Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tri Global Energy : Announces Sale of Texas Solar Project to Silverpeak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 03:23pm EDT

Tri Global Energy, a leading developer of renewable energy, today announced an agreement to sell the 180-megawatt Flatland Solar project to Silverpeak, an alternative investment firm focused on real estate, energy and credit. Tri Global Energy will maintain its role as lead developer through project financing and construction. As this is now the second venture completed between Silverpeak and Tri Global, the partnership anticipates more successful joint projects in the future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005747/en/

Congressman Jodey Arrington (R-TX), left, represents Texas’s 19th congressional district, which includes Scurry County, the Flatland Solar project location; he is with John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of Tri Global Energy. (Photo: Business Wire)

Congressman Jodey Arrington (R-TX), left, represents Texas’s 19th congressional district, which includes Scurry County, the Flatland Solar project location; he is with John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of Tri Global Energy. (Photo: Business Wire)

Flatland Solar is Tri Global Energy’s first solar project in development in Texas, and this represents the latest milestone for the company to enable the construction and operation of the project. Located in Scurry County, Texas, nearly 100 miles south of Lubbock, Texas, Flatland Solar is a 950-acre secured site, expected to break ground later this year. Nearly 690,000 solar panels will be installed as part of the construction process with expansion possible during later phases. The energy generated from Flatland Solar will be delivered to the ERCOT grid.

“As our first utility-scale solar energy project, Flatland Solar represents a significant milestone for us as a developer of clean energy projects,” said John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of Tri Global Energy. “We’re pleased to share this achievement with Silverpeak, an outstanding company which shares our mission for creating renewable energy solutions.”

“Flatland Solar adds diversity to our growing portfolio of renewable energy assets and benefits from the high insolation level in West Texas, which is among the highest in the U.S.,” said Santosh Raikar, Head of Silverpeak’s Renewables group. “This transaction further bolsters our relationship with Tri Global, and we look forward to working with them closely to successfully complete the project.”

Congressman Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) represents Scurry County as part of his Congressional District 19. “West Texas has long been known for its vast oil and gas resources. However, renewable energy projects like Flatland Solar are helping the Lone Star State diversify its energy sources, strengthen America’s energy independence and further its role as the leader in both conventional and renewable energy,” said Congressman Arrington.

Great Bay Renewables, a subsidiary of Altius Renewable Royalties, has provided royalty financing in support of Tri Global Energy completing project development.

About Tri Global Energy

Tri Global Energy is an independent renewable energy originator and developer in the U.S. The company is a leading wind developer in Texas and is among the top five in the U.S. for projects under construction. Nearly 3,500 megawatts of Tri Global’s development projects are either in financing, construction or operation, including wind, solar and energy storage projects.

Founded in 2009, Tri Global Energy’s mission is to improve communities through local economic development generated by originating and commercializing renewable energy projects. The company currently develops and owns utility-scale wind and solar energy projects in Texas, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana and Virginia. Tri Global is headquartered in Dallas with regional development offices in Lubbock, Texas; El Paso and Forreston, Illinois and Hartford City, Indiana. For more information, visit www.triglobalenergy.com.

About Silverpeak Renewables Investment Partners

Silverpeak is an alternative investment management firm focused on creating long-term value in three specific sectors: real estate, energy and credit. The firm’s sector-focused platform includes more than 100 employees who have invested in over $19 billion in gross asset value since the firm’s founding in 2010. Silverpeak’s Renewables group invests in power projects employing established renewable energy technologies, including wind, solar and energy storage. Further information is available at https://www.silverpeak.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:34pBike New York Statement Regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19)
GL
03:31pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against NMC Health Plc – NMHLY
BU
03:31pAMERICAN EXPRESS : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
03:31pBARE METAL STANDARD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OR PLAN OF OPERATION. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:31pWEBINAR : What Do Home Buyers Want?
GL
03:30pTHE HON COMPANY : and Unika Vaev Announce Partnership Agreement
PR
03:30pTRACTOR SUPPLY : BECOMES ‘ZERO TURN HQ' WITH ADDITION OF TORO LINE
AQ
03:28pTech-Enabled Amenities Provider TFLiving Raises $4.8 Million in Series Seed Funding to Accelerate Expansion
BU
03:24pTHE BRANFORD GROUP : & Prestige Auctions to Conduct Two Major Online Auctions of Two State of the Art Precision Machining & Medical Device Manufacturing Facilities
BU
03:23pTRI GLOBAL ENERGY : Announces Sale of Texas Solar Project to Silverpeak
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Aramco shares dive, Gulf debt markets hit as oil drops
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc Fourth Quarter 2019 Euro And Gbp Equivalent Di..
3S&P 500 : A 7% plunge in the S&P triggered a trading halt. Here's how circuit breakers work
4ALLIANZ SE : Robots step in as cheap labor dries up in Eastern Europe
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in February amid coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group