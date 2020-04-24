TriCore Reference Laboratories Increases Its COVID-19 Testing Capacity

Albuquerque, New Mexico, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriCore Reference Laboratories has increased COVID-19 test capacity once again, adding the ability to test an additional 1000 samples each day, representing a greater than 50% increase.

“Based on reagent allocation and our diverse set of testing instruments, we are currently able to result 2700 COVID-19 samples each day while maintaining a 24-48 hour turnaround time,” said Dr. Karissa Culbreath, Medical Director and Infectious Disease Division Chief at TriCore. “Our strategy has always been to use multiple platforms to meet New Mexico’s capacity needs and to be able to maintain testing during potential reagent shortages by any one manufacturer. Testing supplies have been coming in more reliably, and we are confident in our ability to consistently deliver 2700 tests per day. In fact, without any of the reagent limitations, our instrument capacity is almost double that number.”

“I am pleased with the robust COVID-19 testing capacity at our Core Lab in Albuquerque, giving TriCore the ability to efficiently test samples from all over New Mexico in this centralized testing environment. Our next step will be to de-centralize appropriately into our hospital locations, allowing our hospital partners the agility to escalate high-priority patients as needed. We will take a collaborative, phased approach for de-centralization and will keep the public updated as we progress. All of this is significant in support of the Governor’s emphasis on testing for the state.” said Dr. Douglas Clark, Chief Medical Officer at TriCore.

Since launching the test on March 12, TriCore has resulted more than 28,000 COVID-19 tests. Additionally, as a part of screening for COVID-19, TriCore has performed almost 15,000 tests for other respiratory pathogens, including influenza and RSV. TriCore is proud to work alongside our government and healthcare partners in a collaborative COVID-19 response effort, aiming to optimize capacity, provide clarity and maximize coverage for the State of New Mexico. More information on TriCore’s approach can be found on tricore.org in the new COVID-19 Data Center: www.tricore.org/covid_19_data_center

About TriCore Reference Laboratories About TriCore Reference Laboratories TriCore Reference Laboratories is an independent, not-for-profit, clinical reference laboratory founded and headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, co-sponsored by Presbyterian Healthcare Services and University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center. TriCore provides over 2,900, full-service, state-of-the-art laboratory tests to healthcare professionals and their patients. TriCore also provides analytics and research services, supporting healthcare and scientific organizations worldwide. TriCore’s Rhodes Group offers laboratory software and consulting services to optimize clinical laboratory operations, including empowering population health management and targeted intervention strategies. For more information, visit tricore.org.

