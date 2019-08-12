|
Triad Guaranty : TGAC Frist Quarter 2019 Statutory Quarterly Statement
PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANIES-ASSOCIATION EDITION
QUARTERLY STATEMENT
AS OF MARCH 31, 2019
OF THE CONDITION AND AFFAIRS OF THE
TRIAD GUARANTY ASSURANCE CORPORATION, IN REHABILITATION
NAIC Group Code
00421
|
00421
NAIC Company Code
10217
Employer's ID Number
56-1905825
(Current Period)
(Prior Period)
Organized under the Laws of Country of Domicile Incorporated/Organized Statutory Home Office
|
Illinois
, State of Domicile or Port of Entry
Illinois
United States
12/23/1994
Commenced Business
|
02/15/1995
222 Merchandise Mart Plaza
|
Chicago, IL, US 60654
|
|
101 South Stratford Road
Winston-Salem, NC, US 27104
|
336-723-1282
|
|
Post Office Box 2300
|
Winston-Salem, NC, US 27102
|
|
|
101 South Stratford Road
Winston-Salem, NC, US 27104
|
336-723-1282-1155
|
www.triadguaranty.com
Randall Keith Shields
336-723-1282-1155
rshields@tgic.com
336-761-5174
The officers of this reporting entity being duly sworn, each depose and say that they are the described officers of said reporting entity, and that on the reporting period stated above, all of the herein described assets were the absolute property of the said reporting entity, free and clear from any liens or claims thereon, except as herein stated, and that this statement, together with related exhibits, schedules and explanations therein contained, annexed or referred to, is a full and true statement of all the assets and liabilities and of the condition and affairs of the said reporting entity as of the reporting period stated above, and of its income and deductions therefrom for the period ended, and have been completed in accordance with the NAIC Annual Statement Instructions and Accounting Practices and Procedures manual except to the extent that: (1) state law may differ; or, (2) that state rules or regulations require differences in reporting not related to accounting practices and procedures, according to the best of their information, knowledge and belief, respectively. Furthermore, the scope of this attestation by the described officers also includes the related corresponding electronic filing with the NAIC, when required, that is an exact copy (except for formatting differences due to electronic filing) of the enclosed statement. The electronic filing may be requested by various regulators in lieu of or in addition to the enclosed statement.
a. Is this an original filing?
Yes [ ] No [ ]
Subscribed and sworn to before me this
b. If no:
day of
|
|
2.
Date filed
3. Number of pages attached
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2019 OF THE TRIAD GUARANTY ASSURANCE CORPORATION, IN
REHABILITATION
ASSETS
Current Statement Date
4
1
2
3
December 31
Net Admitted Assets
Prior Year Net
Assets
Nonadmitted Assets
(Cols. 1 - 2)
Admitted Assets
1. Bonds
11,284,245
11,284,245
11,088,586
Stocks:
Preferred stocks
-
First liens
-
Properties occupied by the company (less
$
encumbrances)
4.2
Properties held for the production of income
(less $
encumbrances)
4.3
Properties held for sale (less
$
encumbrances)
|
Cash ($
264,322
cash equivalents ($
135,610 )
and short-term investments ($
|
|
|
6.
Contract loans (including $
premium notes)
Derivatives
-
Securities lending reinvested collateral assets
12.
Subtotals, cash and invested assets (Lines 1 to 11)
|
|
|
13.
Title plants less $
charged off (for Title insurers
only)
|
Investment income due and accrued
87,088
87,088
88,589
|
Premiums and considerations:
15.1 Uncollected premiums and agents' balances in the course of
collection
5,459
5,459
(6,296)
15.2 Deferred premiums, agents' balances and installments booked but
deferred and not yet due (including $
earned
but unbilled premiums)
15.3 Accrued retrospective premiums
($
) and
contracts subject to redetermination ($
|
Reinsurance:
Amounts recoverable from reinsurers
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
24. Health care ($
) and other amounts receivable
Aggregate write-ins for other-than-invested assets
Total assets excluding Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and
Protected Cell Accounts (Lines 12 to 25)
11,776,724
11,776,724
11,861,993
|
From Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected
Cell Accounts
|
Total (Lines 26 and 27)
11,776,724
11,776,724
11,861,993
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2019 OF THE TRIAD GUARANTY ASSURANCE CORPORATION, IN
REHABILITATION
LIABILITIES, SURPLUS AND OTHER FUNDS
1
2
Current
December 31,
Statement Date
Prior Year
|
Losses (current accident year $
39,411 )
986,645
1,179,252
|
Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses
52,686
72,544
|
Loss adjustment expenses
|
Commissions payable, contingent commissions and other similar charges
1,637
(1,889)
Other expenses (excluding taxes, licenses and fees)
Taxes, licenses and fees (excluding federal and foreign income taxes)
7.1Current federal and foreign income taxes (including $
on realized capital gains (losses))
32,446
32,446
7.2 Net deferred tax liability
|
Borrowed money $
and interest thereon $
|
Unearned premiums (after deducting unearned premiums for ceded reinsurance of $
and
including warranty reserves of $
and accrued accident and health experience rating refunds
including $
for medical loss ratio rebate per the Public Health Service Act)
2,690
2,077
Advance premium
Dividends declared and unpaid:
Stockholders
Policyholders
Ceded reinsurance premiums payable (net of ceding commissions)
Funds held by company under reinsurance treaties
Amounts withheld or retained by company for account of others
Remittances and items not allocated
16. Provision for reinsurance (including $
certified)
Net adjustments in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates
Drafts outstanding
Payable to parent, subsidiaries and affiliates
Derivatives
Payable for securities
Payable for securities lending
Liability for amounts held under uninsured plans
|
Capital notes $
and interest thereon $
|
Aggregate write-ins for liabilities
|
Total liabilities excluding protected cell liabilities (Lines 1 through 25)
1,076,104
1,284,430
|
Protected cell liabilities
|
Total liabilities (Lines 26 and 27)
1,076,104
1,284,430
|
Aggregate write-ins for special surplus funds
|
Common capital stock
2,500,000
2,500,000
Preferred capital stock
Aggregate write-ins for other than special surplus funds
Surplus notes
|
Gross paid in and contributed surplus
2,535,982
2,535,982
|
Unassigned funds (surplus)
5,664,638
5,541,581
|
Less treasury stock, at cost:
36.1
shares common (value included in Line 30
$
)
|
shares preferred (value included in Line 31
$
)
|
Surplus as regards policyholders (Lines 29 to 35, less 36)
10,700,620
10,577,563
|
Totals (Page 2, Line 28, Col. 3)
11,776,724
11,861,993
2903.
2998. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 29 from overflow page
2999. Totals (Lines 2901 through 2903 plus 2998) (Line 29 above)
3201.
3202.
3203.
3298. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 32 from overflow page
3299. Totals (Lines 3201 through 3203 plus 3298) (Line 32 above)
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2019 OF THE TRIAD GUARANTY ASSURANCE CORPORATION, IN
REHABILITATION
STATEMENT OF INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Year
|
Prior Year
|
Prior Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to Date
|
to Date
|
December 31
|
1.
|
Premiums earned:
|
UNDERWRITING INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
Direct (written $
|
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
Assumed (written $
|
|
25,536 )
|
24,923
|
69,171
|
148,581
|
|
1.3
|
Ceded (written $
|
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
Net (written $
|
25,536
|
)
|
24,923
|
69,171
|
148,581
|
2.
|
|
DEDUCTIONS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Losses incurred (current accident year $
|
39,411 ):
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1 Direct
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2 Assumed
|
|
|
(39,658)
|
31,236
|
(25,702)
|
|
2.3 Ceded
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
2.4 Net
|
|
|
(39,658)
|
31,236
|
(25,702)
|
Loss adjustment expenses incurred
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Other underwriting expenses incurred
|
|
13,716
|
25,626
|
71,234
|
5.
|
Aggregate write-ins for underwriting deductions
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Total underwriting deductions (Lines 2 through 5)
|
(25,942)
|
56,862
|
45,532
|
7.
|
Net income of protected cells
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Net underwriting gain (loss) (Line 1 minus Line 6 + Line 7)
|
50,865
|
12,309
|
103,049
|
9.
|
Net investment income earned
|
INVESTMENT INCOME
|
73,167
|
67,306
|
273,739
|
|
|
10.
|
Net realized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $
|
|
(975)
|
(7,425)
|
(17,292)
|
11.
|
Net investment gain (loss) (Lines 9 + 10)
|
|
72,192
|
59,881
|
256,447
|
12.
|
|
|
OTHER INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
Net gain or (loss) from agents' or premium balances charged off
|
|
|
|
|
|
(amount recovered $
|
|
amount charged off $
|
)
|
|
|
-
Finance and service charges not included in premiums
-
Aggregate write-ins for miscellaneous income
-
Total other income (Lines 12 through 14)
-
Net income before dividends to policyholders, after capital gains tax and before all other federal
|
and foreign income taxes (Lines 8 + 11 + 15)
|
123,057
|
72,190
|
359,496
-
Dividends to policyholders
-
Net income, after dividends to policyholders, after capital gains tax and before all other federal
|
19.
|
and foreign income taxes (Line 16 minus Line 17)
|
123,057
|
72,190
|
359,496
|
Federal and foreign income taxes incurred
|
|
|
|
20.
|
Net income (Line 18 minus Line 19)(to Line 22)
|
123,057
|
72,190
|
359,496
|
21.
|
CAPITAL AND SURPLUS ACCOUNT
|
|
|
|
Surplus as regards policyholders, December 31 prior year
|
10,577,563
|
10,218,067
|
10,218,067
|
22.
|
Net income (from Line 20)
|
123,057
|
72,190
|
359,496
-
Net transfers (to) from Protected Cell accounts
-
Change in net unrealized capital gains or (losses) less capital gains tax of
$
-
Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss)
-
Change in net deferred income tax
-
Change in nonadmitted assets
-
Change in provision for reinsurance
-
Change in surplus notes
-
Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from protected cells
-
Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles
-
Capital changes:
-
-
Paid in
-
Transferred from surplus (Stock Dividend)
-
Transferred to surplus
-
Surplus adjustments:
-
-
Paid in
-
Transferred to capital (Stock Dividend)
-
Transferred from capital
-
Net remittances from or (to) Home Office
-
Dividends to stockholders
-
Change in treasury stock
-
Aggregate write-ins for gains and losses in surplus
|
38.
|
Change in surplus as regards policyholders (Lines 22 through 37)
|
123,057
|
72,190
|
359,496
|
39.
|
Surplus as regards policyholders, as of statement date (Lines 21 plus 38)
|
10,700,620
|
10,290,257
|
10,577,563
|
0501.
|
DETAILS OF WRITE-INS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0502.
|
|
|
|
|
0503.
|
|
|
|
|
0598.
|
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 5 from overflow page
|
|
|
|
0599.
|
TOTALS (Lines 0501 through 0503 plus 0598) (Line 5 above)
|
|
|
|
1401.
|
|
|
|
|
1402.
|
|
|
|
|
1403.
|
|
|
|
|
1498.
|
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 14 from overflow page
|
|
|
|
1499.
|
TOTALS (Lines 1401 through 1403 plus 1498) (Line 14 above)
|
|
|
|
3701.
|
Increase in contingency reserve
|
|
|
|
3702.
|
Decrease in contingency reserve
|
|
|
|
3703.
|
|
|
|
|
3798.
|
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 37 from overflow page
|
|
|
|
3799.
|
TOTALS (Lines 3701 through 3703 plus 3798) (Line 37 above)
|
|
|
STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2019 OF THE TRIAD GUARANTY ASSURANCE CORPORATION, IN
REHABILITATION
CASH FLOW
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
Current Year
|
Prior Year
|
Prior Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
To Date
|
To Date
|
December 31
|
1.
|
|
Cash from Operations
|
|
|
|
|
Premiums collected net of reinsurance
|
|
13,780
|
88,669
|
185,809
|
2.
|
Net investment income
|
|
81,418
|
102,586
|
334,255
|
3.
|
Miscellaneous income
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Total (Lines 1 to 3)
|
|
95,198
|
191,255
|
520,064
|
5.
|
Benefit and loss related payments
|
|
172,808
|
137,558
|
625,929
|
6.
|
Net transfers to Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Commissions, expenses paid and aggregate write-ins for deductions
|
|
10,189
|
31,610
|
82,728
|
8.
|
Dividends paid to policyholders
|
|
|
|
|
9.
|
Federal and foreign income taxes paid (recovered) net of $
|
tax on capital
|
|
|
|
10.
|
gains (losses)
|
|
|
|
|
Total (Lines 5 through 9)
|
|
182,997
|
169,168
|
708,657
|
11.
|
Net cash from operations (Line 4 minus Line 10)
|
|
(87,799)
|
22,087
|
(188,593)
|
12.
|
|
Cash from Investments
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from investments sold, matured or repaid:
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.1
|
Bonds
|
|
1,016,199
|
725,148
|
2,651,742
|
|
12.2
|
Stocks
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.3
|
Mortgage loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.4
|
Real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.5
|
Other invested assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.6
|
Net gains or (losses) on cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.7
|
Miscellaneous proceeds
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
13.
|
12.8
|
Total investment proceeds (Lines 12.1 to 12.7)
|
|
1,016,200
|
725,148
|
2,651,743
|
Cost of investments acquired (long-term only):
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.1
|
Bonds
|
|
1,219,584
|
597,599
|
2,447,752
|
|
13.2
|
Stocks
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.3
|
Mortgage loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.4
|
Real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.5
|
Other invested assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.6
|
Miscellaneous applications
|
|
|
|
|
14.
|
13.7
|
Total investments acquired (Lines 13.1 to 13.6)
|
|
1,219,584
|
597,599
|
2,447,752
|
Net increase (or decrease) in contract loans and premium notes
|
|
|
|
|
15.
|
Net cash from investments (Line 12.8 minus Line 13.7 and Line 14)
|
|
(203,384)
|
127,549
|
203,991
|
16.
|
|
Cash from Financing and Miscellaneous Sources
|
|
|
|
|
Cash provided (applied):
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.1
|
Surplus notes, capital notes
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.2
|
Capital and paid in surplus, less treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.3
|
Borrowed funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.4
|
Net deposits on deposit-type contracts and other insurance liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.5
|
Dividends to stockholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.6
|
Other cash provided (applied)
|
|
|
|
|
17.
|
Net cash from financing and miscellaneous sources (Line 16.1 through Line 16.4 minus Line 16.5
|
|
|
|
|
plus Line 16.6)
|
|
|
|
|
18.
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS
|
|
|
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (Line 11, plus Lines 15 and 17)
|
(291,183)
|
149,636
|
15,398
|
19.
|
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
19.1
|
Beginning of year
|
|
691,115
|
675,717
|
675,717
|
|
19.2
|
End of period (Line 18 plus Line 19.1)
|
|
399,932
|
825,353
|
691,115
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Triad Guaranty Inc. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 18:11:01 UTC
|
|