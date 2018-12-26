TriLinc Global Impact Fund : Makes Impact Investments in Southeast Asia

TriLinc Global Impact Fund (“TriLinc” or the “Company”) announced today
that it recently approved $7 million in trade finance with a company
operating in Southeast Asia. The transaction details are summarized
below.
TriLinc is an impact investing fund that provides growth-stage loans and
trade finance to established small and medium enterprises (“SMEs”) in
developing economies where access to affordable capital is significantly
limited. Impact Investing is defined as investing with the specific
objective of achieving a competitive financial return as well as
creating positive, measurable impact in communities across the globe.
TriLinc recently approved $7 million in trade finance transactions that
meet the Company’s requirements for underwriting, economic development,
and societal advancement, as described below:
On November 2, 2018 TriLinc funded two separate transactions, totaling
$7,000,000 as part of an existing $16,000,000 revolving senior secured
trade finance facility with a mobile phone distributor based in Hong
Kong, which specializes in the trading and distribution of mobile
phones, cameras, music players and home appliances. The borrower was
appointed to be the exclusive distributor in India of high quality,
affordable mobile phones for a multinational networking and
telecommunications equipment company. Priced at 10.00%, the transactions
are set to mature on January 20, 2019 and February 1, 2019 and are
secured by receivables, personal and corporate guarantees, a collection
account, and properties in Hong Kong, with a collateral coverage ratio
of ≥1.17x. India has the fastest-growing smartphone market in the world,
and TriLinc’s financing will support the distribution of mobile phones
throughout the country that are both high quality and affordable. In
addition to expanding access to technology within India, the borrower
maintains an active corporate social responsibility program in India
that is focused on bringing technological education to the youth in West
Bengal.
“TriLinc’s recent investment activity demonstrates our commitment to
deepening relationships with existing borrower companies,” said Gloria
Nelund, CEO of TriLinc. “TriLinc has extended over $50 million in
financing to the mobile phone distributor since July 2017 in order to
support the company in scaling its distribution network in the Indian
market.”
About TriLinc Global Impact Fund
TriLinc is a non-traded, externally managed, limited liability company
that makes impact investments in SMEs in developing economies that
provide the opportunity to achieve both competitive financial returns
and positive measurable impact. TriLinc invests in SMEs through
experienced local market sub-advisors, and expects to create a
diversified portfolio of financial assets consisting primarily of
collateralized private debt instruments. In addition, the Company
aggregates and analyzes social, economic, and environmental impact data
to track progress and measure success against stated objectives.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws and regulations. These
forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and
phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could,"
"estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project,"
"should," "will" and other similar terms and phrases, including
references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known
and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the
actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time
the forward-looking statements are made. Although the Company
believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements
are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the
expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking
statement contained herein to conform the statement to actual results or
changes in the Company's expectations.
