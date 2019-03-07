Tribal First Acquires Canada's AFN Insurance Brokers

Tribal
First, a division of Alliant
Underwriting Solutions, has acquired AFN
Insurance Brokerage. The acquisition pairs Canada’s First Nations
insurance leader with the largest provider of insurance solutions to
Tribal Nations in the U.S., expanding Tribal First’s geographical reach
and service profile.
“Tribal First is dedicated to providing customized insurance solutions
to Native governments across North America,” said Sean McConlogue,
President of Alliant Underwriting Solutions. “AFN brings a longstanding
legacy of integrity and strength to our platform, and this alliance will
enable us to provide powerful services and solutions that are new to the
Canadian market.”
“The AFN name is synonymous with strength, customization, and a careful
attention to addressing the needs of Canada’s First Nations and stands
in direct alignment with Tribal First’s longstanding mission in the
U.S.,” said Robert Shearer, Executive Vice President and leader of
Tribal First.
Founded in 1998, AFN is a nationally incorporated insurance brokerage
dedicated exclusively to serving First Nations across Canada. The
Ottawa-based brokerage provides a full suite of products and services
that include insurance, risk management, consulting, and employee
benefits. AFN has access to leading international carriers and works
directly with a large base of retail broker partners.
“This is a powerful strategic alliance that will add considerable
strength to the AFN team,” said Gil Saunders, Principal at AFN. “Tribal
First’s large platform, strong market relationships, and dedicated team
of specialists will enable us to provide significant value and results
to both our broker partners and First Nations clients. Most importantly,
Tribal First shares our core objective of designing and delivering
customized solutions that are in the best interest of Canada’s First
Nations.”
The acquisition continues the Northern expansion of Tribal First. In
2017, the firm acquired American Indian Health Services, an American
Indian-owned organization dedicated to addressing the distinct
healthcare needs of American Indian and Alaska Native Tribes and related
enterprises.
Saunders and the AFN team will join Alliant and continue to service
clients from AFN’s Ottawa location. Terms of the agreement were not
disclosed.
About Tribal First
Tribal
First, a specialized program of Alliant Underwriting Solutions, has
focused exclusively on meeting the insurance and risk management needs
of Native governments and enterprises since 1993. Tribal First is the
largest provider of insurance solutions to Native America and a leader
in the specialty areas of tribal business enterprises, including gaming,
alternative energy, construction, and housing authorities. Tribal
First’s TribalCare division provides a full range of health services
customized for the needs of Tribal Nations.
About Alliant Insurance Services
Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc.
provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee
benefits, surety, and financial products and services to clients
nationwide, including public entities, tribal nations, healthcare,
energy, law firms, real estate, construction, and other industry groups.
More information is available on the company’s website at www.alliant.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005743/en/