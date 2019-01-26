Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tribune Media : Chicago Entertainment Ventures Purchases Remaining Interest From Tribune Media Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/26/2019 | 05:44am EST

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) and the Chicago Cubs today announced that Chicago Entertainment Ventures, LLC, the Cubs' parent company, has completed the purchase of Tribune's remaining five percent membership interests in Chicago Entertainment Ventures, LLC. The transaction occurred pursuant to the exercise of a purchase right under the parties' agreements and concludes Tribune's ownership interest in the Cubs and their affiliates.

About the Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs franchise, a charter member of Major League Baseball's National League since 1876, has won the National League pennant 17 times and was the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles in the 1907 and 1908 seasons. In 2016, the Chicago Cubs made history again when the team won its first World Series in 108 years, ending the longest championship drought in North American sports. Known for its ivy covered outfield walls, hand-operated scoreboard and famous Marquee, iconic Wrigley Fieldhas been the home of the Chicago Cubs since 1914, making it the second oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. In 2009, the Ricketts family assumed ownership of the Chicago Cubs and established three main goals for the organization: Win the World Series, Preserve and Improve Wrigley Field, and Be a Good Neighbor. For more information, visit www.cubs.com.

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Mediais comprised of Tribune Broadcasting's 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching approximately 50 million households, national entertainment cable network WGN America, whose reach is more than 77 million households, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 54 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Mediaalso includes Chicago'sWGN-AM, the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV, and Covers Media Group, an unrivaled source of online sports betting information. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel.

SOURCE Tribune Media Company

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Julian Green, Vice President of Communications & Community Affairs, jgreen@cubs.com; MEDIA AND INVESTOR CONTACT: Gary Weitman, SVP/Corporate Relations, 312/222-3394, gweitman@tribunemedia.com

Disclaimer

Tribune Media Company published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2019 10:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:00aSAJJAD TEX : Extraordinary general meeting of Sajjad Textile Mills Limited to be held on February 18, 2019
AQ
07:00aMCB BANK : Resignation of Director of MCB Bank Limited
AQ
06:59aTURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish Airlines achieves 80.2 % load factor in December
AQ
06:59aMAY & BAKER NIGERIA : and Baker Nigeria raises N1.86b new equity funds
AQ
06:59aVITAFOAM NIG : Nigeria to drive growth with new products
AQ
06:57aHYUNDAI MOTOR : CPC starts recall process of Hyundai Sonata, Santa Fe cars
AQ
06:57aUDOH : Nigeria eyeing 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup spot
AQ
06:57aFA CUP : Manchester United beat Arsenal to reach 5th round
AQ
06:57aMANCHESTER UNITED : Sarri reverts to Italian for effect
AQ
06:56a#STATECAPTUREINQUIRY : Sanef ropes in independent auditor to probe SABC8 donations
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : gets China nod for two mobile games, but not for blockbusters
2ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WUERTTEMBERG AG : ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WUERTTEMBERG : Germany to phase out coal by 2038 in mo..
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Zuckerberg to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger - New York Times
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Revises Spinoff Plan
5VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : European Carrier Puts Huawei Gear on Hold

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.