Tribe Builder Media : Ranked #5 Best Entrepreneurial Company in America by Entrepreneur Magazine

Headed up by PR guru Danielle Sabrina, Tribe Builder Media has made Entrepreneur Magazine's 2018 “360” list, recognizing this multifaceted PR and marketing company as one of the best privately owned businesses in the U.S.

Each year, editors at Entrepreneur invite companies to apply for the list and evaluate them based on five metrics: impact, innovation, growth, leadership and business valuation.

Tribe Builder Media is a hybrid agency that connects the worlds of digital marketing, public relations and experiential marketing. Sabrina and her team members -- all of whom have backgrounds in either journalism, marketing and advertising -- have achieved a 97% success rate over the years getting clients into top-tier and niche publications, helping businesses gain exposure, establish their thought leadership and create buzz worthy customer experiences.

Tribe Builder goes beyond just pitching the media -- its analytic software features full-fidelity data and comprehensive campaign reporting, so clients can listen, analyze, and optimize its PR campaign/strategy in real-time. With a client base that includes Tech, FinTech, Health Tech, Influencers, NBA and NFL players and other celebrities, Sabrina, named one of CIO’s 2018 Female Entrepreneurs to Follow, has the reputation of being one of the most sought-after publicists and strategists in media.

“As an agency we’ve worked incredibly hard to get to where we are. It’s so easy to forget to showcase your own brand when your business is about showcasing others, so it’s great to get external recognition. As a CEO I feel incredible fortunate to have attracted such remarkable talent and I couldn’t ask for a better roster of clients,” says Sabrina.

Sabrina is a regular contributor to Entrepreneur Magazine herself, and her thought leadership has also been featured in Forbes, Inc., Huffington Post and many other top-tier publications. In addition to growing Tribe Builder Media in 2019, Sabrina has plans to launch an incubator program for emerging minority entrepreneurs, with an emphasis on community development.

