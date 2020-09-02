Log in
Tricentis : Extends Leadership in Enterprise Application Delivery; Launches Fully Automated Testing for ServiceNow

09/02/2020 | 08:10am EDT

New Tricentis Test Automation Solution for ServiceNow enables 40x faster testing

Tricentis, the world’s #1 continuous testing platform, today announced a dramatic new way to automate ServiceNow testing with its new solution, Tricentis Test Automation for ServiceNow. This news follows Tricentis’ recently expanded partnership with SAP and broadens Tricentis’ enterprise applications testing capabilities to encompass all the major providers, including SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005283/en/

Tricentis unveils faster, easier way to test ServiceNow (Graphic: Business Wire)

Tricentis unveils faster, easier way to test ServiceNow (Graphic: Business Wire)

ServiceNow is a leader in digital workflow and value chain delivery across a number of categories, including IT Service Management, CRM Customer Engagement, and Value Stream Management. With over 6,200 enterprise customers and more than $4 billion subscription revenues annual run rate, the ServiceNow platform has become a business-critical platform for many enterprise IT organizations serving hundreds of thousands of employees and end users.

Every ServiceNow implementation is different, requiring extensive customization, development and testing of business logic, workflows, data sources, and user interfaces. ServiceNow delivery teams must stay on top of an increasing backlog of business requirements, change requests, and maintenance of the underlying platform. Every year, ServiceNow delivers two major platform releases and numerous patch releases, resulting in time consuming manual testing work to validate thousands of workflows common with ServiceNow deployments. This market is ripe for disruption and Tricentis now offers a much-needed solution to this problem.

Tricentis Test Automation for ServiceNow is natively built on the ServiceNow platform and enables 40 times faster testing of ServiceNow applications with the highest level of usability to increase test coverage and quality. It provides enterprise customers an easy to use, flexible, and targeted solution to fully automate the testing of ServiceNow applications, workflows, and customizations. This frees up developer time to focus on business requirements and enables testers and business analysts to collaborate in a more agile way. With features such as point and click recording, real-time playback of tests, and automatic case creation, Tricentis Test Automation for ServiceNow has extreme flexibility to provide a versatile solution to test applications and workflows, regardless of customizations.

“Tricentis has been consistently expanding its portfolio to offer the most comprehensive continuous testing solutions for large enterprises,” said Sandeep Johri, Tricentis CEO. “Digital workflows that enterprise IT organizations are looking to deliver on the ServiceNow platform require custom development and testing. Our new Test Automation solution offers break-through capabilities to test every aspect of ServiceNow deployments, without limitations, enabling speed and agility for our customers. As the global leader in continuous testing, our vision is to enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation and software delivery by addressing enterprise-wide testing needs.”

Tricentis Test Automation for ServiceNow benefits:

  • Continuous automation - Automation runs continuously and can execute tests up to 40x faster than developers or manual testers
  • Accelerate deployments - Enables faster time to value by generating hundreds of tests in seconds, as opposed to hours or even days
  • Customizable and flexible - Provides versatility for customers to test their workflows and applications before going live, as no two workflows are the same
  • Decrease defects - Increased test coverage allows businesses to detect errors immediately throughout the development process
  • DevOps-compatible – Offers the ability to integrate with the organization‘s CI/CD pipeline so users can continue to test and innovate rapidly

“The addition of Tricentis Test Automation for ServiceNow augments Tricentis’ overall continuous testing strategy and expands the company’s presence in the enterprise applications space with this ServiceNow focus,” said Melinda Ballou, research director, Application Life-Cycle Management, IDC. “We are seeing significant growth in the Automated Software Quality (ASQ) arena and the need for continuous test automation to increase efficiency and improve execution as businesses must rapidly respond to dynamic change and digitization across applications with targeted capabilities.”

About Tricentis

Tricentis is the global leader in enterprise continuous testing, widely credited for reinventing software testing and delivery for DevOps and agile environments. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing platform provides automated testing and real-time business risk insight across your DevOps pipeline. This enables enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Tricentis has been widely recognized as the leader by all major industry analysts, including being named the leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant five years in a row. Tricentis has more than 1,800 customers, including the largest brands in the world, such as Coca-Cola, Nationwide Insurance, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, RBS, and Zappos. Tolearn more, visit www.tricentis.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
