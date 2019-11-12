Log in
Triax Technologies to Co-Present Session with Skanska at Autodesk University; Will Share Insights on Enabling the Connected Jobsite with IoT

11/12/2019 | 09:32am EST

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triax Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of technology for the connected jobsite, today announced that Bob Dolan, its national sales director, will join Robert Hartelust, senior project manager of Skanska, a multi-national construction and development company, to present a session at the Autodesk University Connect & Construct Summit, taking place Nov 18, 2019 in Las Vegas. They will address how IoT systems are providing unprecedented visibility into construction operations and safety incidents, and helping companies like Skanska mitigate operational risks and enhance safety and efficiency on the jobsite.

As a key segment of the annual Autodesk event, Connect & Construct brings together leaders in construction and technology to discuss the technologies and trends shaping the future of the industry. 

“With limited resources and increased pressure to deliver value to clients, contractors are looking for ways to leverage technology to enhance productivity while maintaining safe worksites,” said Dolan. “This presentation will focus on the opportunities, challenges and best practices of using IoT technology and real-time location systems [RTLS] to build safer and more efficiently.”

Who:Bob Dolan, National Sales Director, Triax Technologies, Inc.
 Robert Hartelust, Senior Project Manager, Skanska
  
What:“Building the Future: Connecting the Jobsite with IoT-Based Real-Time Location Systems”
  
Where:Lando 4301B, Level 4
 The Palazzo, Las Vegas
  
When:Mon., Nov 18, 2:15-3:15 p.m. PT

In addition to the speaking session, Triax Technologies will exhibit its IoT-based Spot-r system during Autodesk University, which runs from Nov. 19-21, at booth # 23. Spot-r is being used by leading contractors to automate data capture and provide actionable insight to streamline processes and improve safety on the jobsite.

About Autodesk University Connect & Construct

As a full-day summit that takes place during Autodesk University, the Connect & Construct summit is the only construction conference that brings the building lifecycle together. It offers practical and thought-provoking sessions that span the converging worlds of design, build and operate. 

Autodesk University connects 10,000+ professionals from construction, manufacturing, architecture, engineering, and media creation.  It includes four days of learning, networking, and knowledge sharing to advance industry practices.

About Triax Technologies

Triax Technologies, Inc. develops and delivers a fully connected IoT jobsite platform through a proprietary communication hub designed for construction, heavy industrial and other challenging IT environments. Its flagship Spot-r system elevates jobsite visibility, safety, security and risk by connecting workers, equipment and project managers through a scalable, minimal infrastructure network, sensors and a cloud-based dashboard. By providing real-time, data-driven visibility into jobsite access, worker and equipment location, manpower and safety incidents, Spot-r enables intelligent, actionable insight, helping firms streamline processes and work smarter. The company is privately held and based in Norwalk, Conn.

More information can be found at: https://www.triaxtec.com/

LinkedIn
Twitter: @TriaxSpotr

Media Contacts:
Diane Pardes
dpardes[at]pardescommunications.com
978-254-7948

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
