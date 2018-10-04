Trevor Phillips Joins AfroLife.TV Board

AfroLife.TV announces that writer and broadcaster Trevor Phillips joined
the leadership team and Board of Advisors. Trevor has amassed a wealth
of knowledge over the years from his extensive involvement with multiple
businesses, foundations, and charities. Trevor currently serves as
Chairman of WebberPhillips, a consultancy he co-founded, and as Chairman
of the Green Park Group. He is the founding chair of both the Greater
London Authority and the Equality and Human Rights Commission. He is a
trustee of the Social Mobility Foundation and member of the board of the
Barbican Arts Centre. In March 2015, Mr. Phillips was appointed to a
three-year term as the President of the Partnership Council of the John
Lewis Partnership, its first external appointment since 1928.
Through his own production company, Trevor produced the documentary
series “Windrush,” which aired on the BBC and won him a Royal Television
Society Award for Documentary Series of the Year. He also co-authored
the corresponding Harper Collins book. He wrote and presented the much
talked about programs “Things We Won’t Say About Race (That Are True)”
and “Has Political Correctness Gone Mad?” Additionally, he has won three
RTS Journalism Awards and regularly writes for some of the UK’s biggest
selling newspapers.
“Having Trevor on our leadership team is a testament of the strength and
power of our mission and business goals. We have a strong business
proposition and are fortunate that Trevor and his impressive body of
work see the value and impact our company will have in the global
African diaspora,” says Founder and CEO, Alberto Marzan.
With the expansion of AfroLife’s business and streaming media network
into the UK, Trevor will be instrumental in helping the company and its
leadership establish key relationships and guidance globally and in the
UK.
About AfroLife
AfroLife.TV offers streaming access to a world of curated African
American, Afro-European, Afro-Latino, and African content. Our
integrated, streaming media destination is designed to connect the
African diaspora through premium content. Using a unique blend of
digital streaming, social media, and curated storytelling, AfroLife.TV
offers classic, popular, emerging, and independent content to educate,
inform, and entertain subscribers. For more information on AfroLife.TV,
visit us at www.afrolife.tv.
