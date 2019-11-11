Tricentis : Expands Leadership Team With AWS Veteran Amidst Rapid Growth

Brent Remai Joins Tricentis as CMO to Support Expanding Markets and Rapid Growth

Tricentis, the cloud’s #1 Continuous Testing platform, announced today that Brent Remai, a strategic, growth-oriented industry veteran with a proven track record in cloud/SaaS, has joined the company as CMO. Previously, Remai was at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he ran global marketing for cloud storage, IoT, networking, security, and global infrastructure.

Remai joins Tricentis at a time of burgeoning growth, with the company rapidly expanding its test automation leadership into the broader category of enterprise automation, one of the fastest growing markets in technology. To date in 2019, Tricentis has grown by 75%. Since 2017, the company has experienced 350% revenue growth. This explosive growth is the result of continued innovation in artificial intelligence and resilient automation, strategic acquisitions, extensive investment in customer success programs, and thriving partnerships with system integrators as well as technical partners.

“I worked with Brent during my tenure at HP, and have watched him make a tremendous impact on numerous high-growth companies ever since then,” explained Tricentis CEO Sandeep Johri. “It’s a real privilege to have him join Tricentis. I am confident that Brent will help us accelerate our continued growth and take Tricentis to the next level.”

“Tricentis offers a rare combination of market-leading vision, the technical expertise needed to bring it to market, and the proven processes essential for meeting long-term, enterprise-scale business needs,” added Remai. “As digital transformation continues to alter customer expectations, automation that’s fast, simple, and resilient is imperative—and Tricentis is clearly poised for success on all fronts. I couldn’t be more excited to join Tricentis and help shape the company’s path forward.”

Before AWS, Remai was the CMO for Bromium, a high growth Silicon Valley startup that he helped grow by 450%, and the CMO of FireEye, which he took from <$10M in sales to one of the fastest-growing companies in tech—with a multi-billion IPO. He has also held senior executive roles at McAfee and HP and is the recipient of several marketing awards, including The Wall Street Journal’s/Sage Group Top B2B Marketing Executives of Silicon Valley.

About Tricentis

With the industry’s #1 Continuous Testing platform, Tricentis is recognized for reinventing software testing for DevOps. Through agile test management and advanced test automation optimized to support 150+ technologies, we provide automated insight into the business risks of your software releases—transforming testing from a roadblock to a catalyst for innovation. The result is accelerated software delivery speed, improved cost efficiency, and reduced business risk.

Tricentis is the only vendor to achieve “leader” status in all three top analyst reports (i.e., the “Triple Crown.”) This honor is based on our technical leadership, innovation, and a Global 2000 customer base of 1600+ companies, including global enterprises such as Allianz, ANZ Bank, Cisco, Dolby, Experian, First Data, HSBC, Merck, Office Depot, Samsung, Swiss Re, Starbucks, Telstra, UBS, Vodafone, Whole Foods, and WorldPay. Customers rely on Tricentis to achieve and sustain test automation rates of over 90 percent—increasing risk coverage while accelerating testing to keep pace with Agile and DevOps.

Tricentis has a global presence in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, India, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, Poland, United States and the UK. To learn more, visit https://www.tricentis.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

