TrestleTree Acquires Opioid Risk Prediction Tool

TrestleTree, LLC, a Harvard Pilgrim company, has signed an exclusive
agreement for the rights to an Opioid Risk Prediction Tool, which aims
to pre-identify individuals susceptible to opioid abuse and addiction
before the first opioid prescription is written.
Through this agreement, TrestleTree has obtained the technology and
intellectual property rights to the tool, which was developed by
Researcher Bradley Martin, Pharm.D., Ph.D., professor in the Division of
Pharmaceutical Evaluation and Policy in the University of Arkansas for
Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Pharmacy’s Department of Pharmacy
Practice.
By utilizing an algorithm that assesses more than 320 risk variables,
the Opioid Risk Prediction Tool evaluates populations of individuals and
assigns a risk level score for each individual that indicates the
probability for opioid abuse or opioid overdose. In preliminary testing,
the tool had a predictive measure of concordance of just over .90.
“This tool, in combination with TrestleTree’s unique approach to
behavior change, will result in a model that can be used to stop opioid
abuse and addiction before it starts,” said TrestleTree’s CEO Ted
Borgstadt. “In the future, we believe that the TrestleTree model of
predict and prevent will truly complement existing opioid education and
treatment efforts, while representing a significant breakthrough in our
fight against the opioid epidemic.”
In acquiring the Opioid Risk Prediction Tool, TrestleTree also has
developed a preventive approach to combating opioid abuse and addiction,
specifically by combining the tool’s predictive modeling capability with
the company’s unique and proven behavior change model. By leveraging the
tool’s ability to pre-identify individuals at risk of opioid abuse and
addiction, TrestleTree will work with individuals to support physician
directives, to teach them about opioids as well as the risk for opioid
misuse, and to guide them on how to use additional pain management
strategies.
“Many states have legislated restrictions on initial opioid
prescriptions to a five to seven-day supply, and while this positively
decreases the volume of opioids in the market, the risk of abuse and
addiction for an individual is still significant,” said Dr. Martin. “One
of our recent studies published in MMWR (Morbidity and Mortality Weekly
Report) indicated that the likelihood of long term opioid use
drastically increases at just five to seven days of opioid use. The
ability to pre-identify opioid risk at the individual level and then
apply the TrestleTree behavior change model is a strong step toward a
tangible solution.”
TrestleTree is currently working with a small group of clients on
integrating and testing the combined use of the Opioid Risk Prediction
Tool with TrestleTree’s unique and proven behavioral coaching
techniques. This includes conducting early opioid coaching with current
partner health plans in advance of employing the tool, specifically for
patients who have been pre-authorized for surgery. Over the coming
months, TrestleTree will integrate the tool’s availability into the
company’s coaching services to combat opioid abuse and addiction.
“Marrying our experience and core competency with the risk prediction
tool gives us the future potential to disrupt opioid abuse before
patients fall into the unintentional slippery slope of abuse and
addiction that destroys lives and levies enormous human and financial
costs,” said Borgstadt. “For more than 15 years, TrestleTree has created
authentic relationships and employed innovative solutions to change the
behaviors and health patterns of patients. With the Opioid Risk
Prediction Tool, we are looking to apply that same approach to
preventing the onset of opioid abuse and addiction with the patient
before it starts.”
For those interested in learning more about how the TrestleTree model
and Opioid Risk Prediction Tool can be used with your patients or
members, please go to www.trestletree.com
or contact Lisa Stafford at 479-973-7195.
