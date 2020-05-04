Log in
TriLinc Global Impact Fund Showcases Environmental and Social Management System in New Report

05/04/2020 | 12:52pm EDT

TriLinc Global, LLC (“TriLinc”) today published its 2019 Sustainability and Impact Report for the TriLinc Global Impact Fund, LLC. TriLinc was founded on the belief that the power of capital markets can be used to solve pressing socioeconomic and environmental challenges, and companies that employ sustainable business practices, in the long term, make better investments. TriLinc employs a disciplined environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) screening process to assess a company’s sustainability policies and practices and mitigate potential ESG-related risks. “We enhanced our screening program in 2020 as we finalized our Environmental and Social Management System, (“ESMS”)," stated Gloria Nelund, Founder and CEO of TriLinc. "TriLinc’s ESMS incorporates our ESG assessment framework alongside our ESG due diligence, monitoring, and decision-making requirements, processes and procedures, roles, and responsibilities,” commented Nelund.

In addition to its ESG Program, TriLinc’s impact tracking and reporting disciplines are designed to prove that capitalism can be used as a force for good. TriLinc achieves impact in three meaningful ways: 1) through the impact objectives of the funds that TriLinc sponsors and manages; 2) through the local and global impact achieved by TriLinc borrower companies; and 3) through the personal efforts of the TriLinc team.

About TriLinc Global

TriLinc Global (www.trilincglobal.com)

TriLinc Global, LLC, founded in 2008, is a private investment sponsor dedicated to launching innovative funds that increase participation in impact investing. Founded on the conviction that significant private capital is needed to help solve some of the world’s most pressing issues, TriLinc’s primary goal is to create sophisticated, institutional-quality impact investment products that will attract private capital at scale. As an impact investing company, we strive to achieve both a competitive, risk-adjusted financial return for investors as well as create positive, measurable economic, social and/or environmental impact in the communities where investments are made.

DISCLAIMER

This information is for general purposes only and does not represent a recommendation or offer of any particular security, strategy, or investment. There is no guarantee that TriLinc’s investment strategy will be successful or will avoid losses. Investment in a pooled investment vehicle involves significant risk including but not limited to: units are restricted; no secondary markets; limitation on liquidity; transfer and redemption of units’ distribution made may not come from income and if so will reduce the returns; are not guaranteed and are subject to board discretion. TriLinc is not suitable for all investors. TriLinc Global, LLC (“TLG”) is a holding company and an impact fund sponsor founded in 2008. TriLinc Advisors, LLC (“TLA”) and TriLinc Global Advisors, LLC (“TLGA”) are wholly owned subsidiaries of TLG and are SEC registered investment advisors. Securities offered through CommonGood Securities, LLC, Member FINR/SIPC. Regulation and membership do not indicate a certain level of skill, training, or endorsement by the SEC, FINRA, or SIPC.


© Business Wire 2020
