Triad Guaranty : TGIC First Quarter 2019 Statutory Quarterly Statement

0
08/12/2019 | 02:12pm EDT

*24350201920100101*

PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANIES-ASSOCIATION EDITION

QUARTERLY STATEMENT

AS OF MARCH 31, 2019

OF THE CONDITION AND AFFAIRS OF THE

TRIAD GUARANTY INSURANCE CORPORATION, IN REHABILITATION

NAIC Group Code

0421

,

0421

NAIC Company Code

24350

Employer's ID Number

56-1570971

(Current Period)

(Prior Period)

Organized under the Laws of Country of Domicile Incorporated/Organized Statutory Home Office

Illinois

, State of Domicile or Port of Entry

Illinois

United States

07/30/1987

Commenced Business

08/07/1987

222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Suite 960

,

Chicago, IL, US 60654

(Street and Number)

(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)

Main Administrative Office

101 South Stratford Road

Winston-Salem, NC, US 27104

336-723-1282

(Street and Number)

(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)

(Area Code) (Telephone Number)

Mail Address

Post Office Box 2300

,

Winston-Salem, NC, US 27102-2300

(Street and Number or P.O. Box)

(City or Town, State, Country

and Zip Code)

Primary Location of Books and Records

101 South Stratford Road

Winston-Salem, NC, US 27104

336-723-1282-1155

(Street and Number)

(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)

(Area Code) (Telephone Number)

Internet Web Site Address

www.triadguaranty.com

Statutory Statement Contact

Randall Keith Shields

336-723-1282-1155

(Name)

(Area Code) (Telephone Number) (Extension)

rshields@tgic.com

336-761-5174-1155

(E-Mail Address)

(Fax Number)

OFFICERS

Name

Title

Name

Title

,

,

,

,

OTHER OFFICERS

,

,

DIRECTORS OR TRUSTEES

State of

County of

ss

The officers of this reporting entity being duly sworn, each depose and say that they are the described officers of said reporting entity, and that on the reporting period stated above, all of the herein described assets were the absolute property of the said reporting entity, free and clear from any liens or claims thereon, except as herein stated, and that this statement, together with related exhibits, schedules and explanations therein contained, annexed or referred to, is a full and true statement of all the assets and liabilities and of the condition and affairs of the said reporting entity as of the reporting period stated above, and of its income and deductions therefrom for the period ended, and have been completed in accordance with the NAIC Annual Statement Instructions and Accounting Practices and Procedures manual except to the extent that: (1) state law may differ; or, (2) that state rules or regulations require differences in reporting not related to accounting practices and procedures, according to the best of their information, knowledge and belief, respectively. Furthermore, the scope of this attestation by the described officers also includes the related corresponding electronic filing with the NAIC, when required, that is an exact copy (except for formatting differences due to electronic filing) of the enclosed statement. The electronic filing may be requested by various regulators in lieu of or in addition to the enclosed statement.

a. Is this an original filing?

Yes [ ] No [ ]

Subscribed and sworn to before me this

b. If no:

day of

,

1.

State the amendment number

2.

Date filed

3. Number of pages attached

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2019 OF THE TRIAD GUARANTY INSURANCE CORPORATION, IN

REHABILITATION

ASSETS

Current Statement Date

4

1

2

3

December 31

Net Admitted Assets

Prior Year Net

Assets

Nonadmitted Assets

(Cols. 1 - 2)

Admitted Assets

1.

Bonds

83,467,457

83,467,457

91,480,466

2.

Stocks:

2.1

Preferred stocks

2.2

Common stocks

10,700,621

10,700,621

10,577,564

  1. Mortgage loans on real estate:
    1. First liens
    2. Other than first liens
  3. Real estate:
    1. Properties occupied by the company (less

$

encumbrances)

4.2

Properties held for the production of income

(less $

encumbrances)

4.3

Properties held for sale (less

$

encumbrances)

5.

Cash ($

2,594,199

),

cash equivalents ($

6,200,338 )

and short-term investments ($

)

8,794,537

8,794,537

3,627,167

6.

Contract loans (including $

premium notes)

  1. Derivatives
  2. Other invested assets

9.

Receivables for securities

204

204

208

10.

Securities lending reinvested collateral assets

11.

Aggregate write-ins for invested assets

12.

Subtotals, cash and invested assets (Lines 1 to 11)

102,962,819

102,962,819

105,685,405

13.

Title plants less $

charged off (for Title insurers

only)

14.

Investment income due and accrued

678,735

678,735

868,184

15.

Premiums and considerations:

15.1 Uncollected premiums and agents' balances in the course of

collection

1,061,793

1,061,793

1,116,445

15.2 Deferred premiums, agents' balances and installments booked but

deferred and not yet due (including $

earned

but unbilled premiums)

6,907,954

6,907,954

7,535,244

15.3 Accrued retrospective premiums

($

) and

contracts subject to redetermination ($

)

16.

Reinsurance:

16.1 Amounts recoverable from reinsurers

52,686

52,686

72,544

  1. Funds held by or deposited with reinsured companies
  2. Other amounts receivable under reinsurance contracts

17. Amounts receivable relating to uninsured plans

  1. Current federal and foreign income tax recoverable and interest thereon
  2. Net deferred tax asset
  1. Guaranty funds receivable or on deposit
  2. Electronic data processing equipment and software
  3. Furniture and equipment, including health care delivery assets

($

)

22.

Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates

23.

Receivables from parent, subsidiaries and affiliates

(2,526)

(2,526)

(3,090)

24.

Health care ($

) and other amounts receivable

  1. Aggregate write-ins for other-than-invested assets
  2. Total assets excluding Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and

Protected Cell Accounts (Lines 12 to 25)

111,661,461

111,661,461

115,274,732

27.

From Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected

Cell Accounts

28.

Total (Lines 26 and 27)

111,661,461

111,661,461

115,274,732

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

1101.

1102.

1103.

1198. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 11 from overflow page

1199. Totals (Lines 1101 through 1103 plus 1198) (Line 11 above)

2501.

2502.

2503.

2598. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page

2599. Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598) (Line 25 above)

2

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2019 OF THE TRIAD GUARANTY INSURANCE CORPORATION, IN

REHABILITATION

LIABILITIES, SURPLUS AND OTHER FUNDS

1

2

Current

December 31,

Statement Date

Prior Year

1.

Losses (current accident year $

5,249,778 )

85,255,201

96,722,755

2.

Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses

3.

Loss adjustment expenses

1,013,056

1,066,632

4.

Commissions payable, contingent commissions and other similar charges

5.

Other expenses (excluding taxes, licenses and fees)

8,068,284

8,066,480

6.

Taxes, licenses and fees (excluding federal and foreign income taxes)

3,600

7.1Current federal and foreign income taxes (including $

on realized capital gains (losses))

358,282

358,282

7.2 Net deferred tax liability

8.

Borrowed money $

and interest thereon $

9.

Unearned premiums (after deducting unearned premiums for ceded reinsurance of $

and

including warranty reserves of $

and accrued accident and health experience rating refunds

including $

for medical loss ratio rebate per the Public Health Service Act)

806,951

761,961

  1. Advance premium
  2. Dividends declared and unpaid:
    1. Stockholders
    2. Policyholders

12.

Ceded reinsurance premiums payable (net of ceding commissions)

105,341

97,112

13.

Funds held by company under reinsurance treaties

14.

Amounts withheld or retained by company for account of others

428,339

429,971

15.

Remittances and items not allocated

660,237

77,055

16.

Provision for reinsurance (including $

certified)

  1. Net adjustments in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates
  2. Drafts outstanding
  3. Payable to parent, subsidiaries and affiliates
  4. Derivatives
  5. Payable for securities
  6. Payable for securities lending
  7. Liability for amounts held under uninsured plans

24.

Capital notes $

and interest thereon $

25.

Aggregate write-ins for liabilities

762,608,095

759,247,053

26.

Total liabilities excluding protected cell liabilities (Lines 1 through 25)

859,307,386

866,827,301

27.

Protected cell liabilities

28.

Total liabilities (Lines 26 and 27)

859,307,386

866,827,301

29.

Aggregate write-ins for special surplus funds

30.

Common capital stock

3,500,000

3,500,000

  1. Preferred capital stock
  2. Aggregate write-ins for other than special surplus funds

33.

Surplus notes

25,000,000

25,000,000

34.

Gross paid in and contributed surplus

105,215,928

105,215,928

35.

Unassigned funds (surplus)

(881,361,853)

(885,268,499)

36.

Less treasury stock, at cost:

36.1

shares common (value included in Line 30

$

)

36.2

shares preferred (value included in Line 31

$

)

37.

Surplus as regards policyholders (Lines 29 to 35, less 36)

(747,645,925)

(751,552,571)

38.

Totals (Page 2, Line 28, Col. 3)

111,661,461

115,274,730

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

2501.

Deferred Premium Refund

3,523,039

3,311,642

2502.

Deferred Payment Obligation, including carry charges

758,581,858

755,308,285

2503.

Rescinded Premium Payable

503,198

627,126

2598.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page

2599.

Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598) (Line 25 above)

762,608,095

759,247,053

2901.

2902.

2903.

2998.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 29 from overflow page

2999.

Totals (Lines 2901 through 2903 plus 2998) (Line 29 above)

3201.

3202.

3203.

3298.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 32 from overflow page

3299.

Totals (Lines 3201 through 3203 plus 3298) (Line 32 above)

3

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2019 OF THE TRIAD GUARANTY INSURANCE CORPORATION, IN

REHABILITATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME

1

2

3

Current Year

Prior Year

Prior Year Ended

to Date

to Date

December 31

1.

Premiums earned:

UNDERWRITING INCOME

1.1

Direct (written $

4,943,065

)

4,897,792

6,851,006

23,474,251

1.2

Assumed (written $

)

1.3

Ceded (written $

)

(82,070)

(2,746,542)

(2,705,698)

1.4

Net (written $

4,943,065

)

4,979,862

9,597,548

26,179,949

2.

DEDUCTIONS:

Losses incurred (current accident year $

5,376,249 ):

2.1 Direct

406,502

6,032,248

5,870,720

2.2 Assumed

2.3 Ceded

(38,200)

65,423

(59,800)

3.

2.4 Net

444,702

5,966,825

5,930,520

Loss adjustment expenses incurred

334,824

432,743

1,592,712

4.

Other underwriting expenses incurred

1,065,797

1,711,706

5,149,025

5.

Aggregate write-ins for underwriting deductions

6.

Total underwriting deductions (Lines 2 through 5)

1,845,323

8,111,274

12,672,257

7.

Net income of protected cells

8.

Net underwriting gain (loss) (Line 1 minus Line 6 + Line 7)

3,134,539

1,486,274

13,507,691

9.

Net investment income earned

INVESTMENT INCOME

765,050

722,324

2,798,975

10.

Net realized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $

(115,998)

(41,622)

(289,294)

11.

Net investment gain (loss) (Lines 9 + 10)

649,052

680,702

2,509,681

12.

OTHER INCOME

Net gain or (loss) from agents' or premium balances charged off

(amount recovered $

amount charged off $

)

  1. Finance and service charges not included in premiums
  2. Aggregate write-ins for miscellaneous income
  3. Total other income (Lines 12 through 14)
  4. Net income before dividends to policyholders, after capital gains tax and before all other federal

and foreign income taxes (Lines 8 + 11 + 15)

3,783,591

2,166,976

16,017,372

  1. Dividends to policyholders
  2. Net income, after dividends to policyholders, after capital gains tax and before all other federal

19.

and foreign income taxes (Line 16 minus Line 17)

3,783,591

2,166,976

16,017,372

Federal and foreign income taxes incurred

20.

Net income (Line 18 minus Line 19)(to Line 22)

3,783,591

2,166,976

16,017,372

21.

CAPITAL AND SURPLUS ACCOUNT

Surplus as regards policyholders, December 31 prior year

(751,552,572)

(767,929,441)

(767,929,441)

22.

Net income (from Line 20)

3,783,591

2,166,976

16,017,372

  1. Net transfers (to) from Protected Cell accounts
  2. Change in net unrealized capital gains or (losses) less capital gains tax of

$

123,057

72,190

359,496

  1. Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss)
  2. Change in net deferred income tax
  3. Change in nonadmitted assets
  4. Change in provision for reinsurance
  5. Change in surplus notes
  6. Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from protected cells
  7. Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles
  8. Capital changes:
    1. Paid in
    2. Transferred from surplus (Stock Dividend)
    3. Transferred to surplus
  10. Surplus adjustments:
    1. Paid in
    2. Transferred to capital (Stock Dividend)
    3. Transferred from capital
  12. Net remittances from or (to) Home Office
  13. Dividends to stockholders
  14. Change in treasury stock
  15. Aggregate write-ins for gains and losses in surplus

38.

Change in surplus as regards policyholders (Lines 22 through 37)

3,906,648

2,239,166

16,376,868

39.

Surplus as regards policyholders, as of statement date (Lines 21 plus 38)

(747,645,924)

(765,690,275)

(751,552,572)

0501.

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

0502.

0503.

0598.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 5 from overflow page

0599.

TOTALS (Lines 0501 through 0503 plus 0598) (Line 5 above)

1401.

Income received under Asset Purchase Agreement

1402.

1403.

1498.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 14 from overflow page

1499.

TOTALS (Lines 1401 through 1403 plus 1498) (Line 14 above)

3701.

3702.

3703.

3798.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 37 from overflow page

3799.

TOTALS (Lines 3701 through 3703 plus 3798) (Line 37 above)

4

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2019 OF THE TRIAD GUARANTY INSURANCE CORPORATION, IN

REHABILITATION

CASH FLOW

1

2

3

Current Year

Prior Year

Prior Year Ended

To Date

To Date

December 31

1.

Cash from Operations

Premiums collected net of reinsurance

6,389,202

7,560,485

26,623,025

2.

Net investment income

1,021,092

947,704

3,341,950

3.

Miscellaneous income

4.

Total (Lines 1 to 3)

7,410,294

8,508,189

29,964,975

5.

Benefit and loss related payments

9,007,226

11,084,938

44,005,949

6.

Net transfers to Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts

7.

Commissions, expenses paid and aggregate write-ins for deductions

1,063,920

1,080,640

4,951,245

8.

Dividends paid to policyholders

9.

Federal and foreign income taxes paid (recovered) net of $

tax on capital

10.

gains (losses)

310,000

310,000

Total (Lines 5 through 9)

10,071,146

12,475,578

49,267,194

11.

Net cash from operations (Line 4 minus Line 10)

(2,660,852)

(3,967,389)

(19,302,219)

12.

Cash from Investments

Proceeds from investments sold, matured or repaid:

12.1

Bonds

11,066,918

6,850,072

38,847,611

12.2

Stocks

12.3

Mortgage loans

12.4

Real estate

12.5

Other invested assets

12.6

Net gains or (losses) on cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

12.7

Miscellaneous proceeds

3

1,496,127

13.

12.8

Total investment proceeds (Lines 12.1 to 12.7)

11,066,921

8,346,199

38,847,611

Cost of investments acquired (long-term only):

13.1

Bonds

3,236,504

2,897,438

23,709,420

13.2

Stocks

13.3

Mortgage loans

13.4

Real estate

13.5

Other invested assets

13.6

Miscellaneous applications

35

14.

13.7

Total investments acquired (Lines 13.1 to 13.6)

3,236,504

2,897,438

23,709,455

Net increase (or decrease) in contract loans and premium notes

15.

Net cash from investments (Line 12.8 minus Line 13.7 and Line 14)

7,830,417

5,448,761

15,138,156

16.

Cash from Financing and Miscellaneous Sources

Cash provided (applied):

16.1

Surplus notes, capital notes

16.2

Capital and paid in surplus, less treasury stock

16.3

Borrowed funds

16.4

Net deposits on deposit-type contracts and other insurance liabilities

16.5

Dividends to stockholders

16.6

Other cash provided (applied)

(2,195)

1,314

7,521

17.

Net cash from financing and miscellaneous sources (Line 16.1 through Line 16.4 minus Line 16.5

(2,195)

1,314

7,521

plus Line 16.6)

18.

RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (Line 11, plus Lines 15 and 17)

5,167,370

1,482,686

(4,156,542)

19.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments:

19.1

Beginning of year

3,627,167

7,783,709

7,783,709

19.2

End of period (Line 18 plus Line 19.1)

8,794,537

9,266,395

3,627,167

5

Disclaimer

Triad Guaranty Inc. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
