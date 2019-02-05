Trez Capital : Texas Aligns Name Under Parent Company, Rebrands as Trez Capital

Name change reflects the company’s tremendous growth across the United States and Canada

Today, Canada-based Trez Capital announced its U.S. subsidiary in Dallas will rebrand from Trez Capital Texas to Trez Capital. This change represents years of strategic growth for Trez Capital, which was founded in Vancouver, British Columbia in 1997, and now has offices in Toronto, Palm Beach, Florida and Atlanta in addition to Dallas. With more than $3 billion in assets under management, Trez Capital has grown to become the preeminent provider of private commercial real estate debt financing solutions in Canada and the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005732/en/

John Hutchinson and Morley Greene of Trez Capital. (Photo: Business Wire)

Trez Capital Texas began as a partnership between John Hutchinson, former DFW Division President for The Ryland Group, Inc., a homebuilder and mortgage financing company, and Morley Greene, CEO, Trez Capital. The two met through business acquaintances and joined forces to establish Trez Capital Texas in 2012.

“John’s extensive industry experience and knowledge of the American real estate market has been instrumental in the growth of Trez Capital, particularly in the central and southwestern United States,” says Greene. “We’re excited to now have him and his team under the Trez Capital parent brand and to continue working together as one of the largest commercial real estate lenders across Canada and the United States.”

As the lead of the Dallas office, Hutchinson oversees a team of 12 and is responsible for working with them to source new loan originations across the central and southwestern U.S. Over the years, he has driven the company’s expansion beyond Texas and into key markets including Denver, Salt Lake City, Phoenix and Nashville. Under the parent company, his duties and those of his employees will remain the same.

“Operating as Trez Capital better reflects our office’s industry expertise and ability to work with borrowers across a vast region outside of the Texas market,” said Hutchinson, now president, Central and Southwestern U.S., Trez Capital. “We are better together, and look forward to further revolutionizing mid-market real estate financing with our team members in Canada.”

The rebranding comes at an exciting time for Trez Capital – the company is celebrating a record-breaking 2018 with more than 120 loans originated totaling almost $2.4 billion. Since inception, Trez Capital has originated more than 1,300 commercial mortgages totaling more than $8.6 billion. Several of these deals were financed out of the Dallas office, including:

Avilla Homes (Denver) – A luxury, leased, townhome-style community. This development is part of a $100 million five-project financing with NexMetro to develop detached, luxury-leased communities in Denver, Dallas and Phoenix.

Crystal Lagoons (Houston) – Trez financed the amenities at Land Tejas’ Balmoral and Lago Mar master-planned communities. The Balmoral lagoon was the first in Texas and, once complete, the Lago Mar lagoon will be the largest in the state.

Trails at Hunter’s Pointe (Nashville) – A 216-unit multifamily community within a 22-acre master-planned community that will be developed by RREAF Holdings.

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott (Phoenix) – Developed by Virtua Partners, this 116-room hotel will feature a fitness center, pool, free Wi-Fi, an in-room ergonomic desk and chair and an on-site business center.

Moda Vista (Salt Lake City) – A Class “A” multifamily community of 79 townhomes that will be developed by JF Capital.

About Trez Capital

Founded in 1997, Trez Capital is a diversified real estate investment firm and the preeminent provider of commercial real estate debt financing solutions in Canada and the United States. Trez Capital offers private and institutional investors strategies to invest in a variety of opportunistic, fully-secured, high-yield mortgage investment funds and like investment assets, and provide mid-market property developers and owners with quick approvals on flexible short- to mid-term financing.

With offices in Vancouver, Toronto, Dallas, Palm Beach and Atlanta, Trez Capital has more than $3 billion in assets under management and has funded more than 1,300 mortgages totaling more than $8.6 billion since inception.

For more information, visit www.trezcapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005732/en/