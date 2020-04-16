Log in
TriLinc Global Becomes Signatory to the IFC's Impact Principles

04/16/2020 | 11:46am EDT

TriLinc Global, LLC (“TriLinc”) joined leading impact asset owners and asset managers to become a signatory to the International Finance Corporation’s “Operating Principles for Impact Management”. The operating principles provide greater discipline, standardization, and transparency in impact management and measurement throughout the investment lifecycle. They are intended to foster increased mobilization of capital for impact and provide a high standard for the social and environmental impact within impact investing.

“We are honored to be a signatory to the operating principles launched by the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation,” commented Gloria Nelund, CEO and Founder of TriLinc Global, LLC. “These principles support our mission to harness the power of capital markets in solving global challenges facing our society.”

About TriLinc Global

TriLinc Global (www.trinlicglobal.com)

TriLinc Global is an impact investing fund sponsor with a mission to link market-rate returns, positive impact, and scalable solutions. Through its registered investment advisor subsidiaries, TriLinc Global has invested over $1 billion in private debt globally and seeks to demonstrate the power of capital markets in helping solve some of the world’s pressing socioeconomic and environmental challenges. TriLinc Global funds provide growth-stage loans and trade finance to established small and medium enterprises (“SMEs”) in select developing economies where access to affordable capital is limited. Borrower companies must demonstrate the ability to pay market rates, pass TriLinc Global’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) due diligence, and commit to tracking and reporting on self-identified impact metrics.

TriLinc complements its global macroeconomic portfolio organization and management with investment services from experienced sub-advisors that have established track records in target asset-classes and geographies, and access to a high-quality investment pipeline.

About the International Finance Corporation

International Finance Corporation (www.ifc.org)

The IFC is a member of the World Bank Group and is headquartered in Washington D.C. It was established in 1956 as the private-sector arm of the World Bank Group to advance economic development by investing in for-profit and commercial projects for poverty reduction and promoting development. By giving loans and offering advice and training in both the private and public sectors, the IFC aims to eliminate poverty by helping people help themselves. The IFC serves two mandates: to end extreme poverty, by reducing the share of the global population that lives in extreme poverty to 3% by 2030, and to promote shared prosperity, by increasing the incomes of the poorest 40% of people in every country.

DISCLAIMER

This information is for general purposes only and does not represent a recommendation or offer of any particular security, strategy, or investment. Amount invested represents current amount financed in term loans, trade finance, and short-term notes since 2013. There is no guarantee that TriLinc’s investment strategy will be successful or will avoid losses. Investment in a pooled investment vehicle involves significant risk including but not limited to: units are restricted; no secondary markets; limitation on liquidity; transfer and redemption of units’ distribution made many not come from income, and if so will reduce the returns; are not guaranteed and are subject to board discretion. TriLinc Global is dependent upon its advisors and investment partners to select investments and conduct operations. TriLinc Global is not suitable for all investors. TriLinc Global, LLC (“TLG”) is a holding company and an impact fund sponsor founded in 2008. TriLinc Advisors, LLC (“TLA”) and TriLinc Global Advisors, LLC (“TLGA”) are wholly owned subsidiaries of TLG. TLA and TLGA are SEC registered investment advisors. Securities offered through CommonGood Capital, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Registration and memberships do not indicate a certain level of skill, training, or endorsement by the SEC, FINRA, or SIPC.


© Business Wire 2020
