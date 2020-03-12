Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TriCore Reference Laboratories Now Performing COVID-19 Virus Testing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 02:28pm EDT

Albuquerque, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriCore Reference Laboratories is now performing a molecular diagnostic test of respiratory specimens for COVID-19 virus. The test is provided under the FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Decisions for COVID-19 testing should be based on symptoms as assessed by a healthcare provider and performed for symptomatic patients. Patients should contact their healthcare provider and appropriate specimens should be collected by the healthcare provider and sent to TriCore for testing. Providers should follow guidelines for specimen collection and notification as defined by the CDC and New Mexico Department of Health. Current information about specimen collection, testing, and TriCore’s response to COVID-19 can be found at www.tricore.org/covid_19.

As New Mexico’s premier clinical laboratory, TriCore is addressing this public health emergency. Douglas Clark, MD, TriCore’s Chief Medical Officer, says “TriCore is mobilized to address the needs of communities throughout the state. We are collaborating with healthcare providers to provide rapid diagnosis of COVID-19 infection.”

“As part of TriCore’s response to this public health need, we are working closely with the New Mexico Department of Health State Laboratory to increase state-wide testing capacity,” says Dr. Michael Crossey, MD, PhD, TriCore’s CEO.

Attachment 

Beth Bailey
TriCore Reference Laboratories
5059388393
elizabeth.bailey@tricore.org

Green Carlson
TriCore Reference Laboratories
5059388872
green.carlson@tricore.org

Susan Hill
TriCore Reference Laboratories
5059388806
susan.hill@tricore.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:03pVENATOR MATERIALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:03pASCENT INDUSTRIES : Announces Management Cease Trade Order
AQ
03:02pHEMP : Great American Hempathon Attracting Participants from Around the World
AQ
03:02pCRON Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Cronos Group Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
03:02pDONALDSON : Releases Filter Minder® Wireless Engine Air Filter Monitoring System
BU
03:02pNovel Gene Therapy Generated New Functional Neurons in Mouse Models of Huntington's Disease (HD)
BU
03:02pBRUNSWICK BANCORP : Announces Appointment of James Atieh to Board of Directors
BU
03:01pPAYLOCITY : Colorado Emergency Paid Sick Leave Bill
PU
03:01pNETFLIX : 'Willoughbys' adaptation to premiere April 22 on Netflix
AQ
03:01pCROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : Trustee's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Insurers face double whammy from coronavirus crisis
2NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Europe's proposed carbon border adjustment could hold the key to breakthrough on CO2 emissions..
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Update on the coronavirus situation – message from Christian Sewing t..
5BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Deutsche Bank opts not to redeem $1.25 billion of debt next mont..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group