'm excited to be back at the beautiful Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort both as an entrepreneur and a mom who understands the need of other women to launch their own businesses. Social media is an increasingly significant part of that."

In addition to Rebecca Minkoff, Jamie Kern Lima and Daymond John, featured speakers include:

Shannon Levis (Facebook)

(Facebook) Courtney Heimlich (YouTube)

(YouTube) Adam Stewart (Sandals Resorts International)

(Sandals Resorts International) Meaghan Murphy (Good Housekeeping)

(Good Housekeeping) Melissa Gerstein (The MOMS)

(The MOMS) Julie Nowell (3c Consulting)

(3c Consulting) Audrey McClelland (Permission to Hustle)

(Permission to Hustle) Landyn Hutchinson (Living with Landyn)

(Living with Landyn) Emily Kaufman (The Travel Mom)

(The Travel Mom) Michelle Kreher (Sesame Workshop)

"The power of authenticity, connection and vulnerability through social media can make all the difference in today's market," said Jamie Kern Lima, Co-founder of IT Cosmetics. "It's been a key driver in growing a brand that I started in my living room and grew into a billion-dollar company. I'm excited to share inspiring stories and ideas with the many other strong and talented female entrepreneurs at the beautiful Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort."

Attendees will also have the opportunity to get up close and personal with partners such as: Rebecca Minkoff, Spin Master Games, Drybar, IT Cosmetics, COOLA Suncare, JetBlue, Swarovski, The House of Perna, good2grow™, Sesame Workshop, HAPARI Swimwear, Sprout®, abercrombie kids, SNUBA, Red Lane® Spa, Kim Crawford Wines, Pevonia, Air Esscentials, Sanitas, Bling2o, Playskool, The Incy Wincies, Saltability, SNUBA, the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), BLVisuals, Rockabye Baby, SpaRitual, School Specialty™, FLOW, PADI: Professional Association of Diving Instructors and The Sandals Foundation.

For more information on this year's "Social Media on the Sand" conference, please visit socialmediaonthesand.com. For more information on Beaches Resorts, please visit www.beaches.com.

