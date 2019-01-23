Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tria says Italy will hit deficit target, no need for correction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 06:39am EST
FILE PHOTO: Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria attends a final vote on Italy's 2019 budget law at the Lower House of the Parliament in Rome

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Italy will meet its budget deficit target for this year and there is no need for any corrective measures to prevent an overshoot, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Wednesday.

Rome is targeting the deficit at 2.04 percent of gross domestic product, but with economic growth slowing many analysts expect a higher figure unless new belt tightening measures are adopted.

"There is no need for any corrective package," Tria told Reuters in an interview. "Corrective measures at a time of sharp economic slowdown, which would tend to accentuate the slowdown, would run against all logic," he added.

The government of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League lowered the target after a protracted tussle with the European Commission which had rejected its original goal of 2.4 percent.

The Bank of Italy said last week that GDP probably contracted at the end of last year for the second straight quarter, putting the euro zone's third largest economy into what economists define as a technical recession.

The central bank forecast growth of 0.6 percent this year, around half the government's 1.0 percent target, which would reduce revenues and make it harder to meet public finance goals.

Market pressure on Italy has eased considerably since the budget deal with the Commission, but signs of marked fiscal slippage could once again dampen investor appetite for Italian debt.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Steve Scherer and Toby Chopra)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:57aRussia says oil price war with U.S. would be too costly
RE
06:51aPG&E expects capital spending of about $6.6 billion in 2019
RE
06:44aBrazil 12-Month Inflation Slows to 3.77% in Mid-January
DJ
06:43aEDOUARD CARMIGNAC : Edouard Carmignac relinquishes full control of flagship Carmignac fund
RE
06:42aChina deletes seven million pieces of online information, thousands of apps
RE
06:39aTria says Italy will hit deficit target, no need for correction
RE
06:16aFROM BAIT TO PLATE : Blockchain platform tracks food's journey
RE
06:14aINTEGRITY IN DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS : African Development Bank Debars ALG GLOBAL CONCEPT and its Managing Director for 36 Months, for Fraudulent Practices
PU
06:13aOptimism in UK factories sours as Brexit, global economy take toll - CBI
RE
06:08aBlank-check company IPOs moving ahead despite government shutdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
2METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4ANTOFAGASTA : ANTOFAGASTA : Copper, Gold Production Hit Top of Guidance in 2018
5BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.