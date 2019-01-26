Tribune Media : Chicago Entertainment Ventures Purchases Remaining Interest From Tribune Media Company

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) and the Chicago Cubs today announced that Chicago Entertainment Ventures, LLC, the Cubs' parent company, has completed the purchase of Tribune's remaining five percent membership interests in Chicago Entertainment Ventures, LLC. The transaction occurred pursuant to the exercise of a purchase right under the parties' agreements and concludes Tribune's ownership interest in the Cubs and their affiliates.

The Chicago Cubs franchise, a charter member of Major League Baseball's National League since 1876, has won the National League pennant 17 times and was the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles in the 1907 and 1908 seasons. In 2016, the Chicago Cubs made history again when the team won its first World Series in 108 years, ending the longest championship drought in North American sports. Known for its ivy covered outfield walls, hand-operated scoreboard and famous Marquee, iconic Wrigley Fieldhas been the home of the Chicago Cubs since 1914, making it the second oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. In 2009, the Ricketts family assumed ownership of the Chicago Cubs and established three main goals for the organization: Win the World Series, Preserve and Improve Wrigley Field, and Be a Good Neighbor. For more information, visit www.cubs.com.

SOURCE Tribune Media Company