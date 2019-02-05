Trez Capital : Texas Aligns Name Under Parent Company, Rebrands as Trez Capital

Today, Canada-based Trez
Capital announced its U.S. subsidiary in Dallas will rebrand from
Trez Capital Texas to Trez Capital. This change represents years of
strategic growth for Trez Capital, which was founded in Vancouver,
British Columbia in 1997, and now has offices in Toronto, Palm Beach,
Florida and Atlanta in addition to Dallas. With more than $3 billion in
assets under management, Trez Capital has grown to become the preeminent
provider of private commercial real estate debt financing solutions in
Canada and the United States.
John Hutchinson and Morley Greene of Trez Capital. (Photo: Business Wire)
Trez Capital Texas began as a partnership between John Hutchinson,
former DFW Division President for The Ryland Group, Inc., a homebuilder
and mortgage financing company, and Morley Greene, CEO, Trez Capital.
The two met through business acquaintances and joined forces to
establish Trez Capital Texas in 2012.
“John’s extensive industry experience and knowledge of the American real
estate market has been instrumental in the growth of Trez Capital,
particularly in the central and southwestern United States,” says
Greene. “We’re excited to now have him and his team under the Trez
Capital parent brand and to continue working together as one of the
largest commercial real estate lenders across Canada and the United
States.”
As the lead of the Dallas office, Hutchinson oversees a team of 12 and
is responsible for working with them to source new loan originations
across the central and southwestern U.S. Over the years, he has driven
the company’s expansion beyond Texas and into key markets including
Denver, Salt Lake City, Phoenix and Nashville. Under the parent company,
his duties and those of his employees will remain the same.
“Operating as Trez Capital better reflects our office’s industry
expertise and ability to work with borrowers across a vast region
outside of the Texas market,” said Hutchinson, now president, Central
and Southwestern U.S., Trez Capital. “We are better together, and look
forward to further revolutionizing mid-market real estate financing with
our team members in Canada.”
The rebranding comes at an exciting time for Trez Capital – the company
is celebrating a record-breaking 2018 with more than 120 loans
originated totaling almost $2.4 billion. Since inception, Trez Capital
has originated more than 1,300 commercial mortgages totaling more than
$8.6 billion. Several of these deals were financed out of the Dallas
office, including:
-
Avilla
Homes (Denver) – A luxury, leased, townhome-style community. This
development is part of a $100 million five-project financing with
NexMetro to develop detached, luxury-leased communities in Denver,
Dallas and Phoenix.
-
Crystal Lagoons (Houston) – Trez financed the amenities at Land Tejas’ Balmoral
and Lago
Mar master-planned communities. The Balmoral lagoon was the first
in Texas and, once complete, the Lago Mar lagoon will be the largest
in the state.
-
Trails
at Hunter’s Pointe (Nashville) – A 216-unit multifamily community
within a 22-acre master-planned community that will be developed by
RREAF Holdings.
-
Fairfield
Inn & Suites by Marriott (Phoenix) – Developed by Virtua
Partners, this 116-room hotel will feature a fitness center, pool,
free Wi-Fi, an in-room ergonomic desk and chair and an on-site
business center.
-
Moda
Vista (Salt Lake City) – A Class “A” multifamily community of 79
townhomes that will be developed by JF Capital.
About Trez Capital
Founded in 1997, Trez Capital is a diversified real estate investment
firm and the preeminent provider of commercial real estate debt
financing solutions in Canada and the United States. Trez Capital offers
private and institutional investors strategies to invest in a variety of
opportunistic, fully-secured, high-yield mortgage investment funds and
like investment assets, and provide mid-market property developers and
owners with quick approvals on flexible short- to mid-term financing.
With offices in Vancouver, Toronto, Dallas, Palm Beach and Atlanta, Trez
Capital has more than $3 billion in assets under management and has
funded more than 1,300 mortgages totaling more than $8.6 billion since
inception.
For more information, visit www.trezcapital.com.
