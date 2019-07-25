TriCo Bancshares : Announces Quarter 2 Earnings

PRESS RELEASE Contact: Richard P. Smith For Immediate Release President & CEO (530) 898-0300 TRICO BANCSHARES ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY RESULTS CHICO,CA - (July 25, 2019) - TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) (the "Company"), parent company of Tri Counties Bank, today announced net income of $23,061,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $22,726,000 during the trailing quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $15,029,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Diluted earnings per share were $0.75 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $0.74 for the first quarter of 2019 and $0.65 for the second quarter of 2018. Financial Highlights Performance highlights and other developments for the Company as of or for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 included the following: For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company's return on average assets was 1.44% and 1.43%, respectively, and the return on average equity was 10.65% and 10.71%, respectively.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company reported total loans, total assets and total deposits of $4.10 billion, $6.40 billion and $5.34 billion, respectively.

The loan to deposit ratio was 76.8% as of June 30, 2019 as compared to 74.3% at March 31, 2019 and 77.2% at June 30, 2018.

Net interest margin grew 34 basis points to 4.48% on a tax equivalent basis as compared to 4.14% in the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and increased 2 basis points from the trailing quarter.

Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 33.3% at June 30, 2019, as compared to 32.4% at March 31, 2019 and 33.6% at June 30, 2018.

The average rate of interest paid on deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, remained low but increased slightly to 0.22% for the second quarter of 2019 as compared with 0.20% for the trailing quarter, and an increase of 10 basis points from the average rate paid during the same quarter of the prior year.

Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.35% at June 30, 2019 as compared to 0.34% as of March 31, 2019 and 0.47% at December 31, 2018.

assets to total assets were 0.35% at June 30, 2019 as compared to 0.34% as of March 31, 2019 and 0.47% at December 31, 2018. The balance of nonperforming loans increased by $1.0 million, however recoveries on previously charged- off loans were $0.3 million and loans past due thirty days or more decreased by $2.18 million during the quarter.

The efficiency ratio remained flat at 60.15% as compared to the trailing quarter, which had an efficiency ratio of 60.10%. President and CEO, Rick Smith commented, "We are pleased with our second quarter operating results which were benefited by organic loan growth of nearly 7.0% on an annualized basis as well as our ability to hold operating costs not associated with incentive compensation flat. The strength and depth of our lending team continues to grow and we look forward to further expansion of both new and existing markets. We previously announced that Richard O'Sullivan, our EVP Chief Commercial Lending Officer, will be retiring after 35 years of dedicated service this month. I would like to thank Richard for all that he has done for the Bank, our shareholders and our customers. As part of our succession management efforts we now look toward Dan Bailey, our EVP Chief Banking Officer, to continue to drive our positive momentum and performance levels into the future."

Summary Results The following is a summary of the components of the Company's operating results and performance ratios for the periods indicated: Three months ended June 30, March 31, (dollars and shares in thousands) 2019 2019 $ Change % Change Net interest income $ 64,315 $ 63,870 $ 445 0.7% (Provision for) reversal of loan losses (537) 1,600 (2,137) nm Noninterest income 13,578 11,864 1,714 14.4% Noninterest expense (46,852) (45,513) (1,339) 2.9% Provision for income taxes (7,443) (9,095) 1,652 (18.2%) Net income $ 23,061 $ 22,726 $ 335 1.5% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.74 $ 0.01 1.4% Dividends per share $ 0.19 $ 0.19 - 0.0% Average common shares 30,458 30,424 34 0.1% Average diluted common shares 30,643 30,658 (15) (0.0%) Return on average total assets 1.44% 1.41% Return on average equity 10.65% 10.78% Efficiency ratio 60.15% 60.10% Three months ended June 30, (dollars and shares in thousands) 2019 2018 $ Change % Change Net interest income $ 64,315 $ 45,869 $ 18,446 40.2% (Provision for) reversal of loan losses (537) 638 (1,175) nm Noninterest income 13,578 12,174 1,404 11.5% Noninterest expense (46,852) (37,870) (8,982) 23.7% Provision for income taxes (7,443) (5,782) (1,661) 28.7% Net income $ 23,061 $ 15,029 $ 8,032 53.4% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.65 $ 0.10 15.4% Dividends per share $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.02 11.8% Average common shares 30,458 22,983 7,475 32.5% Average diluted common shares 30,643 23,276 7,367 31.7% Return on average total assets 1.44% 1.25% Return on average equity 10.65% 11.78% Efficiency ratio 60.15% 65.24%

Six months ended June 30, (dollars and shares in thousands) 2019 2018 $ Change % Change Net interest income $ 128,185 $ 90,855 $ 37,330 41.1% Benefit from reversal of provision for loan losses 1,063 874 189 nm Noninterest income 25,442 24,464 978 4.0% Noninterest expense (92,365) (76,032) (16,333) 21.5% Provision for income taxes (16,538) (11,222) (5,316) 47.4% Net income $ 45,787 $ 28,939 $ 16,848 58.2% Diluted earnings per share $ 1.49 $ 1.24 $ 0.25 20.2% Dividends per share $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.02 11.8% Average common shares 30,441 22,970 7,471 32.5% Average diluted common shares 30,650 23,280 7,370 31.7% Return on average total assets 1.43% 1.21% Return on average equity 10.71% 11.39% Efficiency ratio 60.12% 65.93% Balance Sheet Loan growth of $69,356,000 or 6.9% on an annualized basis during the second quarter of 2019 provided benefit to the yield on earning assets and net interest margin as excess liquidity maintained at the Federal Reserve was utilized to fund loans and facilitate seasonal fluctuations in interest-bearing deposit balances. Trailing Quarter Balance Sheet Change Annualized Ending balances As of June 30, As of March 31, Organic Organic ($'s in thousands) 2019 2019 $ Change % Change Total assets $ 6,395,172 $ 6,471,852 $ (76,680) (4.7%) Total loans 4,103,687 4,034,331 69,356 6.9% Total investments 1,566,720 1,564,692 2,028 0.5% Total deposits $ 5,342,173 $ 5,430,262 $ (88,089) (6.5%) The growth in average loans of $20,180,000 or 2.0% on an annualized basis during the second quarter was less than the end of period growth as nearly all of the quarterly growth occurred during the last month of the quarter. Average Trailing Quarter Balance Sheet Change Annualized Qtrly avg balances As of June 30, As of March 31, Organic Organic ($'s in thousands) 2019 2019 $ Change % Change Total assets $ 6,385,889 $ 6,426,227 $ (40,338) (2.5%) Total loans 4,044,044 4,023,864 20,180 2.0% Total investments 1,573,112 1,567,584 5,528 1.4% Total deposits $ 5,370,879 $ 5,387,079 $ (16,200) (1.2%) In addition to the balance sheet changes which resulted from the acquisition of FNB Bancorp in July 2018, total assets have grown by $68,819,000 or 1.4% between June 2018 and June 2019. This growth was led by $122,691,000 or 3.9% in organic loan growth which was funded by $273,016,000 or 6.7% in organic deposit growth.

Year Over Year Balance Sheet Change Ending balances As of June 30, Acquired Organic Organic ($'s in thousands) 2019 2018 $ Change Balances $ Change % Change Total assets $ 6,395,172 $ 4,863,153 $ 1,532,019 $ 1,463,200 $ 68,819 1.4% Total loans 4,103,687 3,146,313 957,374 834,683 122,691 3.9% Total investments 1,566,720 1,251,776 314,944 335,667 (20,723) (1.7%) Total deposits $ 5,342,173 $ 4,077,222 $ 1,264,951 $ 991,935 $ 273,016 6.7% Total equity increased to $875,886,000 at June 30, 2019 as compared to $853,278,000 at March 31, 2019 and inclusive of $2,198,000 and $8,927,000 in accumulated other comprehensive loss at the same periods, respectively. As a result, the Company's book value per share increased to $28.71 at June 30, 2019 from $28.04 per share at March 31, 2019. The Company's tangible book value per share, calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from total shareholders' equity and dividing that sum by total shares outstanding, increased to $20.60 per share at June 30, 2019 from $19.86 per share March 31, 2019. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive losses from total equity for both quarters, tangible book value per share increased to $20.68 at June 30, 2019 from $20.16 at March 31, 2019.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin The following is a summary of the components of net interest income for the periods indicated: Three months ended June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 $ Change % Change Interest income $ 68,180 $ 67,457 $ 723 1.1% Interest expense (3,865) (3,587) (278) 7.8% Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1) 298 322 (24) (7.5%) Net interest income (FTE) $ 64,613 $ 64,192 $ 421 0.7% Net interest margin (FTE) 4.48% 4.46% Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 1,904 $ 1,655 $ 249 15.0% Effect on average loan yield 0.19% 0.17% 0.02% Effect on net interest margin (FTE) 0.13% 0.12% 0.01% Three months ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 $ Change % Change Interest income $ 68,180 $ 48,478 $ 19,702 40.6% Interest expense (3,865) (2,609) (1,256) 48.1% Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1) 298 313 (15) (4.8%) Net interest income (FTE) $ 64,613 $ 46,182 $ 18,431 39.9% Net interest margin (FTE) 4.48% 4.14% Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 1,904 $ 559 $ 1,345 240.6% Effect on average loan yield 0.19% 0.07% 0.12% Effect on net interest margin (FTE) 0.13% 0.05% 0.08% Six months ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 $ Change % Change Interest income $ 135,637 $ 95,599 $ 40,038 41.9% Interest expense (7,452) (4,744) (2,708) 57.1% Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1) 619 625 (6) (1.0%) Net interest income (FTE) $ 128,804 $ 91,480 $ 37,324 40.8% Net interest margin (FTE) 4.47% 4.14% Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 3,559 $ 1,191 $ 2,368 198.8% Effect on average loan yield 0.18% 0.08% 0.10% Effect on net interest margin (FTE) 0.12% 0.05% 0.07% Information is presented on a fully tax-equivalent (FTE) basis. The Company believes the use of this non- generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) measure provides additional clarity in assessing its results, and the presentation of these measures on a FTE basis is a common practice within the banking industry. Loans may be acquired at a premium or discount to par value, in which case, the premium is amortized (subtracted from) or accreted (added to) interest income over the remaining life of the loan. Generally, as time goes on, the effects of loan discount accretion and loan premium amortization decrease as the purchased loans mature or pay off early. Upon the early pay off of a loan, any remaining (unaccreted) discount or (unamortized) premium is immediately taken into interest income; and as loan payoffs may vary significantly from quarter to quarter, so may the impact of discount accretion and premium amortization on interest income. During the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, purchased loan discount accretion was $1,904,000, $1,655,000, and $1,982,000, respectively. During the three months ended March 31, 2019, loans purchased at net premiums several years ago were repaid prior to expected maturity resulting in approximately $259,000 of accelerated amortization.

