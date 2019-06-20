Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TriLumina Launches the World's First Surface-Mount Flip-Chip Back-Emitting VCSEL Array Without the Need for a Submount

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriLumina, the leading developer of flip-chip VCSEL(vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) technology for 3D sensing, announces the launch of the world’s first surface-mount flip-chip back-emitting VCSEL array without the need for a submount or bond wires, which allows for lower costs and higher performance than existing designs using near-infrared light-emitting laser diodes or LEDs for 3D sensing.

“We are pleased to launch this revolutionary device,” said Luke Smithwick, chief marketing officer for TriLumina. “For the first time, engineers can create extremely small, low-cost, high-performance products utilizing a NIR surface mount back-emitting VCSEL array, without the need for a large and costly submount.”

Conventional VCSEL arrays are mounted on a submount and use bond wires for electrical connections.  TriLumina’s unique patented Flip-chip, back-emitting VCSEL technology has been flip-chip packaged and used in automotive long-range LiDAR prototypes, for low power mobile and in-cabin 3D sensing applications. The new 4 W Chip on Board (CoB) SMT (surface mount technology) VCSEL device is a compact, surface-mountable design, consisting of a single VCSEL array die, that is mountable on a printed circuit board (PCB) without the need for a submount carrier for the VCSEL die. This tiny, very low-cost illumination technology is an excellent solution for numerous 3D sensing applications, as well as providing innovative NIR illumination options for replacing existing LEDs in solutions such as NIR camera systems, mobile cameras, in-cabin occupant monitoring and AR/VR systems. TriLumina’s integrated back-side etched micro-lenses enable integrated optics, which further reduces part height as compared to conventional VCSELs with separate optical lenses and can result in lower battery drain with multi-zone operation. It has the smallest footprint with the lowest cost implementation in its class, making it ideal for use in mobile devices.

“TriLumina has led VCSEL illumination for 3D sensing with our innovative flip-chip back-emitting multi-chip illumination modules for long range LiDAR applications,” said Brian Wong, president and chief executive officer of TriLumina. “Now, we’ve innovated once again, by eliminating the need for a package for low-power mobile and automotive in-cabin applications.”

This new architecture from TriLumina has excellent thermal properties with a very compact form factor. The VCSEL device has integrated solder balls and mounts directly to a PCB using standard surface mount technology (SMT), with built-in hermeticity. The CoB SMT VCSEL array eliminates the need for wire bonds or other expensive packaging technology found on standard top-emitting VCSELs. Although the device is designed for efficient operation in indirect Time of Flight (ToF) applications, the lack of wire bonds also has inherently low parasitic inductance, making this emitter compatible with ultra-high-resolution, fast rise-time, short pulse-width direct ToF applications.

Contact TriLumina for a data sheet and additional technical and pricing information.

ABOUT TRILUMINA CORPORATION
TriLumina Corporation develops innovative laser illumination solutions for automotive, industrial, and consumer 3D sensing applications. TriLumina near-infrared VCSEL technology is used in applications from long range LiDAR to low cost, small form factor ToF systems. Please visit http://www.trilumina.com for more information.

Media Contact
Jason Farrell | jfarrell@elevationb2b.com | (480) 539-2706

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8fb9e17-43bf-459e-8f21-f6922920e2df

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4c45798-819e-42fe-b83d-e55ef9af61dc

Primary Logo

Trilumina 4 W CoB SMT VCSEL

The TriLumina 4 W CoB SMT VCSEL array is the first surface-mount back-emitting VCSEL without the need for a submount
Trilumina 4 W CoB SMT VCSEL_pencil

The TriLumina 4 W CoB SMT VCSEL array has the smallest footprint with the lowest cost implementation in its class, making it ideal for use in mobile devices.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:41pAFCON 2019 : Femi Kuti, others to perform during opening ceremony
AQ
01:41pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Box, Inc. - BOX
GL
01:40pSlack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $25 billion
RE
01:40pWalmart Charged With FCPA Violations
NE
01:38pBLOCKTOWER CAPITAL : Launches Investment Analyst Competition to Recruit Top Talent
BU
01:37pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Spring flowers inspire Louis Vuitton menswear collection
RE
01:37pSlack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $25 billion
RE
01:35pCOMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL : Awards $127,500 in Scholarships to 48 Massachusetts High School Seniors
PR
01:35pNASPERS : Foundry invests R30m in SA startup
AQ
01:34pNASA : Television to Cover Departure, Landing of Astronaut Anne McClain and Space Station Crew
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET : shares rise after report on potential delisting
4DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : 2018/19 Preliminary Results
5Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About