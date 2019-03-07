Tribal First Acquires Canada's AFN Insurance Brokers

Longtime First Nations insurance leader joins Tribal First amid Northern expansion

Tribal First, a division of Alliant Underwriting Solutions, has acquired AFN Insurance Brokerage. The acquisition pairs Canada’s First Nations insurance leader with the largest provider of insurance solutions to Tribal Nations in the U.S., expanding Tribal First’s geographical reach and service profile.

“Tribal First is dedicated to providing customized insurance solutions to Native governments across North America,” said Sean McConlogue, President of Alliant Underwriting Solutions. “AFN brings a longstanding legacy of integrity and strength to our platform, and this alliance will enable us to provide powerful services and solutions that are new to the Canadian market.”

“The AFN name is synonymous with strength, customization, and a careful attention to addressing the needs of Canada’s First Nations and stands in direct alignment with Tribal First’s longstanding mission in the U.S.,” said Robert Shearer, Executive Vice President and leader of Tribal First.

Founded in 1998, AFN is a nationally incorporated insurance brokerage dedicated exclusively to serving First Nations across Canada. The Ottawa-based brokerage provides a full suite of products and services that include insurance, risk management, consulting, and employee benefits. AFN has access to leading international carriers and works directly with a large base of retail broker partners.

“This is a powerful strategic alliance that will add considerable strength to the AFN team,” said Gil Saunders, Principal at AFN. “Tribal First’s large platform, strong market relationships, and dedicated team of specialists will enable us to provide significant value and results to both our broker partners and First Nations clients. Most importantly, Tribal First shares our core objective of designing and delivering customized solutions that are in the best interest of Canada’s First Nations.”

The acquisition continues the Northern expansion of Tribal First. In 2017, the firm acquired American Indian Health Services, an American Indian-owned organization dedicated to addressing the distinct healthcare needs of American Indian and Alaska Native Tribes and related enterprises.

Saunders and the AFN team will join Alliant and continue to service clients from AFN’s Ottawa location. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Tribal First

Tribal First, a specialized program of Alliant Underwriting Solutions, has focused exclusively on meeting the insurance and risk management needs of Native governments and enterprises since 1993. Tribal First is the largest provider of insurance solutions to Native America and a leader in the specialty areas of tribal business enterprises, including gaming, alternative energy, construction, and housing authorities. Tribal First’s TribalCare division provides a full range of health services customized for the needs of Tribal Nations.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, surety, and financial products and services to clients nationwide, including public entities, tribal nations, healthcare, energy, law firms, real estate, construction, and other industry groups. More information is available on the company’s website at www.alliant.com.

