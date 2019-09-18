Log in
Tribe XR : Launches its VR DJ School on Oculus Quest with a Mission to Help Aspiring DJs Become Performing Artists

09/18/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

Tribe XR, the immersive skills training platform, launches its DJ School on Oculus Quest, harnessing Virtual Reality to help aspiring DJs become performing artists in real life.

Available on SteamVR, Oculus Rift, Viveport and now Oculus Quest, the top-rated VR app offers a professional-grade virtual DJ deck and mixer system, as well as tutorials, live classes, and DJ Bootcamps, at a fraction of the cost of enrolling at a traditional bricks-and-mortar DJ school. With Tribe’s partnerships with DJ and Music Production schools including Point Blank Music School, Pyramind and TAFE NSW (Australia), students gain access to top music talent and content.

Upon downloading Tribe, users enter a virtual DJ lounge where they can customize their avatar and start learning and mixing. Students can also enroll in DJ Bootcamps that last between two and four weeks to learn all the essential skills for DJing including counting beats, bars and phrases, mixing techniques and transitions, beat matching, song selection, loops, effects and mixing in key. Upon graduation, students Livestream their DJ sets to Tribe’s global community on platforms such as Twitch, VR Chat, Facebook Live, and YouTube.

Tribe app’s key features include a professional-grade DJ mixer and decks, the ability to upload and mix your own tracks, social features allowing users to mix with friends (including cross-play between Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift users) and playing back-to-back DJ sets with people all over the world. Tribe DJs can also live stream their sets to global audiences from Oculus Rift, Steam VR, and Viveport - enabling performers in VR to reach audiences on all technology platforms including smartphones, tablets, and computers. The live streaming capability will soon be available on Oculus Quest.

Tribe XR co-founder and CEO Tom Impallomeni said: “Since we started to build Tribe, we have seen thousands of people training in Tribe XR DJ school, with many of those realizing their dreams of becoming performing DJs and performing in real clubs for real money. With Tribe coming to Oculus Quest, aspiring DJs can now practice on virtual equipment, anywhere and at any time, and keep learning and performing on the go. We’ve been working tirelessly to bring Tribe to Oculus Quest and we are excited for the Quest’s community and music fans to finally give it a try.”

Tribe XR success stories include a professional DJ who has not touched a DJ console in decades and refreshed his knowledge and learned about new tricks, a Bay Area native who didn’t know a thing about DJing and now she is playing sets across the Bay, a Stanford graduate who came to Tribe to level up his skills and practice and is now playing at events, and many other aspiring DJs who followed their passion.

Tribe launches on Oculus Quest on September 19, 2019. The launch price is $19.99 and users who previously purchased the app on Oculus Rift can get it for free with Oculus cross-buy.

Tribe XR video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0C2hGj3Afg&feature=youtu.be

For more details on Tribe XR DJ School on Oculus Quest, visit: https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/2055718171162796

A complete list of Tribe’s features is available at https://www.tribexr.com/features and FAQs at https://www.tribexr.com/faq

ABOUT TRIBE XR:

Tribe XR makes it easy for people to learn real-world skills by harnessing XR platforms to enable immersive learning. Based in San Francisco and backed by investors including Boost VC, LearnStart, Precursor Ventures, Disruptus, former Harmonix COO Mike Dornbrook and Eventbrite Co-founder Renaud Visage, Tribe XR is founded by serial entrepreneurs who have built and worked at technology businesses such as Pixar, High Fidelity, Transparent House, and SuperAwesome. Tribe DJ School is available on SteamVR, Oculus Rift and Quest, and Viveport, and has a vibrant community of performing DJs on Discord.

Learn more at https://www.tribexr.com

PR ASSETS

Tribe logo, visual and screenshots are available here. You can preview Tribe XR experience here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0C2hGj3Afg&feature=youtu.be


© Business Wire 2019
