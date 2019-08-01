Log in
Tribune Content Agency and The Fresh Toast Ink Content Syndication Partnership

08/01/2019 | 01:49pm EDT

Partnership to provide cannabis, CBD and medical marijuana content to the public

Tribune Content Agency, a division of Tribune Publishing Company, has entered into a partnership with The Fresh Toast, a leading mainstream cannabis content company, to provide reliable cannabis information to the public. Through this partnership, cannabis news and information produced by The Fresh Toast will be made available to more than 600 media and digital information publishers that syndicate content from the Tribune Content Agency.

“We continue to serve readers with topical, engaging information,” said Colin McMahon, Chief Content Officer of Tribune Publishing. “We look forward to collaborating with The French Toast.”

Tribune Content Agency is capitalizing on a growing public interest in marijuana and related products, including cannabidiol (CBD), as well as the medical marijuana movement that has already made doctor-supervised cannabis use legal in two-thirds of US states. Today eleven states plus the District of Columbia have legalized adult-use marijuana, and CBD products are available on store shelves and online at Walmart.com, CVS and Amazon. Many mainstream publications – from AARP to Fox News to the New York Times – have included stories on the industry. Now Tribune Content Agency will offer all its publishers daily content from The Fresh Toast.

“Our partnership with Tribune Content Agency gives the public tools and important information for how to use medical marijuana and CBD to alleviate symptoms and pain from a variety of conditions,” says JJ McKay, founder and publisher of The Fresh Toast. “The Fresh Toast and Tribune Content Agency are excited to be working together to help people understand cannabinoids and marijuana.

The Fresh Toast is a content company with two sides: consumer interest and medical marijuana. The company produces the most content and organic traffic per month in the industry. Though it is the youngest content site in a large cannabis media market, The Fresh Toast has established itself as a trusted brand and partnered with many traditional companies and investors including Dan Nordstrom, Glenn Johnson, and more. Earlier this year, Postmedia Network, the company that owns 67 percent of Canada’s media, signed a successful partnership with The Fresh Toast that has generated strong reader interest.

About The Fresh Toast

The Fresh Toast is a daily lifestyle platform with a side of cannabis. Launched in New York City in fall 2016, The Fresh Toast has quickly become one of the leading digital information sites for the industry. Aimed at bringing the cannabis conversation to the mainstream, content also includes pop culture, celebrity, tech along with cannabis. The Fresh Toast produces the most fresh content monthly in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.thefreshtoast.com/.

About Tribune Content Agency

Tribune Content Agency is a team of passionate editors, rights managers and technology experts providing quality content solutions for publishers around the globe. Working with a vast collection of the world’s best sources, we deliver a daily news service and syndicated premium content to more than 2,000 media and digital information publishers in nearly 100 countries.

As part of the Tribune Publishing family, we’ve been creating and distributing premium content since 1918. We’ve chronicled a century of history. Now we want to help you tell the stories of the next 100 years.


© Business Wire 2019
