Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tribe Builder Media : Ranked #5 Best Entrepreneurial Company in America by Entrepreneur Magazine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 09:38am EDT

Headed up by PR guru Danielle Sabrina, Tribe Builder Media has made Entrepreneur Magazine's 2018 “360” list, recognizing this multifaceted PR and marketing company as one of the best privately owned businesses in the U.S.

Each year, editors at Entrepreneur invite companies to apply for the list and evaluate them based on five metrics: impact, innovation, growth, leadership and business valuation.

Tribe Builder Media is a hybrid agency that connects the worlds of digital marketing, public relations and experiential marketing. Sabrina and her team members -- all of whom have backgrounds in either journalism, marketing and advertising -- have achieved a 97% success rate over the years getting clients into top-tier and niche publications, helping businesses gain exposure, establish their thought leadership and create buzz worthy customer experiences.

Tribe Builder goes beyond just pitching the media -- its analytic software features full-fidelity data and comprehensive campaign reporting, so clients can listen, analyze, and optimize its PR campaign/strategy in real-time. With a client base that includes Tech, FinTech, Health Tech, Influencers, NBA and NFL players and other celebrities, Sabrina, named one of CIO’s 2018 Female Entrepreneurs to Follow, has the reputation of being one of the most sought-after publicists and strategists in media.

“As an agency we’ve worked incredibly hard to get to where we are. It’s so easy to forget to showcase your own brand when your business is about showcasing others, so it’s great to get external recognition. As a CEO I feel incredible fortunate to have attracted such remarkable talent and I couldn’t ask for a better roster of clients,” says Sabrina.

Sabrina is a regular contributor to Entrepreneur Magazine herself, and her thought leadership has also been featured in Forbes, Inc., Huffington Post and many other top-tier publications. In addition to growing Tribe Builder Media in 2019, Sabrina has plans to launch an incubator program for emerging minority entrepreneurs, with an emphasis on community development.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:51aSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Actions against Inogen, Inc. (INGN)
BU
09:51aGLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER (BRSS) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?
PR
09:50aHQP Inc. Updates FireCut, LLC's New Website
NE
09:50aACCENTURE : Pitney Bowes and Accenture Team to Help Clients Take Advantage of Intelligent, Data-Driven Solutions
BU
09:49aDelta lifts 2019 revenue forecast after quarterly beat
RE
09:48aDANSKE BANK A/S : Estonian watchdog says unacceptable clients remain in banking system
RE
09:48aNOVOLIPETSK STEEL : Notice of NLMK Q1 2019 IFRS results
PU
09:48aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : New Barcelona signing Frenkie de Jong is relishing clash with Cristiano Ronaldo
AQ
09:46aLOYALTY PROGRAMS : Market Intelligence, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge
BU
09:46aAVANCE GAS : Holding Ltd - Annual report 2018
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE : DANONE : Yogurt Market Curdles as Choices Multiply
2RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Notice Regarding On-site Inspection by the Fair Trade Commission
3APPLE : APPLE : March mobile phone shipments to China fall 6 percent as economy slows
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Leaves Investors in Lurch -- WSJ
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber, Airbus, Ford, StanChart

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About