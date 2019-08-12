Log in
Triad Guaranty : TGAC Frist Quarter 2019 Statutory Quarterly Statement

0
08/12/2019 | 02:12pm EDT

*10217201920100101*

PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANIES-ASSOCIATION EDITION

QUARTERLY STATEMENT

AS OF MARCH 31, 2019

OF THE CONDITION AND AFFAIRS OF THE

TRIAD GUARANTY ASSURANCE CORPORATION, IN REHABILITATION

NAIC Group Code

00421

,

00421

NAIC Company Code

10217

Employer's ID Number

56-1905825

(Current Period)

(Prior Period)

Organized under the Laws of Country of Domicile Incorporated/Organized Statutory Home Office

Illinois

, State of Domicile or Port of Entry

Illinois

United States

12/23/1994

Commenced Business

02/15/1995

222 Merchandise Mart Plaza

,

Chicago, IL, US 60654

(Street and Number)

(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)

Main Administrative Office

101 South Stratford Road

Winston-Salem, NC, US 27104

336-723-1282

(Street and Number)

(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)

(Area Code) (Telephone Number)

Mail Address

Post Office Box 2300

,

Winston-Salem, NC, US 27102

(Street and Number or P.O. Box)

(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)

Primary Location of Books and Records

101 South Stratford Road

Winston-Salem, NC, US 27104

336-723-1282-1155

(Street and Number)

(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)

(Area Code) (Telephone Number)

Internet Web Site Address

www.triadguaranty.com

Statutory Statement Contact

Randall Keith Shields

336-723-1282-1155

(Name)

(Area Code) (Telephone Number) (Extension)

rshields@tgic.com

336-761-5174

(E-Mail Address)

(Fax Number)

OFFICERS

Name

Title

Name

Title

,

,

,

,

OTHER OFFICERS

,

,

DIRECTORS OR TRUSTEES

State of

County of

ss

The officers of this reporting entity being duly sworn, each depose and say that they are the described officers of said reporting entity, and that on the reporting period stated above, all of the herein described assets were the absolute property of the said reporting entity, free and clear from any liens or claims thereon, except as herein stated, and that this statement, together with related exhibits, schedules and explanations therein contained, annexed or referred to, is a full and true statement of all the assets and liabilities and of the condition and affairs of the said reporting entity as of the reporting period stated above, and of its income and deductions therefrom for the period ended, and have been completed in accordance with the NAIC Annual Statement Instructions and Accounting Practices and Procedures manual except to the extent that: (1) state law may differ; or, (2) that state rules or regulations require differences in reporting not related to accounting practices and procedures, according to the best of their information, knowledge and belief, respectively. Furthermore, the scope of this attestation by the described officers also includes the related corresponding electronic filing with the NAIC, when required, that is an exact copy (except for formatting differences due to electronic filing) of the enclosed statement. The electronic filing may be requested by various regulators in lieu of or in addition to the enclosed statement.

a. Is this an original filing?

Yes [ ] No [ ]

Subscribed and sworn to before me this

b. If no:

day of

,

1.

State the amendment number

2.

Date filed

3. Number of pages attached

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2019 OF THE TRIAD GUARANTY ASSURANCE CORPORATION, IN

REHABILITATION

ASSETS

Current Statement Date

4

1

2

3

December 31

Net Admitted Assets

Prior Year Net

Assets

Nonadmitted Assets

(Cols. 1 - 2)

Admitted Assets

1. Bonds

11,284,245

11,284,245

11,088,586

  1. Stocks:
    1. Preferred stocks
    2. Common stocks
  3. Mortgage loans on real estate:
    1. First liens
    2. Other than first liens
  5. Real estate:
    1. Properties occupied by the company (less

$

encumbrances)

4.2

Properties held for the production of income

(less $

encumbrances)

4.3

Properties held for sale (less

$

encumbrances)

5.

Cash ($

264,322

),

cash equivalents ($

135,610 )

and short-term investments ($

)

399,932

399,932

691,114

6.

Contract loans (including $

premium notes)

  1. Derivatives
  2. Other invested assets
  3. Receivables for securities
  4. Securities lending reinvested collateral assets
  5. Aggregate write-ins for invested assets

12.

Subtotals, cash and invested assets (Lines 1 to 11)

11,684,177

11,684,177

11,779,700

13.

Title plants less $

charged off (for Title insurers

only)

14.

Investment income due and accrued

87,088

87,088

88,589

15.

Premiums and considerations:

15.1 Uncollected premiums and agents' balances in the course of

collection

5,459

5,459

(6,296)

15.2 Deferred premiums, agents' balances and installments booked but

deferred and not yet due (including $

earned

but unbilled premiums)

15.3 Accrued retrospective premiums

($

) and

contracts subject to redetermination ($

)

  1. Reinsurance:
    1. Amounts recoverable from reinsurers
    2. Funds held by or deposited with reinsured companies
    3. Other amounts receivable under reinsurance contracts
  3. Amounts receivable relating to uninsured plans
  1. Current federal and foreign income tax recoverable and interest thereon
  2. Net deferred tax asset
  1. Guaranty funds receivable or on deposit
  2. Electronic data processing equipment and software
  3. Furniture and equipment, including health care delivery assets

($

)

  1. Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates
  2. Receivables from parent, subsidiaries and affiliates

24. Health care ($

) and other amounts receivable

  1. Aggregate write-ins for other-than-invested assets
  2. Total assets excluding Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and

Protected Cell Accounts (Lines 12 to 25)

11,776,724

11,776,724

11,861,993

27.

From Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected

Cell Accounts

28.

Total (Lines 26 and 27)

11,776,724

11,776,724

11,861,993

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

1101.

1102.

1103.

1198. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 11 from overflow page

1199. Totals (Lines 1101 through 1103 plus 1198) (Line 11 above)

2501.

2502.

2503.

2598. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page

2599. Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598) (Line 25 above)

2

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2019 OF THE TRIAD GUARANTY ASSURANCE CORPORATION, IN

REHABILITATION

LIABILITIES, SURPLUS AND OTHER FUNDS

1

2

Current

December 31,

Statement Date

Prior Year

1.

Losses (current accident year $

39,411 )

986,645

1,179,252

2.

Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses

52,686

72,544

3.

Loss adjustment expenses

4.

Commissions payable, contingent commissions and other similar charges

1,637

(1,889)

  1. Other expenses (excluding taxes, licenses and fees)
  2. Taxes, licenses and fees (excluding federal and foreign income taxes)

7.1Current federal and foreign income taxes (including $

on realized capital gains (losses))

32,446

32,446

7.2 Net deferred tax liability

8.

Borrowed money $

and interest thereon $

9.

Unearned premiums (after deducting unearned premiums for ceded reinsurance of $

and

including warranty reserves of $

and accrued accident and health experience rating refunds

including $

for medical loss ratio rebate per the Public Health Service Act)

2,690

2,077

  1. Advance premium
  2. Dividends declared and unpaid:
    1. Stockholders
    2. Policyholders
  4. Ceded reinsurance premiums payable (net of ceding commissions)
  5. Funds held by company under reinsurance treaties
  6. Amounts withheld or retained by company for account of others
  7. Remittances and items not allocated

16. Provision for reinsurance (including $

certified)

  1. Net adjustments in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates
  2. Drafts outstanding
  3. Payable to parent, subsidiaries and affiliates
  4. Derivatives
  5. Payable for securities
  6. Payable for securities lending
  7. Liability for amounts held under uninsured plans

24.

Capital notes $

and interest thereon $

25.

Aggregate write-ins for liabilities

26.

Total liabilities excluding protected cell liabilities (Lines 1 through 25)

1,076,104

1,284,430

27.

Protected cell liabilities

28.

Total liabilities (Lines 26 and 27)

1,076,104

1,284,430

29.

Aggregate write-ins for special surplus funds

30.

Common capital stock

2,500,000

2,500,000

  1. Preferred capital stock
  2. Aggregate write-ins for other than special surplus funds
  3. Surplus notes

34.

Gross paid in and contributed surplus

2,535,982

2,535,982

35.

Unassigned funds (surplus)

5,664,638

5,541,581

36.

Less treasury stock, at cost:

36.1

shares common (value included in Line 30

$

)

36.2

shares preferred (value included in Line 31

$

)

37.

Surplus as regards policyholders (Lines 29 to 35, less 36)

10,700,620

10,577,563

38.

Totals (Page 2, Line 28, Col. 3)

11,776,724

11,861,993

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

2501.

2502.

2503.

2598. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page

2599. Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598) (Line 25 above)

2901.

2902.

2903.

2998. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 29 from overflow page

2999. Totals (Lines 2901 through 2903 plus 2998) (Line 29 above)

3201.

3202.

3203.

3298. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 32 from overflow page

3299. Totals (Lines 3201 through 3203 plus 3298) (Line 32 above)

3

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2019 OF THE TRIAD GUARANTY ASSURANCE CORPORATION, IN

REHABILITATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME

1

2

3

Current Year

Prior Year

Prior Year Ended

to Date

to Date

December 31

1.

Premiums earned:

UNDERWRITING INCOME

1.1

Direct (written $

)

1.2

Assumed (written $

25,536 )

24,923

69,171

148,581

1.3

Ceded (written $

)

1.4

Net (written $

25,536

)

24,923

69,171

148,581

2.

DEDUCTIONS:

Losses incurred (current accident year $

39,411 ):

2.1 Direct

2.2 Assumed

(39,658)

31,236

(25,702)

2.3 Ceded

3.

2.4 Net

(39,658)

31,236

(25,702)

Loss adjustment expenses incurred

4.

Other underwriting expenses incurred

13,716

25,626

71,234

5.

Aggregate write-ins for underwriting deductions

6.

Total underwriting deductions (Lines 2 through 5)

(25,942)

56,862

45,532

7.

Net income of protected cells

8.

Net underwriting gain (loss) (Line 1 minus Line 6 + Line 7)

50,865

12,309

103,049

9.

Net investment income earned

INVESTMENT INCOME

73,167

67,306

273,739

10.

Net realized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $

(975)

(7,425)

(17,292)

11.

Net investment gain (loss) (Lines 9 + 10)

72,192

59,881

256,447

12.

OTHER INCOME

Net gain or (loss) from agents' or premium balances charged off

(amount recovered $

amount charged off $

)

  1. Finance and service charges not included in premiums
  2. Aggregate write-ins for miscellaneous income
  3. Total other income (Lines 12 through 14)
  4. Net income before dividends to policyholders, after capital gains tax and before all other federal

and foreign income taxes (Lines 8 + 11 + 15)

123,057

72,190

359,496

  1. Dividends to policyholders
  2. Net income, after dividends to policyholders, after capital gains tax and before all other federal

19.

and foreign income taxes (Line 16 minus Line 17)

123,057

72,190

359,496

Federal and foreign income taxes incurred

20.

Net income (Line 18 minus Line 19)(to Line 22)

123,057

72,190

359,496

21.

CAPITAL AND SURPLUS ACCOUNT

Surplus as regards policyholders, December 31 prior year

10,577,563

10,218,067

10,218,067

22.

Net income (from Line 20)

123,057

72,190

359,496

  1. Net transfers (to) from Protected Cell accounts
  2. Change in net unrealized capital gains or (losses) less capital gains tax of
    $
  3. Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss)
  4. Change in net deferred income tax
  5. Change in nonadmitted assets
  6. Change in provision for reinsurance
  7. Change in surplus notes
  8. Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from protected cells
  9. Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles
  10. Capital changes:
    1. Paid in
    2. Transferred from surplus (Stock Dividend)
    3. Transferred to surplus
  12. Surplus adjustments:
    1. Paid in
    2. Transferred to capital (Stock Dividend)
    3. Transferred from capital
  14. Net remittances from or (to) Home Office
  15. Dividends to stockholders
  16. Change in treasury stock
  17. Aggregate write-ins for gains and losses in surplus

38.

Change in surplus as regards policyholders (Lines 22 through 37)

123,057

72,190

359,496

39.

Surplus as regards policyholders, as of statement date (Lines 21 plus 38)

10,700,620

10,290,257

10,577,563

0501.

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

0502.

0503.

0598.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 5 from overflow page

0599.

TOTALS (Lines 0501 through 0503 plus 0598) (Line 5 above)

1401.

1402.

1403.

1498.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 14 from overflow page

1499.

TOTALS (Lines 1401 through 1403 plus 1498) (Line 14 above)

3701.

Increase in contingency reserve

3702.

Decrease in contingency reserve

3703.

3798.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 37 from overflow page

3799.

TOTALS (Lines 3701 through 3703 plus 3798) (Line 37 above)

4

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2019 OF THE TRIAD GUARANTY ASSURANCE CORPORATION, IN

REHABILITATION

CASH FLOW

1

2

3

Current Year

Prior Year

Prior Year Ended

To Date

To Date

December 31

1.

Cash from Operations

Premiums collected net of reinsurance

13,780

88,669

185,809

2.

Net investment income

81,418

102,586

334,255

3.

Miscellaneous income

4.

Total (Lines 1 to 3)

95,198

191,255

520,064

5.

Benefit and loss related payments

172,808

137,558

625,929

6.

Net transfers to Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts

7.

Commissions, expenses paid and aggregate write-ins for deductions

10,189

31,610

82,728

8.

Dividends paid to policyholders

9.

Federal and foreign income taxes paid (recovered) net of $

tax on capital

10.

gains (losses)

Total (Lines 5 through 9)

182,997

169,168

708,657

11.

Net cash from operations (Line 4 minus Line 10)

(87,799)

22,087

(188,593)

12.

Cash from Investments

Proceeds from investments sold, matured or repaid:

12.1

Bonds

1,016,199

725,148

2,651,742

12.2

Stocks

12.3

Mortgage loans

12.4

Real estate

12.5

Other invested assets

12.6

Net gains or (losses) on cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

12.7

Miscellaneous proceeds

1

1

13.

12.8

Total investment proceeds (Lines 12.1 to 12.7)

1,016,200

725,148

2,651,743

Cost of investments acquired (long-term only):

13.1

Bonds

1,219,584

597,599

2,447,752

13.2

Stocks

13.3

Mortgage loans

13.4

Real estate

13.5

Other invested assets

13.6

Miscellaneous applications

14.

13.7

Total investments acquired (Lines 13.1 to 13.6)

1,219,584

597,599

2,447,752

Net increase (or decrease) in contract loans and premium notes

15.

Net cash from investments (Line 12.8 minus Line 13.7 and Line 14)

(203,384)

127,549

203,991

16.

Cash from Financing and Miscellaneous Sources

Cash provided (applied):

16.1

Surplus notes, capital notes

16.2

Capital and paid in surplus, less treasury stock

16.3

Borrowed funds

16.4

Net deposits on deposit-type contracts and other insurance liabilities

16.5

Dividends to stockholders

16.6

Other cash provided (applied)

17.

Net cash from financing and miscellaneous sources (Line 16.1 through Line 16.4 minus Line 16.5

plus Line 16.6)

18.

RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (Line 11, plus Lines 15 and 17)

(291,183)

149,636

15,398

19.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments:

19.1

Beginning of year

691,115

675,717

675,717

19.2

End of period (Line 18 plus Line 19.1)

399,932

825,353

691,115

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Triad Guaranty Inc. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 18:11:01 UTC
