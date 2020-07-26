Tri-State Area's Jobless Face Potential End to $600 Weekly Benefit

By Kate King

Millions of laid-off workers across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will receive lower unemployment payments when a federal program providing an extra $600 a week expires at the end of July.

The federal funding, authorized by Congress in late March, has put more than $30 billion into the pockets of tri-state area workers laid off or furloughed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Democrats in Washington are pushing to renew the full $600 weekly payment. Republicans want to end or reduce it, saying the benefit discourages people from going back to work.

Agatha Kulaga, chief executive of Ovenly, a New York City bakery, said she supports extending the federal payments until the job market recovers, even though she initially had trouble hiring retail workers when she reopened in May. Ms. Kulaga said she received a surge of applications in the past week, which she believes is largely due to the $600 weekly payments ending soon.

Still, she said, many businesses, including her own, won't immediately fill all the positions they had before the pandemic.

"Everyone is being as lean as possible," she said, adding that her overall staffing is about 25% of what it was because of slower wholesale sales. "I don't believe that the same jobs will be available for people to come back to now."

New York employers have added back just over 500,000 of the 1.78 million jobs lost between February and April, according to the state Labor Department. The state unemployment rate jumped to 15.6% in June from 4.1% in January, and more than two million people are currently receiving unemployment benefits.

James Parrott, an economist at the New School, said the extra $600 a week has been a lifeline for low-income workers, who he estimates receive between $250 and $350 a week in state unemployment benefits. Without the federal boost to unemployment benefits, many New Yorkers would likely have trouble paying their August and September rents, and would be vulnerable to eviction, he said.

"It is hard to overstate how important the $600 supplement has been," Mr. Parrott said.

Republicans have pointed out that the extra weekly payments mean many workers are receiving more in jobless benefits than they earned while they were employed. They are pushing to reduce or eliminate the $600 weekly benefit, saying it may be discouraging people from returning to work and making it harder for businesses to reopen.

New York's state unemployment benefits are intended to pay laid-off workers about half of what they were previously earning, up to a maximum of $504 a week. Since the pandemic hit, federal funding accounted for about two-thirds of the $31 billion unemployment benefits paid out, according to the state Labor Department.

Even relatively financially stable New York City residents say the extra $600 was critical. Before the pandemic, Rob Piserchia was saving well over a thousand dollars a month for retirement and toward his goal of buying a house. Then the coronavirus shut down filming of HBO's "Succession," for which Mr. Piserchia worked as a grip, and he was laid off.

Mr. Piserchia's weekly unemployment payments after taxes total $453 from the state and $540 from the federal program, or about half of his pre-pandemic weekly gross income, he said. He has been able to cover living expenses, including his $1,550 monthly rent in Astoria, Queens. But without the federal benefits, he said he likely would have given up his apartment and moved back in with his parents in New Jersey.

New York recently allowed film production to resume in New York City, and Mr. Piserchia, who is 28 years old, hopes he will be back at work in early August.

Max Katzenberg, co-owner of the Brooklyn restaurants Olmsted and Maison Yaki, said he is worried about what will happen to restaurant workers when the city's outdoor dining program expires at the end of October. He has rehired fewer workers than he had before the pandemic, and if indoor dining doesn't restart this fall, he expects many restaurants to lay off workers again.

"This time, when those layoffs happen, there may not be the $600 pandemic unemployment from the federal government," Mr. Katzenberg said. "All these unemployed workers will really be feeling a severe financial strain."

In Connecticut, about 300,000 people are collecting weekly unemployment benefits, a spokeswoman for the state Labor Department said. The state has paid out $4 billion in unemployment benefits since the pandemic began, about 65% of which came from federal funds for the extra $600.

About 60% of the $11.6 billion in unemployment benefits paid out in New Jersey came from federal funding for the $600 weekly payments, according to a spokeswoman for the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Nearly 850,000 people in the state, where the unemployment rate increased to 16.6% in June, were receiving federal unemployment benefits as of July 11.

Victoria Hillesheim, 26, said anxiety is growing in Atlantic County, where many people work in the hard-hit casino and hospitality industries. She is a member of the Unite Here Local 54 union, which said about half of its 10,000 members have been called back to their jobs at Atlantic City casinos.

Ms. Hillesheim was laid off in mid-March from her job as a full-time food server at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, where she said she made at least $1,300 a week before overtime and tips during the summer. She said she wants to go back to work but hasn't been called back because indoor dining is still prohibited in New Jersey.

When the extra $600 in unemployment benefits ends, Ms. Hillesheim said she will fall behind on bills and doesn't know how she will pay the $790 monthly health-insurance premium laid-off casino employees will have to pay starting in October.

"The $600, although it wasn't the same amount as my salary, at least you can budget a certain amount and save maybe a little for the winter," she said. "Now there's no hope, there's no jobs, there's nothing to look forward to."

