TriLinc Investing in America – With New Investment Partner Enhanced Capital

TriLinc Global, LLC (“TriLinc”) announced today an expansion of its strategy to include lending to small business firms in underserved markets in the United States. This strategy will be facilitated through its new investment partner Enhanced Capital, an impact investment firm with more than 20 years of experience helping small businesses across the United States access capital to help them grow, thrive, and create jobs.

Since the firm’s inception in 2008, TriLinc has planned to invest in small and medium sized businesses in the U.S. and with a significant number of those businesses affected by the global pandemic, TriLinc believes the need to support them is now critical. Per the SBA, (1) in 2019 there were 30.7 million small businesses (<500 employees) in the U.S., making up 99.9% of all U. S. businesses, and annually creating 64% of all new jobs in the U.S. However, according to McKinsey (2), as of 5/13/2020, 52% of those businesses have had to shut down, lay off, or furlough employees and another 21% expected to have to take those measure in the next few months.

“Consistent with our conviction that small and medium enterprises are the major drivers of a successful economy, we believe this is the right time to add the U.S. to our strategy,” commented Gloria Nelund, CEO and founder of TriLinc Global, LLC. “We are excited to be partnering with Enhanced Capital to deliver private debt capital to underserved small businesses in the U.S.”

Michael Korengold, President and CEO of Enhanced Capital, said, “We are honored to collaborate with TriLinc. Our mutual passion for development in underserved markets and small businesses is the key element that has bound our teams together. We agree that investing in America, as we have done over the past twenty years, is now more important than ever.”

About TriLinc Global

TriLinc Global

TriLinc Global, LLC, founded in 2008, is a private investment sponsor dedicated to launching innovative funds that increase participation in impact investing. Founded on the conviction that significant private capital is needed to help solve some of the world’s most pressing issues, TriLinc’s primary goal is to create sophisticated, institutional-quality impact investment products that will attract private capital at scale. As an impact investment company, we strive to achieve both a competitive, risk-adjusted financial return for investors as well as create positive, measurable economic, social and/or environmental impact in the communities where investments are made.

About Enhanced Capital (www.enhancedcapital.com)

Enhanced Capital is a leader in unlocking value for private investors seeking returns through socially responsible public investment initiatives. At the forefront of aligning private sector resources with public policy goals, they transform local economies to the benefit of both investors and community stakeholders by financing local businesses, solar energy projects, and historic building restorations.

DISCLAIMER

This information is for general purposes only and does not represent a recommendation or offer of any particular security, strategy, or investment. There is no guarantee that TriLinc’s investment strategy will be successful or will avoid losses. TriLinc Global is dependent upon its advisors and investment partners to select investments and conduct operations. TriLinc Global is not suitable for all investors. TriLinc Global, LLC (“TLG”) is a holding company and an impact fund sponsor founded in 2008. TriLinc Advisors, LLC (“TLA”) and TriLinc Global Advisors, LLC (“TLGA”) are wholly owned subsidiaries of TLG, TLA and TLGA are SEC registered investment advisors. Securities offered through CommonGood Capital, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Registration and membership do not indicate a certain level of skill, training, or endorsement by the SEC, FINRA, or SIPC.

The information provided in this press release about Enhanced Capital is for general purposes only. It is not intended to be an advertisement concerning investment advisory services, nor does it represent a recommendation or offer of any particular security, strategy, or investment. Enhanced Capital is a registered investment adviser with the SEC, which does not indicate a certain level of skill, training, or endorsement by the SEC.

