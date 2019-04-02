Log in
TrialCard : Announces ISO 27001 Certification

0
04/02/2019

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialCard Incorporated, a leader in access, affordability, adherence, and engagement solutions for patients and healthcare providers, today announced that it has received ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS).

ISO 27001:2013 is an ISMS standard published in October 2013 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

A-lign, an independent, third-party auditor, found TrialCard to have technical controls in place and formalized IT Security policies and procedures.  A-lign is an ISO/IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISO 27001 certifications.  TrialCard has implemented several security measures and countermeasures that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise and IT personnel were found to be conscientious and knowledgeable in best practices.

Compliance with this internationally recognized standard confirms that TrialCard's security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices.  This certification demonstrates TrialCard's continued commitment to information security at every level and ensures that data security has been addressed, implemented and properly controlled in all areas of the organization.

"TrialCard has invested three years into pursuing ISO 27001 certification.  Data security has been a company-wide endeavor and a key priority for us," said Stan Kurpiel, Chief Information Officer for TrialCard.  "Companies that partner with TrialCard can be confident that we have done everything in our power to protect client and patient data within our environment."

"Due to the sheer number of data security and privacy breaches that occur in today's society, we felt like we owed it to our clients to provide the best data security protocols possible," said Mark Bouck, TrialCard's President and CEO.  "ISO 27001 certification is the gold standard in a vitally important area of our business.  This is a significant accomplishment for our company and truly sets us apart from our competitors in the area of data security and privacy."

For more information about TrialCard's ISO 27001 certification and its commitment to data security and privacy, visit its online Resources library.

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated provides patient affordability, medication access and adherence, patient support, and clinical trial supply management services on behalf of pharmaceutical manufacturers. Founded in 2000, TrialCard has connected over 30 million patients with nearly $12 billion in branded drug savings to date.  The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.trialcard.com.

Contact:                                                                                                   
Michael Carlin
Vice President, Marketing
TrialCard Incorporated
mcarlin@trialcard.com
919-415-3105

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trialcard-announces-iso-27001-certification-300822280.html

SOURCE TrialCard


© PRNewswire 2019
