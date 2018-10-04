Trevor Phillips Joins AfroLife.TV Board

The OBE Recipient Joins AfroLife.TV

AfroLife.TV announces that writer and broadcaster Trevor Phillips joined the leadership team and Board of Advisors. Trevor has amassed a wealth of knowledge over the years from his extensive involvement with multiple businesses, foundations, and charities. Trevor currently serves as Chairman of WebberPhillips, a consultancy he co-founded, and as Chairman of the Green Park Group. He is the founding chair of both the Greater London Authority and the Equality and Human Rights Commission. He is a trustee of the Social Mobility Foundation and member of the board of the Barbican Arts Centre. In March 2015, Mr. Phillips was appointed to a three-year term as the President of the Partnership Council of the John Lewis Partnership, its first external appointment since 1928.

AfroLife.TV Board Member Mr. Trevor Phillips (Photo: Business Wire)

Through his own production company, Trevor produced the documentary series “Windrush,” which aired on the BBC and won him a Royal Television Society Award for Documentary Series of the Year. He also co-authored the corresponding Harper Collins book. He wrote and presented the much talked about programs “Things We Won’t Say About Race (That Are True)” and “Has Political Correctness Gone Mad?” Additionally, he has won three RTS Journalism Awards and regularly writes for some of the UK’s biggest selling newspapers.

“Having Trevor on our leadership team is a testament of the strength and power of our mission and business goals. We have a strong business proposition and are fortunate that Trevor and his impressive body of work see the value and impact our company will have in the global African diaspora,” says Founder and CEO, Alberto Marzan.

With the expansion of AfroLife’s business and streaming media network into the UK, Trevor will be instrumental in helping the company and its leadership establish key relationships and guidance globally and in the UK.

About AfroLife

AfroLife.TV offers streaming access to a world of curated African American, Afro-European, Afro-Latino, and African content. Our integrated, streaming media destination is designed to connect the African diaspora through premium content. Using a unique blend of digital streaming, social media, and curated storytelling, AfroLife.TV offers classic, popular, emerging, and independent content to educate, inform, and entertain subscribers. For more information on AfroLife.TV, visit us at www.afrolife.tv.

