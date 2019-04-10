Tribe Builder Media : Ranked #5 Best Entrepreneurial Company in America by Entrepreneur Magazine

Headed up by PR guru Danielle
Sabrina, Tribe
Builder Media has made Entrepreneur
Magazine's 2018 “360” list, recognizing this multifaceted PR and
marketing company as one of the best privately owned businesses in the
U.S.
Each year, editors at Entrepreneur invite companies to apply for the
list and evaluate them based on five metrics: impact, innovation,
growth, leadership and business valuation.
Tribe Builder Media is a hybrid agency that connects the worlds of
digital marketing, public relations and experiential marketing. Sabrina
and her team members -- all of whom have backgrounds in either
journalism, marketing and advertising -- have achieved a 97% success
rate over the years getting clients into top-tier and niche
publications, helping businesses gain exposure, establish their thought
leadership and create buzz worthy customer experiences.
Tribe Builder goes beyond just pitching the media -- its analytic
software features full-fidelity data and comprehensive campaign
reporting, so clients can listen, analyze, and optimize its PR
campaign/strategy in real-time. With a client base that includes Tech,
FinTech, Health Tech, Influencers, NBA and NFL players and other
celebrities, Sabrina, named one of CIO’s
2018 Female Entrepreneurs to Follow, has the reputation of being one
of the most sought-after publicists and strategists in media.
“As an agency we’ve worked incredibly hard to get to where we are. It’s
so easy to forget to showcase your own brand when your business is about
showcasing others, so it’s great to get external recognition. As a CEO I
feel incredible fortunate to have attracted such remarkable talent and I
couldn’t ask for a better roster of clients,” says Sabrina.
Sabrina is a regular
contributor to Entrepreneur Magazine herself, and her thought
leadership has also been featured in Forbes, Inc., Huffington Post and
many other top-tier publications. In addition to growing Tribe Builder
Media in 2019, Sabrina has plans to launch an incubator program for
emerging minority entrepreneurs, with an emphasis on community
development.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005539/en/